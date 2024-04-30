by Patrick Wood

How did all this garbage – pure Sustainable Development, aka Technocracy – show up in our cities and states? Answer: a full-court barrage of UN agents. I dare you to search for your city and the words “climate action plan” on Google. You will be shocked! I estimate that seventy percent of all cities already have a formal plan, and another twenty percent are working on it.

Listen to the video (2017) HERE featuring Patrick Wood and the late Rose Koire. You were warned!

Patrick Wood Interviews ChatGPT on Climate Action Plan

Patrick Wood: My city does not have a formal “climate action plan”, ala the United Nations 2030 Agenda? Should we create one?

ChatGPT: That’s a great idea! Creating a climate action plan for your city can have a positive impact on the environment and the community. It can help set goals, strategies, and actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, promote sustainability, and address climate change. If you’re interested in pursuing this, I can help provide resources and guidance on how to get started. Let’s work together to make a difference!

Patrick Wood: Please define “sustainably” in the above context.

ChatCPT: Sustainability” in the context of a climate action plan refers to meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs. It involves implementing practices and policies that promote environmental protection, social equity, and economic prosperity in a way that ensures long-term viability and resilience. By incorporating sustainable practices into a climate action plan, cities can work towards a more environmentally friendly and equitable future for all.

Patrick Wood: What does “equitable” mean for my city?

ChatGPT: “Equitable” in the context of your city means ensuring fairness and justice for all residents, regardless of their background, income level, or social status. It involves creating policies and initiatives that address disparities and provide equal access to resources, opportunities, and services. In the context of a climate action plan, promoting equity means considering the needs and concerns of all community members, especially those who may be disproportionately impacted by environmental challenges. By prioritizing equity, your city can work towards creating a more inclusive and sustainable future for everyone.

Patrick Wood: Will having a Climate Action Plan increase energy prices for residents?

ChatGPT: Implementing a Climate Action Plan does not necessarily mean that energy prices will increase for residents. In fact, a well-designed plan can actually help reduce energy costs in the long run by promoting energy efficiency, renewable energy sources, and sustainable practices. By investing in clean energy technologies, improving building efficiency, and promoting conservation measures, cities can help residents save money on their energy bills while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Additionally, many climate action initiatives offer programs and incentives to help residents transition to cleaner and more affordable energy options. It’s important to carefully consider the potential impacts on energy prices when developing a Climate Action Plan and to explore strategies that balance environmental goals with economic considerations to ensure a sustainable and equitable transition for all residents.

Patrick Wood: What about the studies that prove that alternative energy is more expensive that traditional energy?

ChatGPT: While it is true that some studies may suggest that alternative energy sources can be more expensive than traditional fossil fuels in certain contexts, it’s important to consider the broader picture. The costs of renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power, have been steadily decreasing in recent years due to advancements in technology, economies of scale, and government incentives.

When evaluating the cost of energy sources, it’s also essential to consider the long-term benefits and externalities associated with each option. Renewable energy sources offer numerous advantages, including reduced greenhouse gas emissions, improved air quality, and decreased reliance on finite resources. These benefits can lead to long-term cost savings, improved public health, and environmental protection, which may outweigh the initial investment in alternative energy infrastructure.

Furthermore, investing in renewable energy can create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and enhance energy security, contributing to a more sustainable and resilient energy system in the long run. By carefully analyzing the costs and benefits of different energy sources, cities can make informed decisions that support their climate action goals while ensuring affordability and accessibility for residents.

