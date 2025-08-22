The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matrix2008's avatar
Matrix2008
6hEdited

Disgusting. if only MAGA would wake up from the bread and circus to understand who rules over them. Epstein is the target. Not the joke that is the administration

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture