How Big is Bitcoin Compared to the World’s Largest Companies?

Key Takeaways

Bitcoin has surpassed Tesla and Meta to claim the fifth spot by market cap, now trailing only Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon.

Bitcoin has been fueled by optimism around a Senate stablecoin bill, supported by President Trump, and strong institutional demand.

Bitcoin reached its all-time high of $111,814 in May, marking a significant milestone in its price history.

The infographic above compares Bitcoin’s valuation to the largest publicly-traded companies, highlighting its new position among global titans. The cryptocurrency now sits comfortably in the top five assets by market cap.

The data for this visualization comes from CoinMarketCap and Yahoo Finance. It ranks the largest companies and bitcoin by market capitalization as of June 2025.

Bitcoin Outpaces Alphabet

Bitcoin has overtaken big names like Meta and Tesla and is now valued at $2.1 trillion compared, similar to Alphabet’s valuation.

The rise follows renewed interest from institutions and political momentum behind crypto legislation. President Trump’s backing of a stablecoin bill has been a notable tailwind for digital assets in 2025.

Tech Giants Dominate the Top 10

Tech firms account for eight of the ten largest assets globally, including Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and Meta. Even Tesla and Broadcom, though smaller, maintain trillion-dollar valuations.

Nvidia is the most valuable company in the world, with a $3.5 trillion market cap. Its dominance reflects the ongoing AI boom and investor enthusiasm around high-performance computing. Currently, Nvidia’s chips are central to nearly all major AI innovations, giving it a crucial edge over competitors.

