By J. George Gorant

Jason Hill has spent most of his career attempting to redefine the rotorcraft, and his futuristic HX50 chopper now looks like it may indeed establish another helicopter category. With its all-new design, from turbine to touchscreen the sleek flying machine incorporates a high-inertia three-bladed rotor system that should deliver a cruising speed of 160 mph with an 800-mile range. And while it’s purported to fly well above its light-helicopter competitors in terms of avionics, styling, and interior space, what’s perhaps most impressive about the five-occupant whirlybird is its intended starting price of approximately $798,000—about a third less than what a comparable rotorcraft might cost.

“The machine is designed to feel like a supercar,” says Hill. “It’s also geared to make everything about helicopter flying simpler than ever before.” The HX50’s carbon-fiber monocoque frame is a novel feature for a light-category helicopter, and the touchscreen display is proprietary to Hill. As for the roll cage, impact-absorbing seats, and crash-resistant fuel tanks and windows, those are all typically found on larger, more expensive copters.

Inspired as a child by the supersonic helo on the television series Airwolf, Hill spent 25 years planning the HX50 before unveiling a rendering in 2020. During that time, he worked for industry giant AgustaWestland, received his doctorate in computational aerodynamics for helicopters, and founded Dynamiq Engineering, which provided the design and technical input for the HX50, as well as much of the financial backing.

The concept came from Hill’s own experience as a pilot tracking the shortcomings of what’s currently on the market, such as limited range, lack of luxury, and, with engine configurations typically 50 years old, high decibel levels. Yet despite its forward-thinking design, which allows for a measure of customization, the HX50 has its share of industry skeptics.

“Aviation has a tendency to eat its young,” says veteran analyst Brian Foley, who observes that it’s common “to throw rocks at start-ups because it’s such a capital-intensive industry, with millions involved in design, tooling, and facilities.” He likes the idea of the HX50, though, noting there hasn’t been a clean-sheet helicopter in the light category for years. He points to Epic Aircraft, which launched its single-engine turboprop, the E-1000, as an experimental airplane, but it was eventually certified for manufacturing. Kopter, a Swiss start-up, also successfully created its SH09 and was subsequently acquired by Leonardo in 2020. “If they found ways to do it, why can’t Hill?” asks Foley.

Yet at least one observer thinks the GT250 engine could be the HX50’s weak link. “Helicopter companies typically get engines from aircraft-engine manufacturers,” explains Jean-Marc Youkhana, founder of Uplifting Aviation, a London-based consulting firm. “This is an engine from a non-aviation company that you haven’t certified. That is risky.”

Flight-testing on the HX50 was pushed back from what was originally scheduled for 2024, not due to anything regarding the power plant but rather by delays associated with the construction of a facility for more in-house production of components, according to Hill. “This means you can develop what your customers want, not an approximation of it, at a price the aviation supply chain will never be able to compete with,” he asserts.

Also contributing to the lower overall cost is the business model’s 10-day “build school,” during which time owners help construct nontechnical parts, a process that will qualify the HX50 for the “amateur build” category, further reducing prices and possibly speeding up certification. After all, Hill’s goal is for this copter “to be so compelling it would make people want to learn to fly again.”

To that end, of the 1,300 examples that have been presold, 30 percent were purchased by customers who have never owned an aircraft. As for the HX50’s trajectory to fruition, testing has been rescheduled for later this year, with production in 2026.

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.