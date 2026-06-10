Dear Subscribers,

The lead article this week is Finding (OR Creating!) the Liberty Movement in Your Community and Turning Awareness Into Action While Having a Blast!, a companion article to a streaming event we are hosting with CounterForce Alliance on finding (OR Starting!) a Liberty Group in your area. In the article I have a link to our directory of voluntaryist, libertarian, anarcho-capitalist and other REAL freedom-oriented groups around the world. Please e-mail me at Etienne (at) ArtOfLiberty.org if you would like to get your liberty group featured in our list!

I also tell the story of the Santa Cruz Voluntaryists, where I helped organize resistance to the economic warfare of the lockdowns during the scam of “The Covid” where I break down how one single group exposed empty hospitals in what the L.A. Times called “The Epi-center of Covid in California,” reopened parks, beaches, hosted “Liberty Bonfires” and generated MILLIONS of views of our peaceful civil disobedience helping other communities say: NO!

The team at CounterForce Alliance helps folks who want to start (OR Grow!) their liberty groups become more successful facilitators and provides tools to help manage groups.

We are going to be streaming live on Sunday, June 14th at 4:00 PM PST / 7:00 PM EST

I hope you can join us! Sign up for a reminder (and/or search for a Liberty Group in Your Area!) at: ArtOfLiberty.org/Liberty-Groups

If you are enjoying our original journalism and Five Meme Friday, please consider becoming an Art of Liberty Foundation Sponsor. Freedom isn’t Free and we are having to spend $20,000 this month to create our own uncensorable infrastructure to combat the censorship of Substack.

We have some AMAZING perks to say: THANK YOU!

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THE GREATEST THEFT IN HUMAN HISTORY! How the Banks and “Government” Will Steal At Least $2.73 Million From Every Working American… “Legally”:

Top Stories of the Week

Finding (OR Creating!) the Liberty Movement in Your Community and Turning Awareness Into Action While Having a Blast!

The Santa Cruz Voluntaryists helped expose empty hospitals in what the LA Times called “The Epi-Center of Covid in California” forcing the takedown of hospital tents when our exposes went viral in the community. The group helped to reopen the beaches (and local businesses!) during the economic warfare and scam of “The Covid” through peaceful civil disobedience including beach parties, liberty bonfires, and free hug events mocking the local “government” causing Santa Cruz’s health officer, Dr. Gail Newel, to tell the LA Times: “It’s become impossible for law enforcement to continue to enforce the closures…People are not willing to be governed anymore in that regard.” When a local group gave Gail Newell an award for the lockdowns, the Santa Cruz Voluntaryists pulled a trailer up to the event for a pop up concert featuring the Funky Fathers of Liberty where they cranked up their song:“Gail to Jail” when Gail arrived and the event was going on inside while other members distributed information on the harmfulness of the Covid “vaccines.” Videos of their peaceful civil disobedience including maskless “Cash drops” at Traitor Joe’s grocery store generated MILLIONs of views helping to shut down the economic warfare of the plandemic and showing the outsized impact a single freedom group can make.

Finding the Liberty Movement (and Turning Awareness Into Action)

Why Freedom Feels Lonely… and What to Do About It

By Etienne de la Boetie2 & the Team at CounterForce Alliance

If the keyboard and doom scrolling isn’t cutting it, here are some pro-tips for finding, (OR starting!) your own Liberty-oriented community group from the Art of Liberty Foundation and CounterForce Alliance, a pro-liberty organization that helps train facilitators in how to start and run successful liberty organizations while providing a technology platform for managing your group.

This article starts with the WHY and then progresses into the HOW: Pro-Tips for finding (or Starting!) a liberty-oriented meet up in your area.

Continue reading...

Etienne Note: Important – This is the companion article to a LIVE streaming event the Art of Liberty Foundation is hosting with CounterForce Alliance on Finding (OR Starting!) a Local Liberty Group in your area on Sunday, June 14th at 4:00 PM PST / 7:00 PM EST. You can register and find our list of local liberty groups at ArtOfLiberty.org/Liberty-Groups. Please e-mail us at Info (at) ArtOfLiberty.org to add your local liberty group to our list!

Videos of the Week

Oklo COO Says Nuclear Waste Could Power America For 150 Years

by Tyler Durden

Earlier this week, we covered Oklo’s approval by Chris Wright’s DOE to convert plutonium previously set for disposal into new fuel. “Fuel supply constraints are a key throttle to advanced reactor development,” Oklo CEO Jacob DeWitte said following the announcement.

Jacob’s wife and Oklo’s COO Caroline DeWitte joined ZeroHedge and Radiant Energy Group’s Madison Hilly. Caroline laid out Oklo’s ambitious vision: recycle spent nuclear fuel, build fleets of reactors for AI hyperscalers like Meta, and turn what the industry currently treats as a liability (nuclear waste) into a strategic asset.

And unlike many of the “PowerPoint reactor” startups flooding the space, she says they are already building.

One of the company’s core theses is that the U.S. is sitting on a massive untapped energy reserve in the form of spent nuclear fuel already stockpiled around the country.

Continue reading...

“Government”, Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

These articles also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

Etienne Note: If the images aren’t visible, please try this browser LINK.

Dear Subscribers,

The lead article this week is Finding (OR Creating!) the Liberty Movement in Your Community and Turning Awareness Into Action While Having a Blast!, a companion article to a streaming event we are hosting with CounterForce Alliance on finding (OR Starting!) a Liberty Group in your area. In the article I have a link to our directory of voluntaryist, libertarian, anarcho-capitalist and other REAL freedom-oriented groups around the world. Please e-mail me at Etienne (at) ArtOfLiberty.org if you would like to get your liberty group featured in our list!

by Kathryn Wilkens

According to a Friday report from The Huffington Post, President Donald Trump purchased stock in the parent company of the UFC earlier this year as he continued promoting his plans for a high-profile UFC event on the White House grounds this summer.

A May 12 financial disclosure filing reviewed by the outlet showed Trump acquired between $15,001 and $50,000 worth of stock in TKO Group Holdings, the company that owns UFC, on March 25.

The stock purchase came as Trump was publicly touting plans to bring a UFC fight card to the White House South Lawn for both America’s 250th anniversary and his own 80th birthday. The event is planned for June 14, with set-up already underway in D.C.

Continue reading...

By Nava Freiber

The draft memorandum of understanding being discussed by Iran and the US references a postwar investment fund to support Tehran’s postwar reconstruction and economic growth if a final deal is reached, the New York Times reports, citing an Iranian official and a diplomat involved in the talks.

The two sources put the fund at $300 billion, though other officials involved in mediation would not confirm the amount, according to the report.

Two diplomats briefed on the latest draft called it “an international ‘investment fund,’ which the United States would help facilitate in the event of a final deal,” and plans for which would be discussed during the initial 60-day negotiations period that the memorandum would kick off, the report says.

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by Annie Massa, Sophie Alexander and Bill Allison

(Bloomberg) -- SpaceX’s initial public offering will likely make President Donald Trump’s already wealthy administration even richer.

Ten officials ranging from special envoy Steve Witkoff to Small Business Administration head Kelly Loeffler reported financial interests in Elon Musk’s rocket company or in xAI, the artificial intelligence and social media firm it merged with in February, according to their most recent public financial disclosures.

In total, the federal staffers held SpaceX or xAI stock worth at least $9.9 million and as much as $43.8 million, according to the disclosures, which were made last year and list the value of assets in broad ranges. These officials could have sold all or part of their holdings since then without triggering additional disclosure requirements.

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by Tyler Durden

Late Wednesday saw President Trump receive a rare and much belated rebuke from the House of Representatives as it voted to pass a war powers resolution related to Iran. The passed resolution directs the withdrawal of US troops from armed hostilities with Iran, in a closely divided 215–208 vote, aided by four Republicans.

But this wasn’t the only Trump-defying vote that took place Wednesday, as The Hill reports: “Six Republicans joined Democrats on Wednesday to push through a vote on military aid for Ukraine, a blow to President Trump’s handling of Russia’s war against the country and his withdrawal of U.S. support for Kyiv.”

“The House voted 218-204 in a procedural motion that clears the way for a vote on the Ukraine Support Act, authored by Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.), the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee,” the report adds.

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The Art of Liberty Foundation... in Spanish!

We are adding a new section to Five Meme Friday to promote our new Substack, Telegram group, Instagram, and translations of To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many in Spanish. Please tell your Spanish speaking friends! “Go Paid” on our Spanish Substack to support getting voluntaryist ideas, books, and memes translated into Spanish AND get a free paperback copy of To See the Cage is To Leave It in Latin American Spanish.

La Fundación Art of Liberty rinde homenaje al ganador del Premio Nobel F.A. Hayek, uno de los economistas más importantes que jamás haya existido, con una campaña que distribuirá simultáneamente el nuevo libro: Hayek para el siglo XXI - Ensayos de economía política y ofrecerá copias impresas gratuitas del libro a cualquiera que se suscriba de forma paga a nuestro Substack como miembro anual y/o realice cualquier pedido en ArtOfLiberty.org/store.

Esta introducción a F.A. Hayek incluye su biografía, memes, frases, las “Batallas de rap” con el economista Lord John Maynard Keynes, y la primera entrega de nuestra distribución de Hayek para el siglo XXI - Ensayos de economía política: la introducción del libro escrita por Thomas J. DiLorenzo, presidente del Instituto Mises y editor de Hayek para el siglo XXI.

También estamos agregando el PDF completo de Hayek para el siglo XXI a nuestra memoria USB incensurable de la libertad: The Liberator (El Liberador).

Continuar leyendo...

“Daily News of The Week”

by Food Babe

Did you know restaurants are not required to disclose their ingredients? And many won’t even tell you if you ask.

It’s maddening because knowing what’s actually in our food is the most important thing to know if we want to improve our health.

Thankfully, most major fast food chains like McDonald’s, Taco Bell, and Wendy’s do publish their ingredients on their websites...

But Burger King – the third most popular fast food burger chain in America – has been a holdout for years, keeping the public in the dark about what’s really in their food.

Continue reading...

Etienne Note: We covered this dynamic in our expose: THE GREATEST THEFT IN HUMAN HISTORY! How the Banks and “Government” Will Steal At Least $2.73 Million From Every Working American... “Legally”

by Rebecca Crosby and Noel Sims

In the last few years, rents across the United States have skyrocketed. According to a Congressional Research Service analysis of data from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, more than 22.7 million renter households, or nearly half, were considered “cost burdened” in 2024, meaning they spent more than 30% of their income on housing costs.

According to a March 2026 report by Zillow, “rents have increased by 36.2%” since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, the typical asking rent was $1,910, according to Zillow, meaning that a household would have to earn at least $76,400 a year to be able to comfortably afford it.

Rising rents in the U.S. are a complex problem. But one factor contributing to higher costs for renters is the concentration in ownership. According to a new report by the Private Equity Stakeholder Project, private equity firms now own “at least 11,800 apartment buildings with almost 3 million units,” or approximately 13% of apartment units in the U.S.

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by Tyler Durden

Authored by Georgina Jedikovska via Interesting Engineering,

A US startup has joined forces with the nation’s first national laboratory to recycle spent nuclear fuel into energy for fast reactors by using advanced pyroprocessing technology.

New York-based nuclear technology company BLSK Energy announced on May 18 that it had signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with Argonne National Laboratory (ANL) in Illinois to commercialize the method.

Pyroprocessing (or pyrochemical processing) is a high-temperature metallurgical process that could enable the reuse of nuclear fuel. When used with fast reactors, it could extract up to 100 times more energy from uranium.

Continue reading...

by Tyler Durden

Via Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com,

Wall Street money manager and financial analyst Ed Dowd of PhinanceTechnologies.com warned at the beginning of April that the economy was already rolling over.

He said “Private Credit Problems are Ending the Party.” Just 10 days ago, BlackRock and other firms with so-called private credit are locking up investors’ cash because of a wave of redemptions. Dowd predicted this, and the sagging economy is not going to be getting any better anytime soon.

If you thought private credit was a drag on the economy, then the Iran war is going to be a boat anchor. Dowd says:

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by Tyler Durden

Americans aren’t just moving, they’re bringing billions in wealth with them.

This map, via Visual Capitalist’s Dorothy Neufeld, visualizes net wealth migration by state in 2023, based on Realtor.com’s analysis of the latest data from the Internal Revenue Service.

Florida alone gained tens of billions in income from out-of-state residents. Meanwhile, states like California and New York saw massive outflows, highlighting how affordability is playing a central role in domestic migration trends.

Between 2019 and 2023, Florida saw $137 billion in net income flows from interstate moves, exceeding the GDP of Hawaii.

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by Samantha Cole

Headway, a popular online therapy platform, says it will require clients and providers to undergo biometric scanning, and there’s no way to opt out other than leaving the platform.

On April 3, Headway sent an email to clients informing them of the upcoming requirement: “To make sure Headway stays a safe and reliable place to get care, you’ll soon be asked to verify your identity by taking a picture of a valid government-issued photo ID in your portal,” the email said, which a user shared with 404 Media. “As part of this process, you’ll also be asked to take a clear photo of your face to confirm your identity. The facial image is never used for anything but identity verification.” The facial scan involves using your devices’ camera and moving your head from side to side.

The email said that the platform was asking clients to verify their identity “proactively” so that they’d have “plenty of time to complete this,” but didn’t specify when identity verification would be required. “We’re not asking you to verify because of any specific behaviors or concerns,” Headway said in the email. “It’s a requirement for anyone seeking medication management on Headway.”

Headway says identity verification for patients “is rolling out in waves over the coming weeks, starting with patients of prescribers,” but eventually all providers will be required to undergo facial scanning. Providers and clients I spoke to told me they haven’t yet needed to do this step, and the uncertainty of when they’ll be required to hand over their biometric data—and if they don’t, lose access to the platform and their clients or care—is adding to their concern about the process.

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by Diego Ramos and Max Jones

When it was reported that Wegmans grocery stores were utilizing facial recognition technology (FRT) to collect data on their customers, the company declined to disclose the software-end of its surveillance machine. Their reticence may be related to the FRT industry’s deep ties to the national security state — leaving consumers’ data just a knock away from American intelligence agencies.

As far back as the 1970s, CCTV cameras have decorated private businesses and public buildings — providing a means of deterring theft for property owners and keeping records of activity through omnipresent VCR and later digital cameras. At its inception, there was virtually no backlash or critique against the new technology’s surveillance potential, allowing for a smooth implementation over the years. Now, decades later, it has become ubiquitous. Shoppers accept its existence and, consciously or not, adjust their behavior around it. For almost all, it is not a problem, but a fact of life.

Why, then, was there such an uproar when a popular East Coast supermarket chain revealed they are not only surveilling their customers with CCTV — but using their cameras to collect shoppers’ biometric data?

Gothamist, the NYC-fixed blog, reported in January that Wegmans grocery stores in Manhattan and Brooklyn had put up signs that read “biometric identifier information collected at this location,” including facial recognition, eye scans and voiceprints.

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by Tyler Durden

Summary:

Amazon Leo needs 24 New Glenn launches to close the gap with SpaceX’s Starlink. NASA needs New Glenn for Artemis. Both timelines could’ve just been derailed simultaneously.

Blue Origin’s New Glenn Rocket Explodes On Florida Launchpad

Ahead of Thursday night’s disastours static-fire test of Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket, Jeff Bezos’ rocket company was planning to launch 48 Amazon Leo satellites, formerly Project Kuiper.

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by Michael Searles

A lack of sleep could be fuelling a surge in cancer among the under-50s, according to the largest study of its kind.

Insomniacs are up to three times more likely to develop some forms of the disease than those without diagnosed sleep problems.

New research, presented at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting in Chicago, has suggested for the first time that sleep could be a contributing factor to the rate at which bowel and other cancers are increasing in younger people.

Sleep disorders are on the rise in the UK, coinciding with the advent of smartphones and other technology that emit “blue light”, which suppresses melatonin, the hormone responsible for the onset of sleep.

Continue reading...

by Tyler Durden

Authored by James Howard Kunstler,

In the annals of Deep State WTF-ery, is there a stranger case than CIA officer David Rush turning up with $40-million in 303 one-kilogram gold bars, plus $2-million in cash, plus a stash of 30 mostly Rolex watches?

Well, yeah, the stranger story is how the guy got hired by the CIA in the first place.

Rush was arrested on Monday, May 18, by an FBI SWAT team at his home in Loudoun County, VA. Agents searched the house all day long and found the stash. Rush is currently charged with theft of public money and allegedly falsifying his military and academic credentials to obtain federal employment benefits, including roughly $77,000 in improper military leave pay. He’s scheduled to make a federal court appearance in Alexandria today.

Continue reading...

Benjamin Netanyahu has said he has given orders to the Israeli army to seize control of 70% of the Gaza Strip in a move that threatens to torpedo an already fragile ceasefire and create catastrophic humanitarian conditions in the already devastated territory.

Under the US-brokered ceasefire in October, the Israeli army withdrew to a demarcation line which gave Israel direct control of 53% of the occupied territory. Since then, Israeli forces have steadily advanced their positions westward into the Hamas-controlled half of the strip, and declared an ever-expanded no man’s land west of that, within which they claim the right to decide who can enter and open fire on anyone perceived as a threat.

In recent days, Israeli-backed armed militias have taken a leading role in emptying the territory along the ceasefire line, telling residents to vacate their homes or shelters.

Throughout the eight months of the ceasefire, Israeli forces have continued to open fire on Palestinians within range of the “yellow line” splitting the strip, and carry out airstrikes deeper inside western Gaza, killing more than 900 Palestinians since the truce began.

Continue reading...

by Sotiris Rex

Centralised government, or the state, is a system founded on violence alone. Anything and everything the state does is driven by force or the threat of force. Whatever policy or “public good” the state presumes to impose on its populations, the imposition is backed by aggressive violence alone. Even fiat currency is “backed” by violence; violence that is paid for by fiat currency backed by the violence that backs it… in a chicken-and-egg psychopathy of a self-sustained system of nothingness, a bluff of authority.

Taxes are taken by force. Arbitrary laws are obeyed due to the fear of state violence, not the fear of missing privilege and opportunity in a community, or the fear of reciprocal violence by victims. We know this because almost all of state-defined “crimes” are victimless. You obey nonsense laws that keep useless people in pointless jobs.

The state does not function on incentives; only threats.

A threat takes what is already yours. An incentive offers you what you don’t have. The punishment of threat-based systems is the deprivation of what you already have. The “punishment” in incentive-based systems is the deprivation of an over-and-above privilege, an opportunity to gain something more than what you already have.

Continue reading...

Etienne Note: We covered the theft on inflation in our recent expose: THE GREATEST THEFT IN HUMAN HISTORY! How the Banks and “Government” Will Steal At Least $2.73 Million From Every Working American… “Legally”- Understanding the (Mostly) Invisible Theft: Inflation from Fractional Reserve Banking + Government Taxes + Social Security COLA Underpayment

by Attila Rebak•Mises Wire

There is a particular kind of financial wisdom that used to be passed down at kitchen tables. A grandparent, someone who remembered harder times, would explain that the first obligation of a responsible person was to spend less than they earned, put something away, and let patience do its quiet work. The savings account was not a sophisticated instrument. It was a vessel for deferred consumption—a way of translating present discipline into future security. The interest it paid was modest, but it moved in the same direction over time.

That world has not merely changed. It has been, in a precise and largely unacknowledged sense, inverted.

For more than two decades across the developed world, and especially since the financial crisis of 2008, central banks have held interest rates at historically-anomalous lows—often below the inflation rate. The person who heeded the old advice, who saved carefully and avoided unnecessary debt, has been quietly taxed by the system they trusted. Not through any declaration or democratic debate, but through the slow arithmetic of negative real returns. The prudent saver has become, in the language of markets, “yield-starved”—a polite way of saying someone whose responsible behavior is being penalized for reasons they did not choose and cannot easily escape.

Continue reading...

by Liberty Advocate

Carlos Whittaker recently completed a 7.5-week experiment with no screens:

no phone,

no television,

no laptop,

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by Tyler Durden

Via Remix News,

The number of small retail stores in Germany has declined drastically since 2010. According to a recent analysis by the credit agency Creditreform and the Handelsblatt Research Institute, there were 236,143 small retail stores with annual sales of less than €250,000 in 2010. For 2025, the sales tax statistics show only 170,770 such stores, a drop of 28 percent, reports Junge Freiheit.

Across all size categories, the number of stores shrank by only 16 percent during the same period, meaning the smaller, owner-operated players are being hit far harder. Small and medium-sized enterprises have been left with barely any financial reserves, a bad sign for the country’s battle with continuous bankruptcies.

According to the report, just over 316,000 retail stores overall remain. The German Retail Federation (HDE) warns that the number of stores could drop below 300,000 in 2026, threatening the vitality of city centers.

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by Unbekoming

There is one study that would end the argument about childhood vaccination, and it has never been done. Take a large group of children given the full schedule, take a comparable group given none of it, and follow both for years across every measure of health. The design is simple, the groups exist, and the question is the most important one in pediatric medicine. It is also the one comparison the system cannot afford to run, which is why running it has been declared unethical.

The comparison ran itself anyway. Joy Garner’s Control Group Survey gathered health data on completely unexposed Americans across forty-eight states and found a chronic-condition rate of 2.64 percent. The general population, almost entirely exposed to the schedule, carries chronic conditions at roughly 60 percent. That gap is the subject of this book.

THE BOOK — The Unvaccinated makes the case against the childhood schedule completely, and on the establishment’s own ground: what is actually in the injections, the legal architecture that removed liability and let the schedule expand, the financial machinery that pays compliance, and the buried history showing that the great killers had already retreated by ninety-five to ninety-eight percent before the injections arrived. A reader who goes no further than the safety case will already have lost their illusions about the schedule.

But the safety case, on its own, leaves the foundation standing — and the foundation is where the real corruption lives.

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by Gale Pooley

ne morning in Boston in 1895, as K. C. Gillette stood before the mirror, a brilliant idea flashed across his mind. “As I stood there with the razor in my hand, my eyes resting on it as lightly as a bird settling down on its nest — the Gillette razor was born. I saw it all in a moment, and in that same moment many unvoiced questions were asked and answered more with the rapidity of a dream than by the slow process of reasoning. I stood there before that mirror in a trance of joy at what I saw.”

He quickly wrote a letter to his wife, “I have got it; our fortune is made.”

Simple ideas often appear obvious in retrospect, but simplicity is usually the far edge of genius.

Men’s facial fashions were shifting rapidly in the late 1800s: the beard was out, the clean-shaven chin was in, and the mustache had to be perfect. To maintain this look, men either visited the barber two or three times a week, or shaved themselves, a risky alternative. The “cutthroat” straight razors demanded constant sharpening, and punished even small mistakes — especially for beginners or anyone pressed for time.

Continue reading...

by Tyler Durden

Axios reports angry call between Trump and Netanyahu; Trump is said to have told Netanyahu “you’re fucking crazy’” while demanding Lebanon truce: “I’m saving your ass,”

Trump has announced the “shooting will stop” in Lebanon, after phone calls with both sides. Says Iran talks back on “at rapid pace”; Lebanese presidency confirms Hezbollah agreed to US ceasefire proposal

Iran announces halt to all exchanges with US, citing Israeli aggression in Lebanon. Trump says ‘haven’t heard’ this from Tehran, vows to keep US naval blockade in place.

Iran overnight initiated fresh attacks on neighboring Kuwait and even released video showing footage of a ballistic missile launch.

Continue reading...

by Josh Milton

Look! Up in the sky! Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s 32,000,000 mosquitoes.

That’s the vision behind a new public health project from Google in California and Florida.

Google is seeking federal approval to breed and release swarms of mosquitoes carrying an infection harmless to humans.

Continue reading...

By Global Affairs

Freddie Ponton

21st Century Wire

Donald Trump promised to put America First. Yet right now, beneath the East Wing of the White House, something very different is taking shape. Trump himself described it plainly. A six-level underground complex with a military hospital, research facilities, bomb shelters, and hardened command installations. Two floors were already being dug by May. The glittering new ballroom above ground is little more than a capstone. A polished lid sitting over a much darker project.

The people funding that visible monument are the usual players in federal contracting. Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Meta, Apple, Palantir, Lockheed Martin, and Booz Allen Hamilton all appear on the donor list. These are not random patriots writing checks for pretty architecture. These are the same companies already positioned to dominate federal cloud contracts, AI systems, surveillance tools, and data consolidation. To put it bluntly, they pay for the spectacle while wiring the machine running underneath it.

That same corporate world has now moved straight into the White House advisory structure. In March 2026, Trump named the first members of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST). Starting with Oracle’s Safra Catz and Larry Ellison, followed by Dell’s Michael Dell. Other tech barons whose companies control the cloud, the chips, the data, and the platforms. In late May, he added a safe pair of hands in former Attorney General Pam Bondi. David Sacks welcomed her specifically because she knows how to clear legal and regulatory barriers for the AI agenda. Builders, funders, and enforcers, all sitting in the same room.

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by Hans van Leeuwen

Gold has overtaken US bonds to become central banks’ favourite investment, as Donald Trump rattles faith in America’s political stability and public finances.

The share of gold in central banks’ official holdings of foreign currencies climbed to 27pc last year, surpassing US Treasuries at 22pc, according to a report from the European Central Bank (ECB).

Gold’s soaring price is the main reason for its newfound dominance of central banks’ foreign reserves. The cost of a troy ounce rose by 65pc last year, finishing 2025 at a near-record $4,322 (£3,209).

But the ECB said central banks were also using gold to shore up their balance sheets against the headwinds of “geopolitics” – often used as code for Mr Trump’s tariffs, wars and territorial threats.

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by The New American and AIPAC Tracker

The House Armed Services Committee chairman a record-breaking $1.15 trillion fiscal 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), presenting it as a bill to strengthen America’s defense industry. Section 224 of the bill contains an unprecedented plan to pull the United States and Israel into deeper military integration across weapons development, emerging technology, manufacturing, data systems, stockpiles, drones, tunnels, and future-war capabilities. Our data would be their data and their problems would be our problems. And Israel would hold enormous power over the US.

US military aid to Israel and related regional war cost American taxpayers about $33.77 billion over two years from October 7, 2023 through September 2025. James Li said the US would no longer consider US taxpayer money that is given to Israel as aid, instead it would be part of the military budget because our two militaries will actually merge into one!

Just as Americans sour on another Middle East war, and as Israel’s grip on Washington grows too obvious to politely ignore, Congress has found a way to make the relationship even harder to escape.

The House Armed Services Committee chairman released on Tuesday a record-breaking $1.15 trillion fiscal 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), presenting it as a bill to strengthen America’s defense industry.

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by Dr. Joseph Mercola

Gardening adds meaningful weekly physical activity without requiring a formal workout, helping you build strength, balance, and endurance through real-world movement

Spending time in the garden lowers stress hormones and shifts your body into a calmer, recovery-focused state, improving mood and mental clarity

Regular gardening is linked to better memory, sharper thinking, and greater independence as you age by engaging multiple brain functions at once

Working with soil and plants supports your brain at a biological level, increasing blood flow and boosting compounds that strengthen memory and learning

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by Ariel Zilber

Hasta la vista?

Billionaire investor Peter Thiel reportedly moved his family from the US to Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires as a refuge from high taxes, political turmoil and potential catastrophes like nuclear war and an AI meltdown.

The PayPal co-founder and longtime Silicon Valley power player has met privately with Argentine President Javier Milei, purchased a mansion in one of Buenos Aires’ most exclusive neighborhoods and temporarily relocated his family to the South American nation, according to the New York Times.

Peter Thiel has reportedly relocated his family to Buenos Aires as he weighs Argentina as a potential “Plan B” amid concerns ranging from high taxes to nuclear war and artificial intelligence.REUTERS

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Etienne Note: The Central Banks are coordinating their inflation to keep the tax slaves from jumping ship into a safer boat

by Tyler Durden

Euro Area inflation topped 3% for the first time since September 2023, further cementing expectations for a rate hike when the ECB meets next week.

Consumer prices rose 3.2% from a year ago in May, and up from 3% the previous month, in line expectations. But core inflation, which excludes volatile items like food and energy, jumped more than anticipated to 2.5% (technically 2.55%), while the closely watched services gauge jumped to 3.5%, the highest since last November, and non-energy industrial goods inflation printing at 0.87%YoY.

Energy inflation increased to 10.9%YoY, while food, alcohol and tobacco inflation fell to 1.97%YoY, notably below the weak 2.2%YoY Goldman was expecting.

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by Patrick Tucker

PRAGUE, Czech Republic–A small but growing number of European officials and analysts are saying what four years ago was unthinkable: Ukraine isn’t just surviving its grueling war with Russia, it is in some ways thriving and may even be on a path to victory.

This isn’t yet captured in headlines—for example, about last weekend’s barrage of Russian drones and missiles around Ukraine—but in the details, like how some 90 percent were intercepted.

Several long-term trends have shifted in Ukraine’s favor, and the core reason is its fierce focus on AI and robotics.

In the crucible of war, Ukraine has developed drones and ground robots that can hold territory—even take it back. Some are fully controlled by humans, like supply robots and medical-evacuation vehicles. But an increasing number are controlled in at least some aspects by dozens of AI products, from guidance packages on aerial drones to decision aids at the highest levels. Take the TFL-1 module, which can enable a one-way drone to function autonomously after a human has selected its target, reducing its susceptibility to jamming and other defenses. Its manufacturer, a Ukrainian company called The Fourth Law, says TFL-1 makes a drone four times more likely to hit its target.

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The Average Monthly Mortgage Payment Is Up 44 Percent To $2,005, But American Families Are Paying Even More For Health Insurance

Etienne Note: See our investigation THE GREATEST THEFT IN HUMAN HISTORY! How the Banks and “Government” Will Steal At Least $2.73 Million From Every Working American… “Legally” at ArtOfLiberty.org/inflation

by Michael

U.S. households are being financially squeezed at a level that we have never seen before. I have often said that we are in a long-term cost of living crisis that never seems to end, and that is not an exaggeration at all. Just about everything has been getting more expensive in recent years, and as a result our standard of living has been going down. In many areas of the country, you now have to earn six figures just to live a basic middle class lifestyle. The numbers that I am going to share with you in this article may be hard to believe, but they are very real. Inflation has been out of control for many years, and hard working American families are being absolutely crushed.

For the first time in U.S. history, the average monthly mortgage payment now exceeds $2,000…

Homeowners faced a sticker shock at the end of 2025 as the average monthly mortgage payment topped $2,000 for the first time—a historic milestone reflecting the combined pressure of high home prices and elevated interest rates.

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by Rebekah Barnett

If a scientific paper offers a counter-narrative conclusion, should it be deleted from the record?

Science publisher Elsevier says yes, if the topic is vaccines, because allowing doctors and parents to read it would pose a risk to public health.

This raises the question: Is censorship of science really the best way to ensure public health and safety?

The paper under scrutiny is a peer-reviewed analysis of three decades of vaccine adverse event reporting data which found that 75 percent of sudden infant deaths occurred within seven days of a vaccination, a statistically significant finding.

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by Marc Friedman

Self-government, at its deepest level, is the belief that people and communities possess the wisdom and capacity to govern their own lives without coercion, centralized control, or force imposed by others.

It’s an idea rooted in sovereignty, voluntary cooperation, personal responsibility, and the conviction that human beings often solve problems more intelligently, compassionately, and creatively when solutions emerge organically from the ground up rather than being mandated from afar.

The greatest obstacle to this philosophy of freedom is not that its principles are flawed, but that the language surrounding them often feels abstract, ideological, and disconnected from everyday life. Too often, as advocates of self-government, we speak in theories, policy jargon, and intellectual frameworks, while failing to recognize that ordinary people are struggling with mortgages, family challenges, rising costs, and communities that no longer feel connected.

I believe that if we want people to truly understand the living heartbeat of self-government, we must move beyond abstractions and speak in human realities. This means sharing concrete examples of how freedom has long operated in neighborhoods, friendships, families, churches, businesses, and local communities, well before distant institutions imposed one-size-fits-all solutions.

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This Trump-linked startup plans to put humanoid robots in the military

By Dylan Butts

Key Points

Foundation Future Industries, a start-up founded in 2024, aims to leverage humanoid robots for military and industrial work, rather than household tasks and the service sector.

The start-up has already tested its humanoid robots in Ukraine and is aiming to soon bring its technology to the U.S. military.

The robotics company recently brought on Eric Trump, the son of the sitting president, as a chief strategy advisor.

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Coffee’s Hidden Opioid Secret: Why Your Morning Cup is More Addictive Than You Think

Etienne Note: Our article: Planet Mind Control - Documentary on What Hollywood is Inserting Subliminally into Movies and TV, which covers how Hollywood subliminally product places coffee and alcohol into tell-a-vision and movies has popped to one of the top 10 articles on our Important News Substack!

by Sayer Ji

You think you know why you’re addicted to coffee. It’s the caffeine, right? That’s what everyone says. But what if I told you that your morning cup contains compounds that literally activate the same brain receptors as opium? What if the real reason coffee has such a vice-like grip on billions of people isn’t just about staying awake, but about a complex neurochemical dependence that goes far deeper than a simple stimulant effect?

This isn’t conspiracy theory. This is published science that’s been hiding in plain sight for decades.

In 1983, researchers published a bombshell finding in the journal Nature that should have revolutionized how we think about coffee¹. They discovered that coffee contains exorphins – opioid-like compounds that bind to the same receptors in your brain as morphine and heroin.

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No, Trump’s $1.776 billion slush fund isn’t ‘dead’

By Rebecca Crosby and Noel Sims

President Trump’s “anti-weaponization fund” has faced bipartisan opposition. Multiple Republicans have argued that the $1.776 billion fund, which is part of a settlement agreement in Trump’s lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), is a “slush fund” to reward Trump’s political allies, including rioters who participated in the January 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.

Republican opposition to the fund delayed voting for a reconciliation bill to fund immigration enforcement agencies, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol. To advance that legislation, the Trump administration wants Republican Senators and the public to believe that the fund is not moving forward.

This effort started Monday, when the Department of Justice (DOJ) posted a statement to X in response to a federal judge’s temporary order preventing the activation of the fund. In the statement, the DOJ wrote that it disagrees with the decision, but “will abide by the Court’s ruling.”

This was paired with a report from Axios citing “two senior administration officials” that said that the Trump administration would “drop its controversial $1.8 billion ‘weaponization’ fund.”

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by Scott Wong and Kyle Stewart

WASHINGTON — The House offered a rare rebuke to President Donald Trump on Wednesday, passing a Democratic-led measure to end his war with Iran over objections from Republican leadership.

It was one of two Democratic-led measures opposed by the White House that advanced in the GOP-led House. Lawmakers later passed a motion that would unlock a vote on sending aid to Ukraine.

The Iran war powers resolution, offered by Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York, the top Democrat on the Foreign Affairs Committee, had been heading for a vote before the House left for its Memorial Day recess May 21. But it was abruptly pulled from the floor when it appeared too many Republicans were absent to defeat it.

On Wednesday, it passed 215-208, with four Republicans joining all Democrats in voting yes: Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Tom Barrett of Michigan and Warren Davidson of Ohio.

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by Dr. Joseph Mercola

A compound hidden inside certain weight-loss tablets raises serious questions about gut health. Most people recognize semaglutide through brand names such as Ozempic and Wegovy. These drugs belong to a class called GLP-1 receptor agonists — they mimic a natural gut hormone that tells your brain you’re full, slows stomach emptying, and helps regulate blood sugar.

Injectable versions deliver the drug directly under your skin, but oral formulations require a chemical absorption enhancer called salcaprozate sodium, or SNAC, so the drug can cross your stomach lining. Even with that assistance, only about 0.4% to 1% of the dose becomes available in the bloodstream.

The remaining 99% travels the full length of your digestive tract, where it washes over the trillions of microbes that ferment your food, train your immune system, and maintain the protective lining of your gut. Researchers writing in the Journal of Controlled Release report that this overlooked ingredient reshapes that ecosystem in ways that could undermine the very metabolic health these drugs claim to improve.1

What makes these findings especially striking is that your gut already contains the machinery to produce GLP-1 naturally — butyrate-producing bacteria fuel the very cells that release this appetite-regulating hormone — and the ingredient meant to deliver a synthetic version of that signal may be compromising the biological original.

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Upcoming Liberty Events

Derrick Broze - The 2026 Activation Tour, Multiple Cities, US, May 1st – July 26th, 2026

From Isolation to Action – Finding (OR Creating!) the Freedom Movement in Your Community! - June 14th 2026 – On-line

Join Etienne, the Art of Liberty Foundation and the crew from CounterForce Alliance in a free streaming event on June 14th on how to find OR create OR grow a local liberty group in your area! You can register and peruse our list of local Liberty groups around the world on the same page: https://artofliberty.org/liberty-groups/

The Natural Freedom Summit - Reclaim Your Health. Reignite Your Purpose. Reconnect with Nature, Online Event, Dates TBA, 2026

Honoring Hero Johnny Hurley, Arvada, CO, US, June 21st, 2026

Porcupine Freedom Festival - June 21st-28th, 2026

Why Is The Healthcare System Broken? - Windham, New Hampshire - June 27th

54th Annual Rainbow Gathering, Northern California, US, July 1st – 7th, 2026

FreedomPalooza 2026 – July 8th – 13th 2026, Northumberland, NH

Approaching Humanity, Phoenix Area, AZ, US, July 17th – 18th, 2026

Midwest Peace & Liberty Fest, Lake Satoshi, MI, US, August 6th – 9th, 2026

Liberty International World Conference, Kathmandu, Nepal, August 7th – 9th, 2026

Northeast Unschooling Conference, Pittsfield, MA, US, August 15th – 18th, 2026

International Conference for Anarchist Studies, Manchester, UK, August 26th – 28th, 2026

Free Cities Conference, Roatan, Honduras, September 3rd – 6th, 2026

VonuFest, Illinois, US, September 21st – 28th, 2026

AnarCon, Gore, VA, US, September 25th – 27th, 2026

From Isolation to Action – Finding (OR Creating!) the Freedom Movement in Your Community! - June 14th 2026 – On-line

Join Etienne, the Art of Liberty Foundation and the crew from CounterForce Alliance in a free streaming event on June 14th on how to find OR create OR grow a local liberty group in your area! You can register and peruse our list of local Liberty groups around the world on the same page: https://artofliberty.org/liberty-groups/

Approaching Humanity - Phoenix Area, AZ - Join Larken and Amanda Rose for a live event and book launch focused on truth, freedom, and responsibility. Tickets and info at TheRoseChannel.com/humanity.

Memes Bonanza

T ruth Music of the Week

In the intro to my article: Finding (OR Creating!) the Liberty Movement in Your Community and Turning Awareness Into Action While Having a Blast!, I tell the story of the Santa Cruz Voluntaryists during “The Covid” and how they hijacked an event to honor the County Heath Officer Dr. Gail Newel, who had issued draconian lockdown orders closing beaches, parks, events and bankrupting private businesses. Many members of the Funky Fathers of Liberty are part of the group and they pull up in a trailer right before the event and as Dr. Newell is approaching the event they begin playing a little ditty they wrote just for this occasion: Gail-to-Jail! This is the video from that event!

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup is where we cover libertarian and voluntaryist intentional communities and free private cities including Prospera (Honduras), The Free State Project (New Hampshire), Liberstad (Norway), Montelibero (Montenegro), Los Propietarios, (Argentina), Liberland (Croatia/Serbia border), Network States in general and Sea Steading (The Oceans). I am also covering secession movements including Greater Idaho, Please send details of any new happenings, projects or projects I am missing!

Seasteading: Freedom Ship - Nearly a mile long and 80,000 on board – welcome to the first floating city

by Dave Monk

Monster cruise ships of today face being reduced to mere minnows by plans for a floating city that will carry 80,000 people around the world.

A mile-long, 800ft-wide and 30-deck-high, the £12bn Freedom Ship would house a research hospital as well as enough schools, shops and restaurants to serve a population as big as Chatham in Kent.

Likely to be powered by nuclear fuel, the 2.3-million-gross-ton giant will have homes for 50,000 permanent residents and space for another 10,000 cruisers and day visitors, all served by 20,000 crew.

Among the extensive facilities will be high-rise hotels, a 15,000-seat sports stadium, a convention centre, a water park, two museums and a symphony hall.

Continue reading..

The Facebook Group Jeremy Kauffman is a fed sent to destroy the liberty movement is now up to 157 207 225 249 members

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Sincerely,

Etienne de la Boetie2

Executive Director,

The Art of Liberty Foundation

Author of: To See the Cage is to Leave It & “Government” The Biggest Scam in History ... Exposed!!