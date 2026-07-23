The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Thomas Guitarman's avatar
Thomas Guitarman
2h

Research and PUBLISH the voting records of ALL who vote for or push this including TRUMP so all can be held accountable for treason and I defy anyone to prove its not treason, as well as a very bad idea to make Irael the total superpower in the mideast, this IS THE NWO AGENDA PERFECTLY

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