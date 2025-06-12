The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
1h

On Solari.com Money & Markets from January 2025, the regulators are talking about increasing the amount of Bitcoin in circulation... which sort of blows the whole concept.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
denise ward's avatar
denise ward
2h

Well at least Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon are selling products. But Bitcoin is selling what? Money. Money is a measurement system and must never act as a commodity. It's like having to buy inches, or fluid ounces. It makes no sense at all. But this seems to go over everyone's head. If it got this big, it's because the controllers want us to have it and you know what that means. Money that is used like a commodity is like a spell that so many truth and freedom activists are blinded by. And they just can't get it through their skulls just like talking to people who don't see chemtrails.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture