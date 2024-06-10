By A Midwestern Doctor

One of the biggest problems in our government is that people are promoted based on their loyalty (and sociopathy) rather than their competency (and integrity). In turn, the leadership of federal bureaucracy tends to be infested with individuals who habitually cover up the crimes of the government and those who are eager to sell out America to corporate interests—rather than the best minds our country has to offer who could genuinely move America forward.

Because of this, the employees of the federal government (e.g., our scientists) are often trapped in a position where they want to do the right thing but can’t because a president appointed a boss for them whose only qualification was lifelong loyalty to the corporation which funded the president’s election. RFK Jr. for example, has shared this was what he learned from repeatedly suing the Federal government, likewise numerous CDC employees signed a letter attesting to this, and more recently, when the GAO conducted an investigation, they found employees in the Federal agencies responsible for the pandemic response reported that they had seen political interference prevent scientifically correct policies from being enacted within their agency.



In my eyes, this reality is a product of the fact America is a superpower in decline which has gotten such an excess of wealth and power (and propaganda) that its government no longer has to produce results to stay in power (e.g., consider how pivotal institutions in the country such as the current presidential administration are now filling their ranks with grossly unqualified individuals who meet DEI metrics and then not being held to account for the horrendous failures of these individuals).

One of the individuals who best embodies the dysfunctional foundation of our government is Anthony Fauci. Despite being grossly incompetent, Fauci has amassed an unprecedented degree of power over the decades because of his unwavering commitment to the pharmaceutical industry and to covering up the (scientific) crimes of the American government.

Note: prominent figures such as Rand Paul and RFK Jr have compared Fauci to J Edgar Hoover, as both of them were career bureaucrats who amassed an unprecedented degree of power in the government and then leveraged it to force everyone else to go along with their crimes. In Fauci’s case, this is particularly unfortunate because he corrupted our national scientific apparatus and transformed it into something that hurt rather than helped the people of America.

Throughout his career, Fauci has done heinous things to the people of America, but by and large, he has completely escaped accountability for those actions. Yesterday however, this changed and Fauci was forced to testify in front of Congress, where he was formally accused by our leaders of his crimes against America. I wrote this article because much of what they accused him of, many others previously did as well (including prominent Democrats who are still in Congress).

The Real Anthony Fauci

One of the mantras in neurolinguistic programming is that “past actions are the best predictor of future behavior,” and similarly, one of the main reasons most criminals get caught is because they repeat the same crime. As the years have gone by, I’ve come to appreciate more and more how true this is, and as a result, if I observe someone do something I feel is out of line twice, regardless of the specific excuse they have for it, I can predict with near certainty that they will continue to do the action, and I hence should prepare accordingly.

Note: many of the mistakes I made when I was younger came from me essentially ignoring those early warning signs from people and naively trusting their excuses for their conduct.

In previous articles, I’ve stated I was able to predict the entire course of the COVID-19 pandemic because I was familiar with what happened during the AIDS crisis. On the surface, this seems like a rather audacious claim to make. However, if you look into the sheer depravity of what Fauci actually did at that time, take note of the fact he never stopped using his AIDS playbook and recognized that rather than be punished, he was “promoted” and now wields far more power than he did then, it was essentially a forgone conclusion the atrocity of COVID-19 would happen.

Note: much of what follows is an abridged version of RFK Jr.’s book The Real Anthony Fauci.

When Fauci graduated medical school in 1966 during the Vietnam War, to avoid being sent to Vietnam, he took the only alternative—enrolling in America’s Public Health Service. In 1968, they gave him a position in the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and 9 years later (1977), he had risen to NIAID’s deputy clinical director.

At this time, NIAID and the CDC had a major problem—the infectious diseases they had been tasked with eliminating had mostly been eradicated from society (due to improved sanitation), and in recent decades, there had been stronger and stronger pushes from Congress to eliminate the unneeded agencies. To prevent this defunding, in 1976, NIAID’s director Richard M. Krause decided to launch “The Return of the Microbes” strategy to make the public become as scared of the threats we faced from microbes and hence pressure Congress to fund their agencies—a sensationalistic narrative the mass media was all too happy to go along with.

Shortly after, an opportunity presented itself with a new flu that broke out in a military base and killed a soldier, and a media campaign was enacted to make the public as terrified of this flu as possible. In parallel, Krause invited Merck to help them craft a strategy to produce an experimental vaccine for this pandemic, and provided the funding for its development, the waiving of safety checks for the vaccine (even when the government’s own scientists warned against approving the vaccine), granted them immunity from any injuries from the vaccine and the relentlessly promoted the experimental vaccine to the public. Beyond the forecasted pandemic never materializing (the soldier was the only death), the vaccine had a high rate of injuries and the media exposed it, eventually, both the CDC and NIAID directors had to resign.

Note: as discussed here, I know numerous people who were injured by the 1976 swine flu vaccine (e.g., one still-injured patient told me they were not getting the COVID vaccine because they were not going to fall for these lies again) and have colleagues who treated the initial victims of that vaccine.

Once Krause resigned, Fauci took his place and began initiating a transformation of NIAID where its research was outsourced to private “expert” scientists who were paid a lot of federal money to produce favorable results for new pharmaceutical drugs, approve them on federal panels (which they were strategically placed on), and widely promote them in the media. This model worked, and as the years have gone by, more and more of these loyal subordinates (e.g., Paul Offit and Peter Hotez) have gotten rich while usurping our nation’s scientific apparatus.



Note: from his earliest days of running NIAID, Fauci’s critics characterized him as neither being a competent manager nor a particularly skilled or devoted scientist, and rather felt his success was purely due to his being effective at manipulating the Federal bureaucracy and the mass media. That said, his one major accomplishment (which he is still highly respected for) was realizing that since chemotherapy agents destroyed the immune system, they could be repurposed at low doses to prevent the often fatal complications of a few otherwise incurable autoimmune diseases.

When AIDS emerged in 1981, numerous parties (e.g., the National Cancer Institute) tried to capture the likely bonanza its “treatment” would create. Due to his shrewd political maneuvering, once it was discovered in 1984 that “AIDS was caused by an infectious virus,” Fauci was able to have NIAID gain jurisdiction over everything for it. He then followed in the footsteps of his predecessor and tried to stir up as much fear as possible about HIV, making a series of patently false statements about the disease such as being spread through being in the proximity of someone who was infected (which resulted in an immense degree of discrimination towards the gay community since everyone was terrified of being around them) and essentially forecasting that AIDS would rapidly wipe out humanity.

Note: many at the time knew Fauci was misrepresenting the existing science when he made these claims.

To do this, Fauci made a point to use very slippery language that always implied these conclusions but never explicitly stated them, thereby causing the media to amplify his fear-mongering but simultaneously giving him an out once people accused him of lying. This point is very important to understand, because Fauci has successfully used this tactic for decades, and much of what he said during COVID-19 was verbatim identical to what he said during AIDS. Likewise, he mastered the art of giving very damaging verbal attacks against his opponents, which were cloaked behind “respectable” sounding words, which hence allowed him to have the media destroy their reputation without Fauci personally appearing to be at fault.



Note: another example of abusing this ambiguity is repeating the claim a vaccine is “safe and effective” as it implies (to most people) that the vaccine always works and never has side effects, but in reality, is a meaningless statement (e.g., if 1 in 10000 people are prevented from catching a cold, that is technically an ‘effective’ vaccine). Because of this, once a vaccine is exposed as a fraud, its proponents can then pivot to claiming they never promised complete efficacy (even though they strongly implied otherwise). In turn, I felt one of his Fauci’s most remarkably admissions during his recent testimony was stating “no vaccine is 100% effective” as that line can now be cited when someone asserts a vaccine is “safe and effective” since it then forces them to quantify what their statement actually means (which they can’t).

Fauci’s fear-mongering was successful, and he quickly transformed AIDS from something no one outside of the gay community cared about into a national emergency. Hence in 1982, the national budget for AIDS was $297,000, but it quickly skyrocketed, and by 1990, NIAID was receiving 3 billion a year for it. With his newfound power as the national AIDS czar, Fauci made a few pivotal strategic actions:

•He found an endless number of ways to blame the Federal bureaucracy for every failure he had made, despite the fact he largely controlled what the bureaucracy was doing.



•He was always able to find “independent” parties who could conveniently create the situation he needed to happen while making it look as though he had not been involved.

•He made it very clear to the media that he would only take softball interviews, and likewise was able to convince them to cancel last-minute debates with his prominent critics.



•Through his control of the media and the grant system, he transformed the culture of science to one where it was politically incorrect to question a dominant narrative. For example, when one of the world’s top cancer virologists (who had never had a grant request denied) made a compelling case AIDS was not caused by HIV (which essentially destroyed the entire AIDS grift), all future grants he applied for were denied (which continues to this day). This in turn, sent a chilling message to other scientists as their lifeblood are the grants they receive. Likewise, Fauci was able to have his critics branded as “AIDS denialists” which hence justified refusing to ever debate or even consider their ideas (which horrified many other prominent scientists at the time, such as the inventor of the PCR tests).

Note: I am of the opinion Fauci’s transformation of the national research apparatus into one where you are not allowed to challenge existing scientific dogmas is the primary reason why innovative and disruptive ideas that move science forward (and were responsible for building the esteemed reputation science holds with the public today) have largely disappeared.

While all of that may sound familiar, the AZT saga is even more shocking.

The AZT Saga

In 1964, a potential chemotherapy drug was developed, but was then abandoned due to it being too deadly to benefit patients. After HIV was identified as the probable cause of AIDS, a large effort was made to identify a compound that could eliminate it, and once that drug (AZT) was found to do this in 1985, Burroughs Wellcome, a pharmaceutical company patented it and priced it at $10,000 a year (which at the time made it one of the most expensive drugs in history).

Fauci in turn, partnered with Wellcome to push AZT through the regulatory process, which due to the drug’s toxicity required skipping the required animal studies (which would have shown how dangerous the drug was), creating an overtly fraudulent clinical trial and paying off a variety of researchers and regulators to nonetheless push it through. Once an initial positive result from a small trial was obtained, Fauci claimed AZT was 95% effective, and halted the trial (as he deemed it unethical to withhold it from the placebo group), and without first having the trial be reviewed, announced its results to the media, which created an overnight rush for AZT (as the public was desperate for a cure for AIDS).

Note: prematurely cancelling the placebo group in a trial for “ethical” reasons is a reliable indicator that the drug is extremely dangerous and cannot afford to have a placebo group show that (e.g., this was done for the COVID vaccines).



As it turned out, the entire trial was rife with fraud. For example:

•The trial was not blinded.

•The sickest patients were placed in the placebo group.

•The placebo group (desperate for a cure) also took the drug.

•Those on AZT required regular blood transfusions to not be killed by the drug (which were not given to placebo patients taking AZT).

•The sickest patients on AZT were moved to the placebo group.

•Patients in the treatment group claimed to have taken the drug for much longer than they did.

•The investigators failed to report any of the severe side effects caused by AZT (which could be found within their medical records).

Note: the NIH also somehow concluded AZT was 1000 times less toxic than a private laboratory did.

In short, much of the “benefit” of AZT was a statistical artifact of its toxicity being attributed to untreated AIDS. As a result, once it hit the market in 1987, AIDS became a much more deadly disease—which Fauci then used to give AZT to far more people (i.e., healthy individuals who had a positive PCR test for HIV). Remarkably, while the European media was willing to discuss the serious fraud that had been uncovered in the AZT trials, the American media barely did, and Fauci was then able to push through a series of other highly toxic HIV medications.

So as you might guess, when I heard that Fauci, out of the blue (during one of Trump’s press conferences), had announced a miraculous cure for COVID-19 had been found, which would be the standard of care for COVID-19, I was a bit skeptical. Once I learned it was a non-specific viral replication inhibitor (like AZT) and was being priced exorbitantly, I assumed it was actually extremely dangerous, and before long learned in Africa and China it had been determined to be too unsafe and ineffective to justify using it.

Note: I later learned Fauci also changed the measured clinical outcome in his own remdesivir trial (since the survival benefit they had hoped for was not seen), which is also a common indicator of fraud.

Remarkably, this was not the only way history repeated itself. At the time AIDS was spreading through the country, the gay community became very vocal about getting treatments for the disease (which secured Fauci his billions in AIDS funding) and then increasingly upset as the NIH (which NIAID is part of) failed to produce any viable therapeutics for it. Because of this, like now with COVID-19, independent doctors in the community who didn’t want their patients to die began exploring ways to repurpose off-patent drugs to treat AIDS and before long had figured out how to do this.

As this represented an existential threat to Fauci’s AZT grift, Fauci in turn did everything he could to sabotage their work while simultaneously finding excuse after excuse to blame the delay on someone else.

When the activists asked Dr. Fauci to at least add AL 721, Peptide D, DHPG, and aerosolized pentamidine to his clinical trials [as these compounds were saving lives], Dr. Fauci’s refusal was loud: “I can’t do that!” he shouted. “I can’t convene a consensus conference.” The choice, he explained, of which compounds would enter NIAID’s clinical trial pipeline was made, not by public agreement, but by a panel of “independent scientists.” Dr. Fauci did not mention that virtually all the members of his “independent panel” were pharmaceutical PIs [researchers], with ties to NIAID and Burroughs Wellcome [AZT’s manufacturer].

The gay community gradually became aware of what he was doing, which resulted in them both finding ways to (illegally) obtain access to the unsanctioned medications (a movie was even made about this) and more and more vocal protests against Fauci as he refused to make these life saving medications available:

Similarly, since Fauci refused to listen to the gay community, it eventually resulted in a scathing 1988 Congressional hearing being held. At it, prominent Democrats (including Nancy Pelosi) called Fauci out for wasting all the money they had given him and his inability to bring a variety of promising treatments into clinical testing (including one Fauci admitted during the hearing he would use) because of his sole focus on the highly toxic AZT and the numerous egregious problems with the existing clinical trials. While I was unable to find a video of this hearing (which allegedly became quite heated), I did locate a transcript for it, which I believe is noteworthy as it again shows how consistent Fauci has been in his behavior (there are a lot of remarkable quotes in here such as the fact Fauci admitted that if he had AIDS he would use the same drug he was blocking the gay community from accessing):

Therapeutic Drugs For Aids 14.7MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Because of how damaging this hearing was for his career, Fauci attempted to rehabilitate his image with the gay community by pivoting to being an ally and agreeing to promote fast tracked community trials for the off-patent drugs which saved lives. However, that was largely a ruse, and Fauci managed to both sabotage those trials while simultaneously utilizing the accelerated pathway they created to push more toxic drugs onto the market.

In my eyes, the important takeaway from the AIDS crisis is that much in the same way individuals habitually repeat the same crimes, larger organizations do as well. More specifically, when they want to do something unconscionable the public would never accept, it’s first tested out on a smaller group that can’t advocate for itself (e.g., orphans, people in another country, or a heavily marginalized group). In turn, once the injustice on that marginalized group is accepted (and the kinks are worked out) it’s then done to successively less marginalized groups, until eventually it hits the general population. In short, I believe that had the American public vocally protested what Fauci did to the gay community during the AIDS crisis, COVID-19 could have never happened, but since homosexuals were heavily marginalized in America at the time (e.g., many believed they deserved to have AIDS) that never happened.

Note: during COVID-19, Fauci used a very similar playbook to protect the market for remdesivir. For example, despite the fact Fauci’s agency had found hydroxychloroquine (an off-patent drug) was an ideal treatment candidate for SARS (which led to numerous early studies being conducted that showed HCQ was an effective treatment for COVID-19), Fauci used a variety of lies to argue there was insufficient evidence for it (e.g., the data was anecdotal, there were no randomized trials, that the trials weren’t large enough etc.) that were almost identical to the same lines he used to bury the off-patent AIDS therapies.



The lies worked and allowed the media to paint HCQ’s proponents as “anti-science” and thereby not be allowed to debate the data. Following this, the medical community pivoted to producing doctored studies (e.g., ones that deliberately administered HCQ too late in the disease process for it to help, one with overtly fabricated data, and one which deliberately gave toxic doses to the recipients) which were then used to argue HCQ (one of the safest drugs on the market) was actually unsafe and ineffective. Fauci repeated these claims ad nauseam—including at his recent testimonies. Conversely, the drugs he promoted (e.g., AZT or Remdesivir) were never held to those standards and instead zealously endorsed despite having minimal scientific evidence (but due to Fauci’s way with words, he was able to make the public believe each drug was in fact miraculous). A confrontation Peter Navarro (Trump’s economic advisor) had with Fauci about HCQ in the White House helps to illustrate this dynamic:

I knew that Fauci would play the “there’s only anecdotal evidence” card and wanted to be ready to prove that that assertion was false. When it was Fauci’s turn, right on cue, he immediately played his “there’s only anecdotal evidence” card. Just as immediately, I stood up from my backbench chair just behind Vice President Pence and walked straight toward Fauci. Tony, these are not anecdotes. That’s more than fifty scientific studies in support of hydroxy. Fifty! So stop spouting your crap about there only being anecdotal evidence because not only is it counterfactual. You are going to kill people just like you did during the AIDS crisis when you refused to approve medicines that everybody but you knew worked.

It thus amazed me how many members of the LGBT community decided to religiously trust Fauci once COVID-19 happened.

The Bayh–Dole Act

Bureaucracies by nature slow things down and make it difficult to do anything (which in some ways can be a positive as that serves as a barrier towards someone in the government stepping too far out of line). Typically, the “solution” that gets adopted to address this inertia is to allow enough corruption to enter a bureaucracy that it motivates people to get things done—which unfortunately often leads to excessive corruption taking over the bureaucracy.

In 1980, four years before Fauci assumed directorship of NIAID, a pivotal piece of legislation was passed. It (the Bayh-Dole Act) allowed scientists, their universities, and Federal agencies that had used public research money to develop a product to then lease it to a company which in turn would pay significant royalties to the inventors once it was brought to market. The upside to this approach was that it allowed many Federal inventions that were languishing in storage to be brought to the market, but the downside was that it incentivized the Federal government and its employees to rapidly approve dubious pharmaceuticals they stood to profit from.

Fauci in turn (as shown throughout the RFK’s book), used this to gradually transform our nation’s research apparatus into a pharmaceutical production pipeline where research grants were prioritized on the basis of whether they could lead to profitable pharmaceutical products, and everyone within the government was gradually paid off to promote their licensure (regardless of how unsafe and ineffective they were). Fauci and one of his chief deputies for example, each received significant royalty payments for an experimental AIDS treatment that an immense amount of Federal money was spent developing.

Note: this is essentially why it is very easy to get an unsafe and ineffective pharmaceutical backed by a major pharmaceutical company approved but so difficult to get a safe and effective off-patent therapy that is instead backed by charitable organizations and independent physicians.

Simultaneously, Fauci did all that he could to conceal this from the public. For example, in 2005, the Associated Press discovered that 916 current and former NIH researchers are receiving royalty payments for drugs and other inventions they developed while working for the government and that the NIH’s scientists and administrators flagrantly disregard ethical and legal requirements of financial disclosure. As you might suspect, Fauci had refused to disclose his conflicts of interest to patients he recruited for his trials until the AP’s FOIA request exposed this unethical conduct and forced him to.

Note: at the time of that 2005 investigation, Fauci apologized and pledged more transparency, but instead (as a non-profit watchdog group was able to show), the NIH made it much harder for the royalty payments to be accessible with FOIAs.

Fauci’s influence skyrocketed after 9/11, when Bush (at the behest of Cheney), brought all biodefense research under the control of the NIAID director, including projects that were previously overseen by military or intelligence agencies. Because of this, Fauci became heavily involved in gain of function (bioweapons) research and continued in it even after Obama banned it—some of which was outsourced to the Wuhan lab where COVID-19 originated from. Remarkably, despite the criticisms of this conduct, Fauci still defends (and promotes) both Gain of Function research and studying bats (e.g., recently there has been significant protest in Fort Collins CO over an NIH bat lab being erected there).

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.