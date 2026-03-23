by Lily-Rose Dawson

I want you to go get your bread. The loaf on your counter, the one in your fridge, whatever you have. Flip it over and read the ingredients out loud.

I’ll wait.

Enriched wheat flour, high fructose corn syrup, soybean oil, mono and diglycerides, calcium propionate, and then, somewhere toward the bottom, azodicarbonamide. Which is a dough conditioner, totally normal, widely used, also the primary ingredient in yoga mats and shoe rubber. That last part is true. I did not make it up. The same chemical that gives your foam mat that satisfying sponginess is in your sandwich bread, and the FDA is fine with it, and nobody mentions it, and we all just keep eating the bread.

This is where I tell you that one in three American adults is currently pre-diabetic, that type 2 diabetes rates have gone up 700% since 1960, that celiac disease has increased 400% since the 1950s. And this is where you nod and think yes, modern diet, sedentary lifestyle, personal responsibility, I’ve heard the speech. But here’s what doesn’t fit that speech: a farm laborer outside York, England, in 1324, was eating two to three pounds of bread every single day. Seventy percent of his calories. Then going outside and building cathedrals that are still standing while your knees ache on the stairs. No pre-diabetes. No gluten sensitivity crisis. No inflammatory bowel disease.

Same food. Same basic human digestive system. Completely different outcomes.

The food industry would like you to believe this is because he moved more and you move less. But the math doesn’t survive contact with the actual situation, which is that this man was eating industrial quantities of the thing your doctor is now telling you to watch. If bread was the problem, he should have been in worse shape than you. He wasn’t. So what changed?

Everything changed. And none of the changes were made for your benefit.They Took a Nobel Prize and Used It to Ruin Wheat

In 1960, an agronomist named Norman Borlaug developed a new wheat variety that produced dramatically higher yields per acre and won the Nobel Peace Prize for it. The green revolution. Genuinely important. Millions of people who might have starved did not starve. I want to be fair to the man before I explain what his invention did to your gut.

Semi-dwarf wheat, which is what Borlaug built and what your bread is made from, was designed for exactly one thing: yield per acre. Not nutrition. Not how it behaves inside a human body. Yield. And to get those numbers, the genetic structure had to change significantly. Ancient einkorn wheat, the oldest cultivated variety on earth, has 14 chromosomes. Emmer wheat, the kind the Egyptians were eating while building the pyramids, has 28. Modern bread wheat has 42. That’s not a minor tweak. That’s a fundamentally different plant wearing the same name.

The gliadin proteins in modern wheat, which are the fraction responsible for most immune reactions, are structurally different from anything your great-grandmother’s digestive system encountered. Researchers publishing in the Journal of Proteome Research identified a specific fragment called 33-mer that is highly resistant to digestive enzymes and passes through your stomach and small intestine largely intact, triggering immune responses along the way. The University of Kansas found that modern wheat triggers significantly higher immune responses than heritage varieties. Your body is not malfunctioning. It is correctly identifying something it was not built to process, because it wasn’t built to process it, because this protein structure did not exist before 1960.

Nobody told you that part when they named it the green revolution.

The 3-Ingredient Bread Wolf Makes Constantly and Will Not Stop Talking About (He Asked Me to Include This. Twice.)

Note from The Wise Wolf: I make this constantly. It’s stupid easy, embarrassingly fast, and tastes better than anything wrapped in plastic that needs 30 ingredients just to stay soft for two weeks. Make it.

“Enriched” Is the Most Dishonest Word in Your Kitchen

Medieval flour was stone-ground. Slow-moving millstones powered by water or wind crushed the entire wheat kernel together, bran and germ and endosperm, keeping the delicate oils in the wheat germ intact. Those oils carry vitamin E, omega-3 fatty acids, B vitamins, magnesium, zinc. Real things your body uses. The coarser texture of stone-ground flour also meant your body digested it slowly, releasing energy over hours, the way food is supposed to work.

Roller milling, introduced in the 1870s, runs steel rollers at high speed and temperature, which destroys the germ oils immediately. The industry’s solution was to remove the bran and germ entirely before milling, since those components go rancid and shorten shelf life. What remains is pure white endosperm, basically pure starch. This starch is then bleached with chlorine gas or benzoyl peroxide for whiteness (I genuinely cannot explain to you why the whiteness of flour became a commercial priority, but here we are), and the result is sold to you as enriched flour, because they add back a fraction of the vitamins they destroyed to meet the legal minimum. They remove 80% of the nutrients and replace about 10% and then name the result enriched. I would love to be enriched like that someday.

Here is what that enriched flour does in your bloodstream. The glycemic index of white bread is 75. Table sugar is 65. The bread in your sandwich spikes your blood glucose faster than a spoonful of sugar, your pancreas dumps insulin, your blood sugar crashes, you’re hungry again in an hour, and you repeat this three times a day for decades. That is insulin resistance. Insulin resistance is type 2 diabetes. The 700% increase since 1960 is not a mystery. It is a predictable outcome of redesigning the most common grain product in the American diet to behave, metabolically, like candy, and then telling people their candy consumption was a lifestyle choice.

They Also Skipped the Step That Made Bread Safe to Eat

Medieval bakers used wild yeast cultures, what we now call sourdough starters, and fermented their dough for 12 to 24 hours before baking. This was not a lifestyle preference. They had no commercial yeast, so this was the only option available to them. The accidental consequence of that limitation was bread that arrived at the human gut in a form the human gut could actually handle.

During fermentation, lactic acid bacteria produce an acidic environment that neutralizes phytic acid, which is a compound in wheat that binds to minerals like iron and zinc and prevents your body from absorbing them. The fermentation also reduces lectins, which can damage the gut lining, and partially pre-digests the gluten proteins before the bread reaches anyone’s mouth. The bacteria did the hard work in advance. You got the benefit.

Commercial yeast leavens dough in two hours and that is its only contribution to the process. It does not neutralize phytic acid. It does not reduce lectins. It does not pre-digest anything. Your supermarket loaf goes from mixing bowl to shelf in under three hours, which is efficient and profitable and means every anti-nutrient in the wheat arrives in your gut completely intact. The step that made bread safe to eat for thousands of years was quietly removed because it took too long and time is money, and then the industry expressed surprise that people were developing reactions to bread.

Researchers in Italy ran a study in 2014 where they took IBS patients, all of whom reported severe symptoms after eating modern bread, and switched them to ancient einkorn wheat prepared with stone milling and 24-hour fermentation. Eighty percent reported significant improvement. A separate University of Florence study found that people diagnosed with non-celiac gluten sensitivity could eat einkorn bread with no symptoms at all. The wheat that supposedly made them sick did not make them sick when it was the right wheat prepared the right way. The gluten sensitivity epidemic is, at least in part, a processing sensitivity epidemic, which is a less marketable diagnosis and does not sell elimination diet cookbooks quite as well.

Farmers Spray It With Roundup Right Before Harvest.

Pre-harvest desiccation is an agricultural practice where farmers spray wheat fields with glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, one to two weeks before harvest. The purpose is to kill the crop uniformly and speed up the drying process, which makes mechanical harvesting more efficient. This makes complete sense from a logistics standpoint and absolutely no sense from a you-are-going-to-eat-this standpoint.

Glyphosate residue ends up in the grain.

Studies have found it in over 70% of non-organic wheat products tested. The World Health Organization classified it as a probable human carcinogen in 2015, which the manufacturer Bayer (who acquired it along with Monsanto and approximately $10 billion in pending litigation, in what has to rank among the more regrettable corporate shopping decisions in recent memory) has contested aggressively. But the cancer question is almost secondary here. Glyphosate disrupts the gut microbiome by killing beneficial bacteria through an enzymatic pathway those bacteria share with plants. The bacteria that help you digest food, produce neurotransmitters, and regulate your immune system. Medieval wheat grew in soil fertilized by manure and crop rotation and was harvested by hand. It was never within a hundred miles of a synthetic chemical.

That is the grain your digestive system spent thousands of years learning to work with. What is arriving at your gut today has an additional ingredient list the label does not mention.

Your grandfather’s bread did not have yoga mat chemicals, stripped-out nutrients, skipped fermentation, or pre-harvest pesticide application. It also did not come with a 30-item ingredient list and a two-week shelf life. It came with flour, water, and salt. And he ate it every day and built things with his hands and did not get a diagnosis for it. The bread changed. The diagnoses followed. This is not a coincidence and it is not your fault, and the next time someone tells you that you have a gluten sensitivity, it is worth asking which gluten, in which wheat, prepared in which way, sprayed with which chemicals, and whether the problem is really you.

The peasant outside York is doing fine. He says to ask more questions about your bread.

If you got this far and you’re now standing in your kitchen holding a loaf of bread and quietly reconsidering your life choices, welcome to my last three weeks of research. A paid subscription to Wise Wolf Media means Wolf can keep the lights on (and eventually treat the health conditions that doing this work without health insurance has left him managing on his own), and means I can finish my journalism degree without having to choose between rent and tuition, which is a real situation and not a hypothetical one I invented for sympathy. We’re two people running an independent publication on subscriptions and spite. The spite is free. The subscriptions help.

Help keep the Wise Wolf howling.

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