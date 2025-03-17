by Kit Knightly, off-guardian.org

The unprecedentedly speedy development and approval of the various Covid “vaccines” – most using previously unsuccessful mRNA technology – is considered a scientific miracle by ardent followers of The ScienceTM.

Many others – us included – see it another way: one of the greatest scams ever perpetrated against a scared public, and a potentially incredibly dangerous and even deadly one.

But the damage done by that process doesn’t stop at the Covid “vaccines” themselves, they have opened the door for more and more “vaccines” to be rushed to market. That includes potentially “bespoke cancer vaccines”, of which there are currently hundreds of medical trials taking place around the world.

Earlier today Wired published an interview with Lennard Lee, oncologist and director at the Ellison Institute of Technology in Oxford, headlined:

Covid Vaccines Have Paved the Way for Cancer Vaccines

It’s quite an interesting read.

For one thing, if I’m understanding Dr Lee’s words correctly, these products aren’t really “vaccines” [emphasis added]:

In the current trials, we do a biopsy of the patient, sequence the tissue, send it to the pharmaceutical company, and they design a personalized vaccine that’s bespoke to that patient’s cancer.

They don’t prevent people from getting cancer, they are used to treat people who already have cancer. Meaning they’re not “vaccines” in the true sense of the word at all.

This echoes the Covid “vaccines”, which are known to prevent neither infection nor transmission of “Covid”, but only “limit severity” (the reason they can’t prevent transmission or infection is that “Covid” doesn’t really exist, but we’ve covered that enough).

It seems the assault on words and their meanings that took place during Covid is going to have knock-on impacts for a long time yet. That, indeed, was the point.

Later, we learn just how fast all these cancer vaccines have been produced…

Cancer vaccines weren’t a proper field of research before the pandemic. There was nothing. Apart from one exception, pretty much every clinical trial had failed. With the pandemic, however, we proved that mRNA vaccines were possible.

Cancer vaccines were not a “proper field of research” before the pandemic. It was the *ahem* “success” of the Covid “vaccine” which spurred the creation of mRNA cancer vaccines, so they have existed for – at absolute most – three years. And Dr Lee expects them to be approved in less than five [emphasis added]:

…over the next six to 12 months, we will monitor the people in the trial and work out if there’s a difference between the people who took the cancer vaccine and the ones who didn’t. We’re hoping to have results by the end of the year or beginning of 2026. If it’s successful, we will have invented the first approved personalized mRNA vaccine, within only five years of the first licensed mRNA vaccine for Covid. That’s pretty impressive

We would use the word “unbelievable”.

It’s quite telling that he skips over the approval process and talks only of effectiveness rather than safety or side effects, don’t you think?

Of course, he has good reason to be confident; after all the UK government has essentially guaranteed a market for these products before the trials are even completed. Dr Lee says as much himself:

the UK government signed two partnerships: one with BioNTech to provide 10,000 patients with access to personalized cancer treatments by 2030, and a 10-year investment with Moderna in an innovation and technology center with capacity to produce up to 250 million vaccines.

At some points the interviewer actually asks some very pertinent questions.

During the pandemic, the UK was opening clinical trials in a matter of a few weeks. But before it used to take years to complete a clinical trial. What changed?

