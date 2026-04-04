by Steve Kirsch

Executive summary

If the childhood vaccines are so safe, why isn’t there any doctor in the world confident enough to prove it on themselves? This is both legal and ethical for a doctor to self-inject themselves with the entire CDC childhood vaccine in one sitting, one shot right after the other.

In fact, morally, it’s the right move because it would be a convincing demonstration that 1) doctors are willing to walk the talk and 2) that anti-vaxxers are wrong. This would save lives!

It is obvious why this doesn’t happen: they know it isn’t safe and don’t want to risk their own life.

Full AI analysis here

Any doctor in the world could silence the anti-vaxxers for good if they took the full CDC schedule in one sitting. But I guess they don’t want to stop “misinformation superspreaders” do they?

Here are the highlights and it supports my point that there is absolutely no excuse that physicians are not lining up to do this since each shot is perfectly safe.

They could even stretch it out, e.g., 4 shots every day. Then we can see how many days they do that before they bail out. Wouldn’t that be interesting?



But why even do that when each shot is PERFECTLY safe?

Just take all the CDC scheduled doses in one sitting and be done with it. That way, we can easily measure everything BEFORE and AFTER injection. It would shut up the anti-vaxxers for good (if you lived through it, which I think is pretty unlikely).

This demonstration would help the AAP win their lawsuit

It would be powerful evidence that vaccines are safe.

I’d imagine every pediatrician would want to help the AAP prove their case, right?

And since recent studies (like the one in PLOS) show vaccines lower all-cause mortality, taking all these shots at once might make them immortal! :)

Any takers?

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