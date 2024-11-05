Etienne Note: Lily Tang Williams is one of my favorite members of the Free State Project in New Hampshire!

by Tyler Durden

Republican congressional candidate Lily Tang Williams of New Hampshire unleashed her inner 'Tiger Mom' on Democratic congressional candidate Maggie Goodlander during a debate last week.

The two women are vying for an open seat in New Hampshire’s 2nd District vacated by Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster.

"She believes that we should give a break to the wealthiest and the biggest corporations and hope for the best, hope that the results will trickle down to hardworking people," Democratic candidate Goodlander said of Republican Tang Williams during a debate.

"I take a very different approach. I believe that the middle class deserves a tax cut, and I believe that we will do a lot for this country by ensuring that we don’t continue this disastrous tax policy."

Tang Williams (also reportedly a millionaire) snapped back at her opponent, saying she doesn't understand "regular people's suffering"...

"You're worth $20 million or $30 million," Williams said. "How did you know about regular people's suffering? Do you go shopping, go to Walmart, buy food? I talked to those people."

But she wasn't done, as Goodlander stood in silence:

“And you pretend to be a renter in Nashua moving back a few months ago to run for this open seat with millions of dollars from Washington, D.C. insiders, and the millions, millions of dollars,” Williams continued. “I don’t have money to run TV ads. You’re pretending to be poor, complaining rent is so high, you couldn’t save that apartment for other people to rent in Nashua, just go back to your $2 million home import business. Please don’t say that because you do not understand regular people’s concerns.”

Where it gets more interesting is the fact that Goodlander, a former White House aid and DoJ official under President Biden, is married to Jake Sullivan, who currently serves as the president's national security adviser.

So two millionaires arguing over who knows what the poor want best.

Watch the full exchange here…

