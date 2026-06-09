The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Anne Gibbons
6h

So glad to see this article, Etienne, thank you! I posted a cartoon about this issue earlier today: https://annecantstandit.substack.com/p/a-case-of-medical-murder?r=qowdg&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

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Anne Gibbons's avatar
Anne Gibbons
4h

Thanks so much for adding the cartoon to your post, Etienne!

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