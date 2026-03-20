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The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
3h

You are lying.

A: The Iranians who are using STARLINK are ALL MOSSAD CIA Agents.

B: The UKRAINE WAR IS ALSO A MOSSAD CIA JEWISH WAR

C: STARLINK IS AI WAR INFRASTRUCTURE

I wrote this about STARLINK before anyone else

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/klaus-schwab-darpa-harvard-elon-musk

Elon Musk has the mental capacity as an eel on Ketamine.

He has the emotional security as a six year old on cocaine.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/elon-musk-fears-fritz-freud

STARLINK is Ronald Reagan's STAR WARS... with additional BRANIWAVE MANIPULATION

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/elon-musk-fears-fritz-freud

It is the Infrastructure to make Transhumanists AI implants possible

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/starlink-and-the-technomages

The backbone of PROJECT OMEGA

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/project-omega-the-dark-side-of-elon

And the Center of their FINAL SOLUTION

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/the-final-solution

These include the following technologies:

SpaceX / Neural Lace / Neural Link / Starlink / Starshield /AI / Tesla / Boston Dynamics / Robotics / Boring / Hyperloop ... and more like Clearview AI / Voice Recognition / Cloud brightening / Genetics

NEURAL LACE BCI was deployed though the Covid jabs.

Neural Lace is a Brain Computer Interface that is designed to connect the Human race to AI.

It consists of Graphene Oxide programmable Nanotechnology and acts like an EEG recording and programming Brainwave patterns.

Every Computer chip on the Market has so called NPU’s or Tensor cores within the CPU.

These NPU’s are placeholders for AI that report anything from any device back to AI.

STARLINK also has the power to manipulate Brainwave patterns.

STARLINK also acts like a Network out of reach and provides a backbone for a future AI Warfare Infrastructure.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/children-of-doom-the-cannibal-mindset

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