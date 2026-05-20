The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
4h

Has anyone else noticed that the author is a HUGE part of the problem? She starts out OK, but then she becomes a big part of the entire Trump-Biden mind-controlled narrative. All of these things she lists are corrupt or horrific.

"If Trump succeeds in looting $1.7 billion from the Treasury, consider what that money could have been spent on. In round numbers, that cash could:

- fund vaccines for children in developing countries for thirty-three years. [Vaccines are full of nanotech, never worked, and have been used to harm and sterilize LDC populations for decades. See GAVI.]

- fund PEPFAR for two and a half years. [Another major rip off of US taxpayers to serve Bill Gates. PEPFAR double Gates billion-dollar foundation's worth in 10 years.]

- restore funding cut by DOGE for medical research on deadly pathogens like hantavirus and Ebola. [The LAST thing we need is more gain of function research! OMG]

- restore Medicaid funds that were cut in the One Big Beautiful Bill. [OK. This one might be worthy].

- pay the salaries of 7,000 immigration judges for a year. [How about stopping immigration?]

- employ 40,000 home health care aids for one year. [I'll support that as long as non-profits do the work]

- buy replacements for some of the munitions Trump burned through in the feckless Iran war. [No and Hell No. The US DoD needs to be stopped in it's evil tracks, along with all of the war profiteering corporations that now control it].

- purchase 2,600 Stinger missiles or about 6,000 Javelin anti-tank missiles. [See above.]

- fund research to expand the use of mRNA vaccines (cut by RFK Jr.) which have shown promise against RSV, HIV, and flu (in addition to the aforementioned Ebola). [WHAT!! Screaming meemies! Does this woman live under a rock? ]

- fund studies or demonstration projects on mitigating the effects of climate change. [Obviously, she is oblivious to US DoD weather modification and geoengineering.]

- invest in biotechnology and defenses against future pandemics. [More under a rock life. Wow. ]

She starts out so on track - only to derail herself right out of our current reality. Incredible. Maybe she's mind controlled by the TI systems Trump's handlers have created.

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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
4h

No need to tell us the obvious thing.

How about working together and change things?

Or is that too much to ask?

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