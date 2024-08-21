By Robert Smith Phd

We all know “governments” all around the world are murdering millions of innocent people in pointless wars and now with biological and chemical weapons.

What you may not know is that under international and domestic law they are actually committing multiple crimes.

Luckily some great people in the UK, much cleverer than me, have found a way to lawfully withhold all taxes from the government until they can prove they are not guilty of these crimes. In fact paying your tax is no longer lawful because you are funding a murderous criminal cartel.

The brilliant Chris Coverdale has even written all the paperwork for us you can find on his website here more details below.

It is a criminal offence in this country to pay tax if any of it is used to fund war crimes, crimes against humanity & genocide, as outlined in the 1945 UN Charter, the Terrorism Act 2000 & The Nuremberg Code.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has now filed applications for arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant citing war crimes and crimes against humanity. If these arrest warrants are issued, the UK Government, could be considered to be aiding and abetting war crimes & crimes against humanity. This includes the funding of such crimes.

If we as taxpayers continue to fund our government, we are also aiding and abetting these crimes for which we could be found criminally liable.

To protect yourself from criminal liability, you set aside your taxes & fines in a conditional TRUST, the condition being that HM Gov can ONLY collect these taxes when they can prove, beyond a reasonable doubt that none of these taxes will be be used to fund wars crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide.

Tax 'rebellion' has been the single most important component underlying all successful rebellions in history. Magna Carta started with a tax rebellion, the English Civil War, American War of Independence, French & Russian Revolutions, Gandhi's Salt Tax Rebellion, the Glasgow Women's Rent Strike in 1915 and the Poll Tax.

But this is not rebellion. It is responsible taxation. You wouldn't give your money to a neighbour who told you they were going to use it to buy a gun to kill another person, so why give it to a government who is doing exactly that? Responsible taxation is essential. To pay taxes when you know they are going to be used for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes, is to be complicit in those crimes. Just because consecutive governments are unwilling to honour the international and domestic laws they have signed up to and ratified, doesn't mean we can or should ignore these laws.

This is not 'willful refusal to pay tax' which will get you into hot water, it is a refusal to fund illegal wars, genocide, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity. While our government is unable to honour these basic human rights, we should not be funding them.

When is it a crime for one person to hand over money to another?

The answer to this question is when you know or have reasonable cause to suspect that the other person is intending to use the money for any criminal purpose, such as buying weapons or poison to kill a person, insider dealing on a Stock Exchange, funding a fraud or robbery or financing a terrorist attack. There are numerous ways in which one can commit a crime by handing over money to another person or organisation. It all depends on knowing how the money will be used after it leaves your possession.

In law, it is a statutory criminal offence in Britain to hand over money to a person or organisation if you have reasonable cause to suspect that it may be used for a criminal purpose, such as funding terrorism, war or genocide? In such cases, the person who hands over the money, knowing that it may be used for a criminal purpose, is complicit in the crime and can be prosecuted and imprisoned for aiding and abetting the crime.

So it is important to be clear about the use to which your money will be put BEFORE you hand it over. If you have any suspicion whatsoever that your money could be used to fund a criminal enterprise of any sort, you must check (it's called due diligence in the financial world) that none of your money will be used in future for a criminal purpose.

So how does this apply to individuals or businesses collecting or paying tax?

The principle is the same. If a taxpayer hands over money to a tax collector such as a council, HMRC, the DVLA or a business charging VAT, knowing that the money will go to the Treasury and some of it will be passed to the Ministry of Defence to buy guns or explosives for use by HM forces to murder people in another country, he or she is complicit in the murders and can be prosecuted alongside Britain's leaders, for funding terrorism and aiding abetting murder, a crime against humanity or genocide.

But surely waging war and paying military forces to fight an enemy is lawful?

No, it isn't. War was outlawed in 1928 when we signed and ratified the General Treaty for the Renunciation of War, which is often referred to as the Kellogg Briand Pact. So it is never legal, lawful or legitimate to wage war, or to fund war. The only occasion in international law when the use of armed force is lawful is when a State is under attack by the armed forces of another State and needs to defend itself and repel its attackers. So anyone who takes part in a war of aggression on the side of the aggressor, including those who provide the means, money or materials for the commission of the crime, commits the world's worst crimes and is liable for arrest and prosecution for complicity in murder, war crimes, crimes against humanity, or genocide.

In 1945, the British government signed and ratified the UN Charter, agreeing on behalf of the British people never to wage war, never to threaten or use force, never to harm or kill people because of their nationality, never to interfere in another nations’ affairs, to respect human rights, uphold and enforce the rule of law, settle all disputes peacefully and work together for the benefit of every nation, mankind and the planet.

Unfortunately, UK and US governments never keep their word or stick to these solemn and lawfully binding agreements. It is a little-known fact that British governments have fought 28 illegal wars, causing the deaths of at least 6 million people since 1945. Since 2001, British governments have spent £1.2 trillion of taxpayers money fighting or supporting seven illegal wars against smaller, weaker, undefended nation states, killing 1.2 million adults and 600,000 children, injuring many more and driving 15,000,000 refugees into exile and destitution.

Not one of our victims was allowed to defend themselves and their families in court before they were summarily executed by order of our leaders. All this, from a nation that likes to think of itself as a civilised, law-abiding exemplar of justice, fair play and the rule of law. Nothing could be further from the truth.

So how does this apply to the collection of payment of council tax? Surely this money is used solely on local services to pay for the police schools, lighting the roads, taking away rubbish etc?

No, not at this stage. The truth is that all the money that council collects in council tax, business rates, rents, charges, fees, fines etc is paid initially into Parliament's Consolidated Fund. All our taxes go into one pot. The important facts that every taxpayer needs to know is what happens to the money next? How do the government and Parliament spend our money?

Typically they will spend it on the National Health Service, education, welfare, local government, repaying debts and 5-10% of it, 62.5 billion in 2018 is spent by the Ministry of Defence buying bombs, nuclear weapons, missiles, aircraft, tanks, submarines and ships, as well as training and deploying young men and women to conflict areas to use these weapons to attack and destroy enemy targets, but in reality, murdering and maiming thousands of innocent men, women and children as well as destroying their homes, their community infrastructure, their livelihoods, their hopes and their dreams.

In other words, Britain's taxpayers know that at least 5-10% of the money we pay in tax & fines will be used for the criminal purposes of mass murder and the genocide of innocent people in places such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, the Yemen, Palestine and other smaller, weaker states around the world - wherever our criminal leaders want to steal resources or forcefully impose our so-called democratic way of life on other people.

So next time that you are asked to pay council tax, VAT, income tax, stamp duty, vehicle tax or any other tax or fine, be aware that of every £100 you pay, you will contribute £5-£10 towards war and the genocide of another group of innocent people.

Every human being has a duty in law to refuse to obey their governments orders if those orders are manifestly illegal.

The answer to the question ‘When is it a crime to collect or pay tax?’ is ‘Whenever we know or suspect that some of our money may be used for a criminal purpose’.

So now, because we know that the government spends 5 to 10% of all its tax income on military affairs, planning to kill and then killing men, women and children, we have a legal duty to withhold all money (taxes) from public authorities in the UK, until the government obeys the law and ends its wars and killings and all preparations for wars.

Only when our wars and war crimes have stopped, when Parliament and the US Congress are acting in full accordance with the UN Charter and the UN Declaration on Principles of International Law and the political, civil, judicial and military leaders responsible for starting the wars and murdering thousands of innocent men, women and children have been arrested and prosecuted for their crimes, can we lawfully recommence the collection and payment of taxes.

So now, it's down to each of us. To illegally pay or lawfully withhold tax. The choice is ours.

UK Law (legislation) Governing War and Genocide and their Funding by Taxation

In 2001 the UK Government ratified the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court by enacting the International Criminal Court Act, and the International Criminal Court (Scotland) Act. These two laws make it a criminal offence in the UK for any person to engage in war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide or conduct ancillary to such crimes. The International Criminal Court Act 2001 stipulates: