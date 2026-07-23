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By Need To Know (via Redacted, Thomas Massie & ZeroHedge)

The House passed the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act by a 216-212 vote, sending the $1.15 trillion measure to the Senate. It contains Section 219, the United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative, a provision that directs the Pentagon to expand and accelerate the integration of US and Israeli military technology, supply chains, and defense industrial capacity.

Critic Rep. Thomas Massie called it a sovereignty risk and said that he hopes this version fails in the Senate.

Thomas Massie said that GOP hacks say it’s great because the House attached the SAVE Act to it that would impose mail-voting restrictions and voter-ID requirements. He said that the problem with their spin is that the NDAA isn’t due, and almost never passes, before November!

A critic noted that Republicans are supporting Israel after witnessing Thomas Massie, who was targeted for political destruction and was defeated in a primary race by a $35 million coordinated campaign by the Israel lobby to protect its foreign interests.

From ZeroHedge:

House Narrowly Passes $1.15 Trillion Defense Bill That Integrates US Military Tech & Supply Chains With Israel

The House passed the Fiscal Year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act on Wednesday by a 216-212 vote, sending the $1.15 trillion measure to the Senate after one of the most partisan House votes in the must-pass bill’s recent history. Only six Democrats supported it, while seven Republicans voted no.

Armed Services Chairman Mike Rogers praised a topline that he said finally “accounts for the true cost of American deterrence.” The authorization is a centerpiece of President Trump’s push to raise total defense spending to $1.5 trillion in fiscal 2027. Democrats opposed the measure over the unauthorized war with Iran – which has flared again since the collapse of a memorandum of understanding intended to open peace talks – as well as the attachment of the SAVE America Act’s mail-voting restrictions and voter-ID requirements. They also objected to a price tag they argue would be financed through cuts to domestic programs.

The amendment votes exposed the chamber’s other fault lines. Rep. Eli Crane’s proposal to halt nearly all military aid to Ukraine was defeated 76-350, while Rep. Lauren Boebert’s attempt to codify the ban on transgender military service failed 212-217. The House nevertheless adopted two amendments from Rep. Nancy Mace restricting gender-related care through the military’s TRICARE health system and barring transgender athletes from girls’ sports at Defense Department-run schools.

Opposition also came from lawmakers objecting to the bill’s US-Israel defense-industrial integration provisions. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was among the Democrats who cited Section 219, while Reps. Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna had announced that they would oppose final passage on the same grounds. The provision remained intact after the Rules Committee declined to permit a floor vote on their amendment to remove it.

The bill now heads to the Senate, where the companion measure, S. 4784, is already stalled. On July 14, the Senate rejected cloture on the motion to proceed, 50-46, after Democrats opposed advancing the bill in protest of the Iran war. With the House scheduled to leave Friday for a recess lasting through the end of August, any eventual conference negotiations are likely to be pushed into the fall.

A separate party-line effort to authorize $60 billion in new war-related spending also remains far short of the $350 billion the Pentagon originally sought.

* * *

The House of Representatives will vote today on final passage of the $1.15 trillion National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2027 (H.R. 8800) – and with it, Section 219, the United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative, a provision directing the Pentagon to expand and accelerate the integration of US and Israeli military technology, supply chains, and defense industrial capacity.

On paper, it is one section among hundreds in a sprawling must-pass bill. In practice, it has become the single most watched line item in the entire package – partly because of what it does, and partly because House leadership just made sure nobody gets to vote on it by itself.

What Section 219 Actually Does

Section 219 – numbered Section 224 in earlier drafts – directs the Secretary of Defense to designate an “executive agent” inside the Department of Defense whose mandate is to expand and accelerate joint research, development, co-production, and industrial integration with Israel across next-gen warfare domains: missile and air defense, counter-drone systems, cyber and electronic warfare, artificial intelligence and autonomous systems, quantum technologies, directed energy, biotechnology, and defense manufacturing – with explicit pathways for moving Israeli-origin and jointly developed technology into US programs of record.

House Armed Services Chairman Mike Rogers (R-AL), who introduced the bill on May 13, has pushed back on the “merger” framing, saying the section simply designates a single senior official to coordinate cooperation that already exists, but critics say that’s exactly the point.

Executive agents are permanent bureaucratic machinery – they outlive administrations, and a statutory mandate to “expand and accelerate” only runs in one direction. The Quincy Institute, in a June analysis titled Cooperation without Oversight, argued the executive-agent authority makes the provision “significantly different” from America’s existing defense technology arrangements with any other allied nation. Once two industrial bases are physically intertwined – shared components, co-production lines, joint classified programs – no future Congress unwinds that with a floor amendment.

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