Good to know. If you want to raise hell at Home Depot over this violent fascist behavior, call:

800-430-3376 ONLINE ORDERS

800-466-3337 CUSTOMER SVC

800-553-3199 CUSTOMER SVC x5 Store Experience

770-384-4646 MEDIA

E-mail Distribution: Ted_Decker@HomeDepot.com, homedepot@order.homedepot.com, privacy@homedepot.com, public_relations@HomeDepot.com, customer_care@HomeDepot.com

Author Joe Wilkins comes from a fascsist corporate "one way"* publication called Futurism that is owned by another "one way" corporation called Recurrent:

"Since 2014, Futurism has been a growing source of cutting-edge science and technology news. Covering AI, cryptocurrency, quantum computing, genetic engineering, green technologies, and more, Futurism’s beat is the world beyond the horizon."

*One way publications are nasty. There is no way to give them feedback or let them know that they need to make a correction. Getting to the real ownership is impossible from their websites. A business research site like Cortera or D&B are required.

Anyway, he lit my mental hair on fire with his blanket statements about Havana syndrome and "mythical" sonic weapons. He works for a science oriented publication and knows nothing about the technology he's defining. What a pathetic, mind controlled tool.

Here's the e-mail I just sent with 75 bcc's (citizens and government) that reach close to 500 folks give or take:

"For those on copy, here are the numbers to call:

Dear Home Depot Executive Staff and CEO Ted Decker:

Please see the poorly written and somewhat inaccurate article in the note below. I am disgusted with Home Depot.

This is fascist, illegal corporate physical abuse of human beings. I will no longer shop at your store. This makes me sick. I will help make this sick corporate behavior go viral, so knowledge of Home Depot's decision to become a psychopathic organization and embrace a policy of violence can be spread far and wide.

Intelligence. Does the "executive class" at Home Depot have any? ALL YOU NEED TO DO is understand the situation and benefit from it. Can you stop your sick, evil mental processes long enough to make lemonade already?

A solution: At the stores where this issue exists, set aside part of the parking lot for these workers. Paint some lines on the asphalt with your traffic paint to show where it is OK to hang out. Put out a couple of those $129 picnic tables and a trash can. Ask the workers to stay in that area and use your security guards to politely make sure that they do. How tough would that be for a massive corporation that makes $14 Billion a year? If you are that freaked out by the idea, put up a sign that indemnifies HD for any issues the workers have while sitting at the picnic tables waiting for jobs. Use the store's petty cash to pay the workers a small stipend to keep the parking lot clean. Do The Math.

When I look at this whole thing, it looks like you all have lost your ethical moorings. On some level, Home Depot is now a psychopathic organization, that can no longer just think of a creative solution that doesn't hurt people. It's easier for Home Depot to do violence on people, than to just work with the situation. Wow.

Reminder: This is STILL the united States of America. We are still a country founded on the Rights of the People - NOT some fascist corporate state that enjoys great profits while impoverishing and killing us on every level. The pendulum is going to swing back and it is NOT going to be pleasant when corporate executives start doing hard time for the massive harms they have caused.

No Regards,"

So what is basically happening is that illegal immigrants who get all kinds of Auntie Samantha titty stipends are working under the counter causing American workers loss of work and pay as well as undercutting the prevailing wage while depressing the economy around those stores and somehow Home Depot is the bad guy for wanting them to get off THIER property as they have the right to do and that is a bad thing. Get them the hell out of here and let them deal with where they came from. It isn't OUR job to support and feed aliens while our own are starving and barely surviving. Sorry if I sound calloused, but I believe in feeding MY family before I'm going to feed YOURS.

