The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
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And the Houthis got these drones and missles how? My money is on the US MIIC, sitting over there in it's fascist corner, salivating over the loosh, and the money tree shaking like after a nuclear blast. The most evil ones on high have wanted escalation, Middle Eastern total destruction (or as much as they can get) for generations. This shit has been going on since the Vatican's gory Crusades.

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