by Anthony Colpo

In a major online child-predator sting near Las Vegas in US state of Nevada, Israeli government cybersecurity official Tom Artiom Alexandrovich, was arrested, charged with “luring a child with a computer for a sex act”.

Despite the nature of the charges, Alexandrovich was released on $10,000 bail and allowed to fly home to Israel, where he is now on leave 'by mutual decision', according to Israeli media and US police records.

Sometime after his arrest became public, Alexandrovich’s LinkedIn profile was deleted. According to a screenshot posted online, his LinkedIn profile stated he is Executive Director of the Israel Cyber Directorate, a government agency operating under the authority of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

Media reports state Alexandrovich was in Las Vegas earlier this month to attend the Black Hat Briefings, an annual conference for cybersecurity experts.

'Two things you can't escape at Black Hat 2025: the relentless buzz of generative [artificial intelligence] and the sound of Hebrew ... in every corridor,” he shared on a now-deleted LinkedIn post.

He added, “The key takeaway? The future of cybersecurity is being written in code, and it seems a significant part of it is being authored in #TelAviv and powered by LLMs. An exciting time to be in the field!”

That’s right, folks - Israeli pedos are helping create the digital framework that will strip us of our privacy and freedoms. What an exciting time to be alive!

The Arrest

A press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, dated August 15, states that a “multi-agency operation targeting child sex predators led to the arrest of eight individuals over the last two weeks.”

Those arrested were:

Tom Artiom Alexandrovich, 38;

David Wonnacott-Yahnke, 40;

Jose Alberto Perez-Torres, 35;

Aniket Brajeshkumar Sadani, 23;

James Ramon Reddick, 23;

Ramon Manuel Parra Valenzuela, 29;

Neal Harrison Creecy, 46;

John Charles Duncan, 49.

They all face felony charges of Luring a Child with Computer for Sex Act.

LBC reports Creecy was a pastor at Redemption Church but handed in his resignation after the arrest.

Exactly why US authorities allowed an alleged pedophile and child predator to leave the country has not been explained, but I think most folks who don’t have their head buried in their butt know the real reason why.

Netanyahu Responds the Only Way He Knows How: Lying Through His Teeth

The LVMPD press release is pretty clear: Alexandrovich was arrested for using a computer in order to lure a child for sex.

However, a statement from the office of Captain Genocide described the incident as “brief questioning”.

“A state employee who traveled to the U.S. for professional matters was questioned by American authorities during his stay,” the statement read. “The employee, who does not hold a diplomatic visa, was not arrested and returned to Israel as scheduled.”

And guess what, folks? There’s a very strong chance that’s where he’ll stay. He won’t be going back to the US anytime soon.

History of Israelis Tried on Pedophilia Cases

Elad Gaber, an Israeli national, was sentenced in October 2021 to 30 years (360 months) in federal prison after being convicted of operating a systematic sextortion scheme. He lured dozens of underage girls—some as young as 12—via social media, obtaining compromising images and threatening to share them publicly unless they complied with his scripted demands for explicit video performances.

In court, some of Gaber’s victims spoke of the emotional impact they suffered from his actions, which led for some to substance abuse and suicide attempts.

Meanwhile, a previous CBS News investigation showed how some Jewish-Americans accused of child sexual abuse have taken advantage of Israel's Law of Return - which grants automatic citizenship to Jews - to evade prosecution in the US. The report also drew upon data from Jewish Community Watch (JCW), an advocacy group that tracks such individuals, revealing that more than 60 Americans accused of sexual offences against minors have fled to Israel since 2014, with the actual number likely higher.

While US authorities have secured convictions in some instances, the ability of alleged perpetrators to resettle in Israel under the Law of Return complicates efforts to deliver justice for victims.

Jimmy Julius Karow, one of the Jewish-American pedos who escaped to Israel but was tracked down by Jewish Community Watch and CBS.

Meyer Seewald, the founder of JCW, told CBS the “same thing that is going on in the Catholic Church right now around the world, the exact same thing is happening in our community."

"The cover-ups are the same, the stigma, the shame."

Seewald says tightly-knit Jewish communities across the US will sometimes meet accusations against a member with incredulity, and that can have a chilling effect.

"Everyone goes and surrounds this individual and supports him because they can't believe a person can do such a crime. They take the abuser's side and the abuse continues," Seewald says. "They put him in another community. A few years later, he's done the same thing and we hear more allegations that the person is abusing children. Victims don't want to come forward when they see that."

JCW says the majority of its cases originate from modern Orthodox to Ultra-orthodox Jewish enclaves in the US, but that it happens across the wider Jewish community. Because perpetrators can't be held accountable unless victims come forward, many cases are believed to go unreported. To try to get them out into the light, JCW holds awareness events across the US, and offers victims of sexual abuse advice and emotional support.

Continue reading...

