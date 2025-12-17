by Sotiris Rex

All the Axis powers combined had neither the resources nor the manpower to take on the Allies — not even close. It’s basic mathematics. What lunatic would open multiple fronts at once, surrounded by enemies, cut off from resources, and take on the massive (both in population and land) juggernaut of the Soviet Union without accounting for winter? Even if Blitzkrieg was successful, the Axis powers would still have to occupy massive stretches of land filled with hostile populations.

The only reasonable explanation and deduction for the World Wars is that both sides’ puppet-leaders were working for the same bosses, whether they were aware of whom they were serving or not. Who were the bosses? The global banking cartel, their Swiss overlords, who found themselves literally in the middle of two World Wars, unscathed, untouched, unbothered, funding both sides of both conflicts, and somehow ending up with all the Nazi gold.

Why? War is profit. War also scares people into submission, into accepting monstrous institutions like the Bretton Woods monetary system, the literal legalisation of slavery. The global banking system you use today — the one forced on us under the threat of military devastation if you dare disobey, so well demonstrated in WW2 — was established just before WW2 ended, and is backed by nothing but the threat of war. Dare oppose it, and you will be the next Germany, North Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Yugoslavia, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Libya, Syria, and soon, Iran.

This was the whole point of the World Wars; a flex: “See what we’ll do to you and your country if you don’t submit to our monetary system.” You know, the “system” that has forced all countries since then to use the US dollar for international transactions, thus enabling the owners of this fake fiat currency to create almost as many units of currency as they want, with minimal inflation making its way back to the US domestic economic (insulated by the dollar’s international circulation) — essentially meaning they can buy anything they want for free, at our expense. Step out of the system with your independent financial system, and you will be met with force or enforced isolation.

World War 2 was theatre. The Axis were supposed to make a Blitzkrieg expansionist effort, and make it seem like they were winning, and scare the hell out of people like media propaganda did with a laughably mild pathogen in 2020. The Allies were supposed to make a strategic retreat to make it seem like the Axis had any hope of winning. This emboldened the Axis powers, luring them into reckless expansion that pointlessly stretched them thin, without any real plan or agenda. There was no point in Germany’s or Japan’s expansionist wars, no benefit to their people. In the end, the military industrial complex and the global banking cartel were the only victors of the World Wars.

Hitler, the agitator

Germany was hopelessly outmanned and outgunned from the start. The German military was simply incapable of carrying out Hitler’s multi-front operation and pointless occupations of non-strategic regions, let alone occupying areas that stretched German forces thin.

The German WW2 expansionist strategy was retarded from the start. When you’re supposedly surrounded by enemies, you don’t overstretch yourself to ridiculously insignificant regions like North Africa, Greece, or the Middle East, where maintaining occupation and supply lines would be impossible. When Hitler was Time’s Man of the Year in 1938, the whole world worshipped him, and Germany’s diplomatic and trade relations looked promising. And then they had to mess it all up with pointless expansionism. Was the oppression of the Germans living in Danzig a good justification to put the entire German nation at risk, which it did? Insane stuff.

It was insane to think that Germany had any hope of winning the retarded National Socialist (Nazi) strategy. The more logical conclusion was that it was all theatre, that the Allies’ supposed “initial defeats” were nothing but strategic retreats designed to pave the way for the Axis powers’ doom, not to mention terrify the Allies’ populations into accepting broadened government authoritarianism and the blood-money war economy that still runs today.

Hitler was likely controlled opposition, a puppet fall-guy, an effeminate Bohemian nobody, a loser jester chosen and placed on stage by his handlers to pose as a front man of the German effort to bring about a global conflict that would serve global bank interests. What else could he have been? His task was to fully deliver Germany to its enemies while enriching the military industrial complex. He succeeded and got rewarded with safe passage and a luxury retirement in Argentina, along with all the other National Socialist traitors. They lived lavish Latin American lifestyles, protected by their sponsors, while the German people suffered for the betrayals of their leaders. And this is the guy some people still worship, still rest all their hopes on?

Look at Hitler’s mannerisms and tell me honestly that he wasn’t an effeminate spastic whose artificial popularity was manufactured by relentless publicity and forced exposure, the perfect guy to represent the fakeness of the World War 2 circus stage.

Hitler was nothing but an effeminate clown puppet without any power. His role was to mesmerise and follow the orders of his handlers.

Yet we have the closet-gay Hitler worshipers with unresolved daddy issues (still begging for the approval of their abusive father) still worshipping the effeminate Austrian art student whose womanish mannerisms could not be masked by his image consultants and PR handlers. Hitler’s gayness could not be hidden by this military-esque clothing style — if anything, the homosexual undertones of all things military might have even exacerbated it.

As the useful-idiot fall guys of Germany’s National Socialist controlled opposition casually laughed during the Nurnberg trials, their country laid destroyed, and their people — those spared the mercy of brutal murder — were suffering the atrocities of Soviet and Allied occupations alike. These Nazi “patriots” are the people now being worshipped by the Nazi nostalgics and romanticisers; those who fail to see that it was this National Socialist initiative to supposedly save Germany that ultimately led it to its destruction. Where wiser men would have used Germany’s superior industriousness to trade, and thus pacify its enemies, warmongering cretins with a desperate neediness to prove their lacking “manhood” in battle chose to use that industry for violence that always begets more violence.

“Where goods cross borders, soldiers don’t.” ~ Frédéric Bastiat

In a nutshell

National Socialism gave the enemies of Germany and the global banking cartel way more than they got from the Treaty of Versailles.

As bad as the Treaty of Versailles was, it apparently wasn’t bad enough: it failed to reduce the German military into the crippled peacetime force it was intended to become. Instead, the post-WW1 Reichswehr was an uncontrollable force that threatened the communist takeover of Germany (see the Bavarian Soviet Republic). Perhaps this is why Hitler’s handlers had him execute Ernst Röhm? All the Nazis did was in the interests of Germany’s enemies and of the global banking cartel. Cui bono?

Why content yourself with a measly treaty when you can carve an entire country up instead?

Serve them a controlled opposition puppet like Hitler, directed completely by his handlers.

Then, give the German people limited hangouts, mini-concessions, and some room to breathe and feel proud of themselves after the humiliation of WW1 and the treaty of slavery that followed, thus rallying them behind the Nazi movement, thinking they are being led by leaders who care.

Then, scaremonger with obvious propaganda, like “Germany Must Perish” to put Germans in survival mode, and thus turn them into submissive, obedient soldiers ready to do anything for whoever promises to “save them”; classic Hegelian dialectic (problem-reaction-solution). The worst atrocities are committed by people who are afraid. And Germans were conditioned by their own Nazi leaders to be terrified.

And what was the end result of the National Socialist movement?

The total destruction of Germany’s forces, which the Treaty of Versailles had failed to accomplish. The total takeover of Germany’s assets by the global banking cartel, which the Treaty of Versailles wasn’t designed to take. The empowerment of the global military industrial complex through a multi-year global conflict. The rapid expansion of the global banking cartel via vast money supply (counterfeiting) during and after the war. The establishment of the New World Order via the rule of force. Yes, the NWO was established in 1945 with Bretton Woods. We are now living under its evolution, this enforced monetary monopoly. The ethnic, cultural, and psychological decimation of the entirety of Europe, imbuing in its people a sense of self-righteous guilt and self-hatred for things they were never responsible for, which leads to psychotic ideologies like collectivist socialism, and the destructive personal and tribal subversion that follows. Notice the dishonest use of the slang, unofficial term “Nazi” instead of the proper “National Socialist”, designed to deviously separate and absolve socialism from the horrors it is responsible for. The problem wasn’t nationalism; it was socialism. Nationalism without collectivist, totalitarian socialism is harmless. National Socialists were socialists. They were honest about that at least.

If you still have doubts about Hitler’s circus being controlled opposition, take a look into the shady and vague official story of the Bank of International Settlements, and how it went from the institution whose “purpose was to oversee the settlement of World War I war reparations” to a source of funding for Nazi Germany to today’s role as a central bank for central banks.

Connect the dots and see that everything the Nazis did was in the interests of big-bank, not the German people.

Cui bono?

