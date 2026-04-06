by The Liberty Lookout

In January 2024, over 11.4 billion visits hit Pornhub from mobile devices alone. Not per year. Per month. That’s one website, in one month, from phones. The total traffic across the global pornography industry is orders of magnitude larger. And it’s not the seedy fringe of the internet anymore. The 18-24 age group makes up the single largest share of Pornhub traffic, with 25-34 close behind. Together, those two groups account for over half of all visitors.

The average age of first exposure to pornography is now 12 years old. Fifteen percent of children first encounter it at age 10 or younger. This isn’t a moral panic. It’s a neuroscience problem. The adolescent brain is still building the neural architecture that will govern impulse control, bonding, and sexual function for the rest of that person’s life. And it’s being shaped by the most potent dopamine-delivery system ever created.

The biological mechanisms are clear. Internet pornography is a neurological weapon against human pair bonding and reproduction. And it’s only the first rung of an escalation ladder that runs through AI companions, VR integration, and physical sex robots. Japan and South Korea are already previewing the demographic endgame.

Your Brain on Porn: What the fMRI Studies Actually Show

In 2014, researchers at the Max Planck Institute published a landmark study in JAMA Psychiatry that mapped the brains of regular pornography users using MRI scans. The results were striking: more hours spent watching pornography correlated with smaller gray matter volume in the right caudate nucleus (part of the striatum, the brain’s core reward-processing center). Users also showed lower activation in the left putamen when exposed to sexual images, and reduced functional connectivity between the striatum and prefrontal cortex. The researchers’ conclusion was blunt: frequent pornography consumption was associated with a measurably smaller reward system.

That same year, Dr. Valerie Voon at the University of Cambridge ran fMRI scans on people with compulsive sexual behavior and compared them to controls. The pattern she found was identical to drug addiction: the ventral striatum, dorsal anterior cingulate, and amygdala all showed heightened activation when subjects viewed pornographic material. “There are clear differences in brain activity between patients who have compulsive sexual behavior and healthy volunteers,” Voon reported. “These differences mirror those of drug addicts.”

In plain language: the brain of a heavy pornography user physically changes. The reward center shrinks. The neural pathways that govern “wanting” become hyperactive. The connection between reward and executive control weakens. And the molecular machinery is identical to what happens in a drug addict’s brain.

Men, instead of being motivated to go out into the world and do something useful with their lives, get all the dopamine they could possibly want from scrolling through an endless stream of naked women online. If you were a government trying to pacify the population into complacency and compliance, you couldn’t think up a better system than this.

The Coolidge Effect on Steroids

There’s a specific mechanism that makes internet pornography uniquely dangerous compared to older forms. In 1997, researchers Fiorino, Coury, and Phillips documented what’s called the Coolidge effect: when a sexually satiated male animal is presented with a new receptive female, dopamine surges again in the nucleus accumbens and sexual behavior resumes. The brain perceives novelty as a signal to reproduce. It’s a deep evolutionary drive. A fresh dopamine spike for each new potential mate.

In the physical world, this effect has natural limits. You can only encounter so many novel partners. But internet pornography removes those limits entirely. Every click, every new video, every new image registers in the brain as a novel sexual partner. A user can cycle through dozens or hundreds of “novel mates” in a single session, each one triggering a fresh dopamine surge. No real-world experience can compete with that volume of novelty. The brain’s reward system was not built for this kind of stimulation. It’s the Coolidge effect on steroids, delivered at fiber-optic speed.

The result is what researchers describe as desensitization: the brain downregulates its dopamine receptors in response to chronic overstimulation. Ordinary pleasures (including sex with a real partner) produce less and less satisfaction. The Kühn and Gallinat study captured this directly: more pornography use correlated with lower brain activation in response to standard sexual images. The brain needed more stimulation just to register a response. This is the same tolerance curve you see in drug addiction. More substance, less effect, more needed to feel normal.

The Erectile Dysfunction Epidemic Nobody Talks About

If the neuroscience were purely abstract, it would still matter. But the effects are showing up in clinical data.

About 26% of men under 40 now report experiencing erectile dysfunction. This was historically a condition of older men. Among men aged 40-70, the rate is 52%. But the surge in younger men is what’s historically unprecedented. A 2025 review in PMC noted that ED among men under 40 “remains underestimated” and is increasingly reported in clinical settings.

Kinsey Institute researchers were among the first to flag the pattern back in 2007. In their study, half of men who used pornography a lot were unable to achieve erections with real partners. The study documented both pornography-induced erectile dysfunction and abnormally low libido linked to heavy use. A 2019 study from the University of Rhode Island found “a correlation between pornography consumption and erectile dysfunction that suggests causation.” A 2021 international web-based survey found significant associations between online pornography consumption time and sexual dysfunction in young men.

The mechanism is straightforward once you understand the neuroscience. The brain has been conditioned to respond to a specific kind of stimulation: the rapid novelty, the escalation, the dopamine spikes of internet pornography. A real human partner cannot provide that. The brain’s “wanting” circuitry is calibrated to the screen, not to another person. The result is a generation of young men who function normally with pornography but struggle to function with real partners.

The Sex Recession

The broader trend is even more striking. According to the General Social Survey, the share of Americans aged 18-64 reporting weekly sexual activity dropped from 55% in 1990 to 37% in 2024. Among young adults (18-29), the rate of sexlessness (no sexual partners in the prior year) has doubled from 12% in 2010 to 24% in 2024. An Indiana University study found that nearly 1 in 3 young men reported having no sex at all between 2000 and 2018.

Between 2014 and 2024, the share of young adults aged 18-29 who lived with a partner (married or unmarried) fell 10 percentage points, from 42% to 32%, according to GSS data analyzed by the Institute for Family Studies. People aren’t just having less sex. They’re forming fewer bonds altogether.

People aren’t choosing celibacy as a conscious lifestyle. Sex drive is being hijacked, redirected, and burned out by superstimuli before it ever reaches another person. The dopamine that should motivate someone to navigate the difficulty of human connection is being captured by a screen. By the time a young man (and increasingly, a young woman) encounters a real potential partner, the neural pathways that make that interaction rewarding have already been desensitized.

The $50 Billion Machine

The global sextech market was valued at $50.82 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $208.82 billion by 2034, according to Fortune Business Insights. The sex toys market alone was $35.2 billion in 2023. These figures don’t even fully capture pornography subscription and advertising revenue.

The industry operates on the same principle as every other addiction-based business: create the craving, sell the fix, profit from the escalation. The user who starts with free tube sites graduates to paid premium content. The premium user who develops tolerance seeks more extreme material. The cycle is indistinguishable from tobacco, processed food, or opioids. The product creates its own demand. The industry has zero incentive to help users moderate or quit.

The Escalation Ladder: From Chat to Sex Bots

Pornography was the first rung. The rungs above it are already being built.

AI chatbots were the entry point. Companies like Replika and Character.AI created text-based AI companions with persistent memory and personality. Users could build ongoing “relationships” with AI entities that remember their preferences, validate their feelings, and never reject them. The AI Girlfriend App Market hit $2.57 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $11.06 billion by 2032, with a 20% annual growth rate. Another analysis projects $24.5 billion by 2034, growing at 24.7% annually. AI companion apps have been downloaded 220 million times globally. 55% of AI girlfriend platform users interact daily, according to 2025 market data.

The addiction potential is already visible. Multiple families have filed lawsuits against Character.AI alleging that its chatbots contributed to teen mental health crises, including suicide. Plaintiffs argue the bots are “designed to be addictive, invoke suicidal thoughts in teens, and facilitate explicit sexual conversations with minors,” according to the American Bar Association. In January 2026, Character.AI and Google agreed to settle a wave of lawsuits over teen mental health harms.

VR integration is the next layer. VR porn consumption grew by 150% in 2024, according to data reported by Forbes. Grand View Research identifies the VR porn segment as the fastest-growing category in sextech from 2025 to 2030. Haptic feedback devices are already syncing with VR content to provide simulated physical sensations. Juniper Research projects the VR adult content market at $19 billion by 2027.

Physical sex robots with AI are the final rung. The global sex robot market was valued at $245 million in 2023 and is projected to reach $2.5 billion by 2030. AI sex robot dolls specifically hit $465 million in 2024 and are projected at $1.5 billion by 2032. Chinese engineers are now applying ChatGPT-level language models to sex robots, aiming to create interactive AI-powered companions. Current models can carry on realistic conversations, adapt their responses based on tone and topic, and recognize different levels of physical touch. The University of Sydney described the industry as “just getting started.”

Map the trajectory: text chatbot that validates you, voice-enabled AI that talks to you, VR environment that immerses you, haptic suit that touches you, physical robot that holds you. Each rung removes one more reason to navigate the complexity of a real human relationship.

Japan and South Korea: The Preview

If you want to see where this trajectory ends, look at the countries furthest along it.

Japan’s government estimates 1.15 million hikikomori (people who have completely withdrawn from social life). Expert Saitō Tamaki puts the real number much higher and predicts it could eventually top 10 million. A 2023 government survey found nearly 1.5 million people living as recluses in their parents’ homes. Japan’s fertility rate has dropped to approximately 0.72, roughly one-third of the replacement rate. The “herbivore men” phenomenon (men who show passive attitudes toward pursuing sex or romantic relationships) is now a recognized demographic category.

South Korea’s fertility rate has also fallen to approximately 0.72, the lowest in the world. 34.5% of South Koreans live alone. The government’s 2024 Social Indicators report found that 21.1% of the population feels lonely, up from 18.5% the year before. Thousands of South Koreans, mostly middle-aged men, die “lonely deaths” (godoksa) each year, sometimes going weeks before their bodies are found. An estimated 244,000 people are living in hikikomori-type isolation.

These aren’t cultural quirks. They’re the leading edge of a global pattern. Both countries have widespread high-speed internet access, saturated pornography consumption, rapidly growing AI companion use, and some of the world’s most advanced consumer technology. They also have some of the lowest fertility rates ever recorded in human history. The pattern is obvious.

What Pornography Displaces

To understand the full damage, you have to understand what real human intimacy does at the neurological level.

During genuine sexual and emotional connection, the brain releases a cocktail of neurochemicals that work together: dopamine for desire and motivation, oxytocin for bonding and trust, and serotonin for satisfaction and contentment. These chemicals operate as a system. Oxytocin creates the attachment. Dopamine drives you back toward the person who triggers that attachment. Serotonin tells your brain you’ve got something worth keeping. Physical touch, eye contact, emotional vulnerability, shared experience: all of these activate the full suite.

Pornography delivers one component (dopamine) while bypassing the rest. There’s no oxytocin bonding because there’s no real person. There’s no serotonin satisfaction because the novelty cycle keeps you clicking instead of settling. Research has shown that men with problematic pornography use display alterations in their oxytocin and vasopressin systems, the very neurochemicals responsible for pair bonding. The bonding hardware is being degraded by an experience that mimics intimacy without delivering it.

Dr. William Struthers, a neuroscientist and author of Wired for Intimacy, describes the effect as a “neurological tattoo” that is “difficult to ‘unremember’ or to wipe away.” Sex, Struthers explains, was designed to bond you to a person. Pornography bonds you to an image. The more the image-bonding pathway is reinforced, the weaker the person-bonding pathway becomes.

Reclaiming Your Neurology

The good news, and there is good news, is that the brain is plastic. The same neuroplasticity that allows pornography to reshape the reward system also allows recovery. Here’s what the research supports:

Digital detox is not optional. The desensitization documented in the Kühn and Gallinat study is driven by chronic exposure. Removing the stimulus allows dopamine receptors to upregulate. Clinical reports from men recovering from pornography-induced erectile dysfunction consistently describe a recovery period of weeks to months after abstaining, during which normal sexual function gradually returns. The timeline varies, but the principle is consistent: remove the superstimulus, let the reward system recalibrate.

Replace the dopamine source, don’t just eliminate it. The brain’s reward system doesn’t shut off. It needs healthy inputs. Physical exercise, in-person social interaction, creative work, learning new skills, and especially real physical touch and intimacy all generate dopamine through pathways that include the full neurochemical suite (oxytocin, serotonin, endorphins). The goal isn’t suppression. It’s redirection toward experiences that build rather than degrade.

Build real community. Loneliness is both a driver and a consequence of the pornography-to-AI pipeline. People turn to screens because they lack connection. Screens degrade the capacity for connection. The cycle breaks when real, in-person community replaces the screen. This means deliberately investing time in face-to-face relationships, joining or building groups with shared purpose, and prioritizing physical presence over digital interaction. The neuroscience supports this: oxytocin, the bonding chemical, requires physical proximity and real human interaction to function properly.

Protect children’s neurological development. The average age of first exposure (12) means that intervention has to start before adolescence. This means aggressive content filtering, delayed smartphone access, honest conversations about neuroscience (not morality lectures), and creating environments where children build real social skills before encountering digital replacements. A child whose bonding pathways are shaped by real human connection is neurologically resilient in ways that a child raised on screens is not.

The endgame being built by the porn industry is a machine that provides emotional validation, physical intimacy, and dopamine on demand with zero rejection, zero compromise, zero effort.

And zero reproduction.

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