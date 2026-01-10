by Dr. Joseph Mercola

Story at-a-glance

Your circadian rhythm controls vital organ functions, including how your liver processes nutrients and filters toxins. Exposure to artificial blue light disrupts this rhythm, triggering a chain reaction that destabilizes liver health

German researchers found that long-term artificial light exposure alters liver gene expression and melatonin production, contributing to the development and progression of fatty liver disease over time

An earlier controlled animal study showed that constant light combined with a high-fat diet led to more weight gain, insulin resistance, and gut-derived liver inflammation than the same diet under normal lighting

The circadian disruption caused by artificial light doesn’t just affect the liver; it’s linked to obesity, Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hormone-driven cancers, and higher rates of depression and anxiety

Simple steps like dimming household lights after sunset, wearing blue-blocking glasses in the evening, and limiting screen time at night can help realign your circadian rhythm and protect your liver

Your body runs on an internal timekeeping system known as the circadian rhythm, a 24-hour cycle that helps coordinate the activity of almost every organ. This rhythm depends on predictable patterns of light and darkness to set the pace for digestion, hormone release, cellular repair, and metabolic balance. When those cues change because of exposure to artificial blue light, the timing of these processes shifts with them.1,2

Artificial light is no longer confined to lamps and streetlights. It’s emitted from screens, ceilings, dashboards, and devices that accompany you from morning to night. While its presence may seem harmless or even helpful, this constant exposure alters your biological signals in ways that you might not notice until symptoms manifest. One of the most overlooked casualties of this disruption is your liver.3

Beyond processing nutrients and filtering toxins, your liver depends on its own internal clock to organize metabolic work and nightly restoration. That internal rhythm is shaped by light, sleep, and timing cues, and when that is thrown off track, the organ loses the structure it relies on to function well. Researchers are now beginning to trace how that disruption contributes to chronic liver disease.4

German Team Investigates How Artificial Light Exposure Leads to Fatty Liver

At the Knappschaft Kliniken University Hospital in Bochum, Germany, a research team led by Professor Mustafa Özçürümez is studying how prolonged exposure to artificial blue light alters liver function. Their work centers on the impact of disrupted circadian rhythms on the development of fatty liver disease, examining both behavioral and molecular pathways to understand how this disruption unfolds over time.5

•Modern lighting habits drive circadian disruption — The starting point for their investigation is the observation that modern lighting environments make it difficult for your body to experience true darkness and suppress the natural rise of melatonin in the evening.

“Even at 10 lux, which is the light emitted at night during a full moon, it is more difficult for the body to produce melatonin,” says Özçürümez. This disruption in light exposure is now so common that true darkness no longer reliably signals the start of biological night for many people.

•Human monitoring captures how light patterns shape liver health — To understand how this altered light exposure relates to liver disease, the team designed a human study that tracks the biological rhythm of participants with and without diagnosed fatty liver. The protocol involves a 24-hour hospital stay during which body temperature and blood pressure are monitored continuously.

At several intervals throughout the day and night, participants provide saliva and blood samples, which are analyzed for melatonin and other biomarkers relevant to circadian timing and liver health. Participants also complete detailed questionnaires on daily habits, sleep, and how much time they spend indoors versus outdoors.

•After the hospital phase, participants are instructed to wear a light sensor for two weeks — These readings provide a precise picture of how each person’s light exposure aligns or conflicts with their internal clock. At the end of the tracking period, participants receive a report outlining their chronotype (early bird, night owl, or intermediate) and individualized feedback on their circadian patterns.

•”Clock-gene” testing offers deeper insight into circadian alignment — The team analyzes clock genes from hair root samples to determine each participant’s inherent timing tendencies. Combined with melatonin data, these tests create a detailed chronobiological profile, revealing how different chronotypes may relate to liver disease risk and why some individuals experience greater metabolic strain under irregular lighting patterns.

•Pig liver experiments reveal how deeply the organ depends on rhythmic cues — To study liver timing more directly, the researchers developed an experimental system that keeps pig livers viable in a nutrient solution outside the body.

This setup allows them to simulate environmental cycles and monitor gene expression over 24 hours, with samples taken every four hours. Results show that roughly one-third of liver genes follow a circadian rhythm, underscoring the organ’s reliance on stable daily signals.

Through their combined human studies and controlled organ experiments, the Bochum researchers demonstrate how artificial light distorts circadian timing and places strain on the liver. Their findings suggest that chronic exposure to irregular lighting patterns gradually pulls the internal clock away from its natural rhythm, setting the stage for fatty liver disease.

What Previous Studies Reveal About Artificial Light and Steatohepatitis

In August 2020, a controlled animal study published in Frontiers in Microbiology looked into the link between artificial light and liver disease. The researchers used a high-fat-diet rat model of liver disease to determine how constant light exposure alters metabolic pathways and accelerates the progression from simple fatty liver to steatohepatitis, a more advanced stage of metabolic liver injury characterized by inflammation, hepatocellular damage, and changes in lipid metabolism.6

•The study divided rats into four groups based on diet and light exposure — One group received a standard light-dark cycle, while another was kept under constant light. Within each lighting group, some rats were given a normal diet and others a high-fat diet. After 16 weeks, the rats exposed to continuous light, particularly those consuming the high-fat diet, developed more severe metabolic and liver abnormalities than rats exposed to a normal light-dark cycle.

•Constant light amplified metabolic dysfunction independent of calorie intake — Among rats fed a high-fat diet, those exposed to continuous light gained more weight and accumulated more visceral fat despite consuming the same number of calories as their counterparts under normal lighting. They also developed impaired glucose tolerance and more pronounced insulin resistance.

•Liver pathology confirmed the metabolic damage — Animals exposed to continuous lighting developed more extensive hepatic steatosis and higher levels of liver inflammation. This was reflected in elevated AST/ALT ratios, increased inflammatory markers such as IL-6 and TNF-α, and higher fatty liver activity scores.

•The mechanisms behind this progression were traced to the gut-liver axis — The researchers traced the mechanisms to changes in the gut microbiota and weakening of the intestinal barrier. In high-fat-diet rats exposed to constant light, levels of beneficial bacteria such as Clostridium and Turicibacter were reduced. These microbes support intestinal integrity and produce butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid that protects the gut lining and reduces liver inflammation.

•Weakened gut barriers allowed inflammatory molecules to reach the liver — As butyrate levels dropped, tight junction proteins, including occludin and ZO-1, declined, signaling compromised gut integrity. This allowed higher levels of lipopolysaccharides (LPS) to enter the bloodstream.

The liver responded with increased production of LPS-binding protein (LBP), a marker of immune activation driven by gut-derived inflammation. These changes confirmed a breakdown in gut-liver communication and an increased inflammatory burden on the liver.

These findings are echoed in controlled human research. For instance, a 2022 study published in PNAS found that sleeping even one night under moderate light alters key cardiometabolic functions, resulting in higher nighttime heart rates and shifts in autonomic activity that signaled greater physiological stress at a time when the body should be recovering. It also caused impaired glucose tolerance and reduced insulin sensitivity.7

Beyond the Liver — The Systemic Health Effects of Artificial Blue Light

The liver is not the only organ sensitive to disrupted light cycles. The same environmental disruption that affects your liver also leaves a mark on other systems. Research has linked artificial light at night to a wide range of health conditions, including:

•Sleep disturbances — Exposure to artificial light at night reduces melatonin production, which delays sleep onset and shortens the restorative phases of deep and REM sleep. These stages are critical for memory, learning, and next-day functioning.8

•Obesity — In a cohort study involving over 43,000 women, those who slept with a light or television on in the bedroom had a significantly higher risk of gaining at least 5 kilograms and of developing overweight or obesity over time. These associations remained even after controlling for sleep duration, physical activity, and other lifestyle variables.9

•Type 2 diabetes — Brighter ambient light during nighttime hours has been linked to an increased risk of Type 2 diabetes, independent of sleep length and diet.10 Even low levels of light during sleep have been shown to impair insulin sensitivity, reducing your body’s ability to regulate blood sugar.11

•Cardiovascular disease — Higher levels of nighttime light exposure are associated with greater arterial inflammation, elevated resting heart rates, and increased risk of heart disease. People living in brightly lit environments at night also display higher markers of brain stress activity, which is strongly correlated with cardiovascular events.12,13 For a deeper look at this connection, read “Exposure to Bright Light at Night Increases Heart Disease Risk.”

•Hormone-driven cancers — Multiple studies have found elevated breast cancer risk in women exposed to higher levels of outdoor light at night. One population-based study in France showed a significant increase in breast cancer incidence among women with greater nighttime light exposure near their homes, even after adjusting for air pollution, income, and other environmental factors.14,15

•Mood disorders and mental health — A study involving nearly 87,000 participants found that greater light exposure at night was linked with higher rates of depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) severity, and self-harm. In contrast, brighter light during the day was associated with better mental health outcomes.16

Adolescents living in neighborhoods with high levels of outdoor nighttime light also exhibited more mood and anxiety disorders than those in darker areas.17 Read “How Exposure to Light at Night Impacts Your Mental Health“ to learn more about these effects.

The disruption of your circadian rhythm by artificial light has also been associated with a higher risk of early death, emphasizing the importance of finding practical and sustainable ways to reduce its influence on your daily life.

Steps to Lower Your Exposure to Blue Light and Fix Your Circadian Rhythm

Reducing the impact of artificial blue light on your body doesn’t require a major lifestyle overhaul. Small, consistent changes can help restore your internal clock and protect the rhythms that support your liver function and overall health. Here are some strategies I recommend:

1.Shift to low-wattage amber or red lighting after sunset — If you need light after dark, choose bulbs that emit yellow, orange, or red tones. A salt lamp with a 5-watt bulb works well and won’t interfere with melatonin production. For screens, install software like f.lux, which gradually reduces blue light as evening progresses, matching your body’s natural rhythms.

2.Darken your nights completely — Cover windows with blackout curtains or wear a soft, contoured sleep mask to block light. Avoid using electronics at least one hour before bedtime and dim every screen. These changes help reinforce the internal signal that it’s time to rest.

3.Use blue-blocking glasses — Wearing amber-tinted glasses in the evening blocks blue wavelengths that suppress melatonin. This approach allows you to continue using screens or standard lighting without needing to modify bulbs or install software. Put them on after 7 p.m. to start winding down your exposure.

4.Reduce devices and light sources in your sleep environment — Many people unknowingly keep their rooms filled with electromagnetic fields (EMFs) and low-level light from chargers, alarm clocks, or standby LEDs. Cover or unplug anything that glows, and remove your cellphone from the bedroom.

If you use a security device, disable any light indicators during sleep hours. Your bedroom needs to look like a dark cave — quiet, cool, and free from glowing distractions that interfere with your heart’s recovery rhythm.

5.Establish a consistent calming nighttime routine — Choose a brief, calming practice you can do each night under dim light, such as taking a warm bath, gentle stretching, or writing by hand. By repeating the same routine nightly, you train your body to expect rest and help it settle into sleep more easily.

6.Expose yourself to bright natural light during the day — Natural light early in the day strengthens your circadian alignment and improves sleep later on. Open your blinds as soon as you wake and step outside for 10 to 15 minutes of direct sunlight. If you work indoors, position your desk near a window. Your goal is to reinforce a strong contrast between bright days and dark nights to keep your body clocks synchronized.

7.Consider photobiomodulation — This refers to the use of red or near-infrared light to stimulate beneficial processes in your cells. Unlike artificial blue light at night, which disrupts circadian rhythms, red and near-infrared wavelengths support them. One of their key effects is stimulating melatonin production inside your mitochondria. This isn’t the melatonin that makes you sleepy, but a form that protects your cells from oxidative stress throughout the day.

This internal melatonin helps stabilize your circadian rhythm and supports tissue health. Morning sunlight naturally provides these wavelengths, but if you don’t get enough sun exposure, red light therapy panels or near-infrared devices can help. Learn more about this approach in “Exploring Benefits of Different Wavelengths of Light in Photobiomodulation.”

While restoring your circadian rhythm plays a key role in protecting your liver, it’s just one piece of the bigger picture. If you’re looking for additional guidance on how to strengthen liver health through diet, lifestyle, and nutrient support, read “How to Keep Your Liver Healthy in Your 50s and Beyond.”

Continue reading...

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.