“The VAERS system is noisy…” -Dr. Steven Rubin creator of medalerts.org

Welcome to our new VAERS Edits Visualization Dashboard:

by Closed VAERS

In the details VAERS states they do not “generally change” data, but the details as to when and why is very ambiguous as documented below:

You can even see in blurb #4, previous to January 2011 and right after the Harvard Pilgrim Study was published, VAERS did “update” initial reports with follow-up data like death, etc. However as consolation prize to the Harvard Pilgrim Study, VAERS no longer updates with follow-up data generally speaking. However, this is distinctly different from fixing typos and filling in missing fields that should have been addressed during the initial four to six week adjudication process. Close examination of these post publication “edits” proves nefarious willful misconduct rather than honest organic maintenance of a pharmacovigilance system. There is nothing vigilant here, VAERS is straight up fraud and being manipulated to run cover for big pharma. Bobby knows it, and if he doesn’t well then he should.

Here is my video presentation and a “how to” navigate the dashboard:

Highlights form the video:

The massive change to state locations (65,114) on Dec 10, 2020:

Up-coding and Down-coding DEATHS:

Not shown in video but very important is Date Entered which is a time stamp that should be considered sacred and never be altered!

Conclusion:

This is truly a unique visualization tool to help any VAERS auditor/analyst with deep dives. More than anybody I really hope Dr. Rubin and Barbara Loe Fisher like it. Hopefully Rubin can come up with a solution to the little bug regarding the file that contained the foreign reports scrub in November 2022 with well over a million edits? Maybe some other VAERS sleuths like openvaers or Jessica Rose will see this and come up with some ideas? Anyways, I’m here waiting for Bobby to call me. lol God Bless Speaking of willful misconduct, I know two dead people already that have the wrong state location in their VAERS report. Earnest Ramirez, Sr. who’s sixteen year old son died in Texas has his report showing a state location as Georgia! The 2yr old baby that died within six hours of their C19 vaccination and was subsequently deleted completely from VAERS, was supposedly from Alaska per the report, but was found out to be from Smyrna Georgia. Here is the proof:

So what is going on with Georgia? CDC is in Georgia. Please watch my video within my “blog” HERE about this 2yr old dead baby and pay attention to Johnny Su, Tom T. Shimabukuro, and Pedro Morro. This is the trio of gargoyles at the CDC and within VAERS who are like the judge, jury, executioner and gatekeepers. No doubt their nasty fingerprints are all over all these so called “edits” aka changes after initial publication. John Su was like #2 at CDC and directed traffic to make this particular dead baby disappear. Su has since moved some place else outside of VAERS, but the other two gargoyles I think have climbed a rung and are still directing traffic at VAERS (CDC). God Bless and please support The Eagle. Continue reading...

