The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
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I always marvel when Whitney starts rattling off the connections between these people... Dios mio!

I'd like to see her do an interview on this topic focusing on the US DoD/DARPA connections to big tech to construct The Sentient World Simulation/Digital Twin system for mind control.

Today is the day LQC says the technocratic showman/transhumanist Elon Musk is supposed to be trying to create convergence during the eclipse.

01/20/26 THE GLOBAL FINANCIAL ELITE (GFE) PLAN COMES TOGETHER. GET READY FOR THE 2026 SOLAR ECLIPSE 08/10/2026 TO 08/12/2026 HUMAN TO TRANSHUMAN HYBRIDIZATION ACTIVATION.

Almeria, Spain // La Quinta Collumna: The Global Hybridization Agenda

https://lys-dor.com/2026/01/18/ricardo-delgado-martin-presente-lagenda-dhybridation-globale-prevue-pour-2026/

And Spain is going to be the primary location in Europe to see the full eclipse.

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