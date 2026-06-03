Netanyahu, video screenshot

by The New American and AIPAC Tracker

The House Armed Services Committee chairman a record-breaking $1.15 trillion fiscal 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), presenting it as a bill to strengthen America’s defense industry. Section 224 of the bill contains an unprecedented plan to pull the United States and Israel into deeper military integration across weapons development, emerging technology, manufacturing, data systems, stockpiles, drones, tunnels, and future-war capabilities. Our data would be their data and their problems would be our problems. And Israel would hold enormous power over the US. US military aid to Israel and related regional war cost American taxpayers about $33.77 billion over two years from October 7, 2023 through September 2025. James Li said the US would no longer consider US taxpayer money that is given to Israel as aid, instead it would be part of the military budget because our two militaries will actually merge into one!

Just as Americans sour on another Middle East war, and as Israel’s grip on Washington grows too obvious to politely ignore, Congress has found a way to make the relationship even harder to escape.

The House Armed Services Committee chairman released on Tuesday a record-breaking $1.15 trillion fiscal 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), presenting it as a bill to strengthen America’s defense industry.

But alongside the war-spending bonanza sits a far more consequential project: an unprecedented plan to pull the United States and Israel into deeper military integration across weapons development, emerging technology, manufacturing, data systems, stockpiles, drones, tunnels, and future-war capabilities.

A New Defense Technology Channel

The central provision is Section 224, titled the “United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative.”

Its language is direct:

This section would require the Secretary of Defense to designate an executive agent responsible for synchronizing cooperative efforts between the United States and Israel, including bilateral defense technology research, development, testing, evaluation, integration, and industrial cooperation.

The bill directs the Pentagon to identify “jointly developed or Israeli-origin technologies with operational utility” for possible “integration into United States systems and programs of record.” It also tells the Pentagon to move those technologies “from research and development into procurement and acquisition pathways.”

The bill then turns that pipeline into an operational structure. It directs coordination across major Pentagon components, including the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the Defense Innovation Unit, the Missile Defense Agency, U.S. Space Command, the military departments, and the U.S.-Israel Operations Technology Working Group.

It also calls for “joint training exercises and information-sharing mechanisms” to improve readiness to deploy jointly developed technologies.

That is how the proposal moves from research cooperation to military integration.

The Technology List

The bill does not limit cooperation to missile defense or battlefield lessons from the Middle East.

It lists the cooperative domains as:

“Counter-Unmanned Systems including aerial, maritime, and ground platforms” “Anti-tunneling and subterranean threats” “Missile and air defense technologies” “Artificial intelligence, quantum, machine learning, and autonomous systems” “Directed energy and advanced sensing” “Cyber defense, electronic warfare, and digital resilience” “Biotechnology, biomanufacturing, and medical defense” “Network integration, data fusion, and contested logistics” “Defense industrial base cooperation, manufacturing, and co-production” “Other emerging technologies as jointly agreed by the United States and Israel”

The phrase “network integration” should draw special attention. So should “data fusion.” Those words point to shared systems, shared feeds, shared operational pictures, and possibly shared battlefield architecture.

The bill does not spell out the limits. It does require coordination with the State Department, the Commerce Department, and other agencies to ensure consistency with existing laws and regulations.

Industry, Manufacturing, and Co-production

Section 224 also reaches the defense industry itself.

The bill calls for “frameworks for joint ventures, licensing agreements, and United States-based co-production or manufacturing partnerships with Israeli industry.”

That would change the politics of the relationship.

A foreign partner would not simply receive American equipment. Israeli-origin or jointly developed technologies could move into U.S. programs. Israeli firms could gain a deeper role inside the U.S. defense industrial base. Joint products could move into formal Pentagon acquisition. Manufacturing could occur on U.S. soil.

Once factories, supply chains, jobs, and Pentagon dependencies form, the relationship stops looking like a policy choice. It starts looking like domestic infrastructure.

That is the quiet power of Section 224. Aid can be debated as foreign policy. Industrial integration is harder to see and harder to reverse.

Stockpiles, Tunnels, and Drones

The Israel-specific subtitle goes further.

Section 1221 would extend the “War Reserve Stockpile Authority for Israel” to January 1, 2029.

That stockpile has long allowed the United States to store weapons in Israel. In practice, it has also served as a wartime reserve Israel can access under certain conditions.

The bill does not require a new public inventory. It does not create a more transparent accounting system. It simply keeps the authority alive for several more years.

Section 1222 extends U.S.-Israel subterranean cooperation through December 31, 2029. The current authority already covers joint research, development, testing, and evaluation of anti-tunnel capabilities. The new text would expand the authority to include “subterranean threats of all types.”

Section 1223 then extends another joint program. It would continue U.S.-Israel cooperation to counter unmanned systems through December 31, 2029.

Here again, Congress broadens the scope. The provision covers unmanned systems “in all warfighting domains.”

Together, these sections point in one direction. Congress wants the Pentagon and Israel to build, test, and integrate the tools of future war together.

Budget

The budget language reinforces the point.

Under “Combating Terrorism Technology Support,” which includes three Israel-tied provisions, the request for 2027 is listed at $73.618 million. The House has already authorized $323.618 million.

The added items include $50 million for “Emerging Tech Cooperation,” $100 million for the “Israel Counter UXS [unmanned systems] Program,” and $100 million for “Israel Subterranean Cooperation.”

A separate line for “Israeli Cooperative Programs” lists $300 million requested and $300 million already authorized.

Reporting

Section 224 includes oversight language, but only within limits. The Pentagon must brief congressional defense committees within 180 days, identify the executive agent, describe coordination with Israeli counterparts, and list early technology areas for accelerated cooperation. It must also submit annual reports through 2030 on activities, technologies moved into U.S. acquisition programs or fielded systems, and partnerships with U.S. and Israeli industry. Those reports must be unclassified, but they “may include a classified annex.” The Pentagon must also post public updates “to the maximum extent practicable,” explaining how the cooperation supports “United States technological and military supremacy.” In practice, the public may get patriotic summaries, Congress may get more detail, and the most sensitive parts can move behind classified walls.

The Aid

None of this would replace the old aid model.

For decades, Washington has armed Israel through a relatively visible aid system. Congress appropriates the money. The executive branch administers it. Israel uses much of it to buy weapons from U.S. defense contractors. Officials defend the arrangement as support for an ally, protection of Israel’s “qualitative military edge,” and a way to keep U.S. defense dollars inside the American industrial base.

The scale was already extraordinary.

The Congressional Research Service (CRS) says Israel has been the largest cumulative recipient of U.S. foreign assistance since World War II. In current dollars, the United States has provided Israel about $174 billion in bilateral assistance and missile defense funding. In constant 2024 dollars, CRS cites a State Department and USAID estimate of roughly $298 billion in total U.S. aid obligated to Israel from 1946 through 2024.

The modern framework runs through 10-year memoranda of understanding. The current MOU covers fiscal years 2019 through 2028. It pledges $38 billion in military aid, including $33 billion in Foreign Military Financing (FMF) and $5 billion for missile defense. Last November, Axios reported that Israel had begun negotiating a new 20-year MOU, this time packaged in “America First” language. The New Americancovered the development here.

That was the official baseline.

After October 7, 2023, the numbers surged. A 2025 Costs of War report found that the United States provided at least $21.7 billion in military aid to Israel from October 7, 2023, through September 2025.

Broader U.S. military operations in the region cost another $9.65 billion to $12.07 billion. That puts total U.S. military aid to Israel and related regional war costs at roughly $31.35 billion to $33.77 billion over two years.

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