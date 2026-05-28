The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
4h

The book By Way of Deception by Victor Ostrovsky (former Mossad) has good descriptions of the networks of sayanim throughout the world. The Mossad could not function without them.

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