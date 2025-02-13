by Behind Illusion are Reality, julimination.wordpress.com

Who is Lynn Forester de Rothschild?

Summary of Evidence

SM / November 21, 2022

Listed below are nine proofs that Lynn Forester de Rothschild was intimately involved with Jeffrey Epstein to some capacity. I have not speculated as to what capacity that is. This article is rather long, and aimed at addressing valid scepticism for these proofs by providing solid evidence alongside auxiliary and contextual information. Over 80 different sources have been used.

These range from court filings, financial filings, photographs, newspapers of record, and tabloid papers too. None of the primary evidence relies on a weak source such as a tabloid, even though at times they have provided better coverage of the Epstein network than newspapers targeted to the professional classes.

1) Lynn Forester de Rothschild’s brother Ken owned and operated a private terminal at Teterboro airport in New Jersey under the name Million Air. Teterboro airport was the travel hub of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking operation. Million Air is listed in Jeffrey Epstein’s blackbook.



2) Lynn Forester de Rothschild wrote a letter to Bill Clinton in 1995 mentioning a discussion she had with President Clinton regarding Epstein.



3) During course of 1997 and 1998 Lynn Forester de Rothschild made five separate trips with Jeffrey Epstein on his plane.



4) In 2000 Lynn Forester de Rothschild sold a Manhattan town house to Jeffrey Epstein for $8.5 million below its market value. Ghislaine Maxwell moved into this townhouse shortly after and lived there until 2015.



5) There is evidence to suggest Lynn Forester de Rothschild may have introduced Jeffrey Epstein to Alan Dershowitz, Nathan Myhrvold, Prince Andrew, and Bill Clinton.



6) Lynn Forester de Rothschild began her career at a law firm tangentially associated with the District Attorney whose office attempted to down grade Epstein’s sex offender status in 2011.



7) In 2013 Lynn Forester de Rothschild was placed on an advisory board of DeutscheBank, which at the time was trying to expand its US clientele. A month after her appointment DeutscheBank recruited Jeffrey Epstein as a client.



8) The 2015 release of the Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs sealed four out of the five pages logging flights Lynn Forester had taken with him. A pattern in the flight log pages sealed suggests this was intentional.



9) Lynn Forester de Rothschild’s husband, Evelyn de Rothschild, was a listed contact in Jeffrey Epstein’s blackbook, yet she is not.

Ken Forester’s Million Air, Teterboro Airport, and Jeffrey Epstein

Lynn Forester’s father, John Kenneth Forester, served in the US Army Air Corps during WW2. Afterwards he founded the company Mallard Air Services in 1946 at Teterboro airport, New Jersey. Mallard offered maintenance and aircraft conversion services. The company underwent a collection of name changes: Mallard became General Aviation Company in 1958, which became Million Air Franchise in 1986, and finally Meridian in 2006. ~ 20

The company was inherited by Lynn’s brother Ken Forester in 1974. It has maintained its operational permanence at Teterboro airport since inception, and currently operates one of the five private airport terminals at that location, which are called Fixed Base Operators (FBOs). These five FBOs facilitate the arrivals and departures of those flying privately in and out of New York. Meridian being the largest. ~ 21

Between 1995 and 2013, three of Jeffrey Epstein’s private planes, tail numbers: N908JE, N120JE, and N212JE; flew at least a combined 730 flights in and out of Teterboro. Which would make it the travel nexus of any woman he sex trafficked during that time. ~ 1

From 1986 until 2006, Meridian as it is now called, was operating under the company name Million Air. There are two contact numbers for Million Air in Jeffrey Epstein’s black book, under a section marked “Pilot Information”.

~ 2, page 83

Lynn Forester The Businesswoman

Lynn began her higher education at a private liberal arts college on the west coast called Pomona College, from which she graduated cum laude and member of the distnguished Phi Beta Kappa society 1976

Since the society’s inception in 1776, Phi Beta Kappa has produced 17 presidents, 40 supreme court justices, 136 Nobel laureates, and a flux of around fifty members of Congress or the Senate at any given period. ~ 3

After graduating Lynn returned to the East coast and attended Colombia Law, where she met her first husband Alexander Platt. They both received Rotary International Graduate Fellowships and attended the Graduate Institute of International Studies in Geneva Switzerland from 1978-’79. ~ 4

Lynn graduated from Columbia Law in 1980 and began her professional career with the New York firm Simpson, Thacher & Barkett that same year.

Simpson, Thacher & Barkett was the firm statesman Cyrus R. Vance was partnered in. Vance most notably succeeded Henry Kissinger as Secretary of State within Jimmy Carter’s administration in 1976. He resigned from the role in 1980 and returned to the Simpson, Thacher & Barklett firm in New York. This was the same year Lynn began working there and she would later establish a social and business relationship with Henry Kissinger in the late 1990s. From 1988-’90 Cyrus Vance was the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. He also served on the board of Pan American Airways, IBM, and was a senior member of the Council on Foreign Relations, of which Lynn would later become a member. ~ 42.

Perhaps Lynn was introduced to high society, including her soon to be husband Andrew Stein, via Cyrus Vance’s expansive network. It’s also possible she would’ve known Vance’s son, Cyrus Vance Jr, as all three were in New York during the early 1980s. ~ 42

Cyrus R. Vance Jr began working for N.Y District Attorney Robert M. Morgenthau in 1980 after having graduated from Georgetown. Robert Kennedy Jr also began working there that same year ~ 5 .

“Mr. Vance spent two years working in sales for an oil company before going to law school at Georgetown. He then returned to Manhattan to work as an assistant district attorney, joining the office the same year as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and earning $20,000 a year. “

~ 5

When Robert Morgenthau retired in 2009 Vance Jr was elected District Attorney of New York and took over his office. This is relevant because in 2011 a lawyer who specialised in sex crimes and worked for Cyrus Vance Jr inexplicably attempted to downgrade Jeffrey Epstein’s status as a sex offender. ~ 6

“During a hearing in 2011, a seasoned sex-crimes prosecutor from Mr. Vance’s office argued forcefully in court that Mr. Epstein, who had been convicted in Florida of soliciting an underage prostitute, should not be registered as a top-level sex offender in New York.”

~ 6

Trump v. Vance, Jr. et al, No. 1:2019cv08694 – Document 71 (S.D.N.Y. 2020)

Court Description: DECISION AND ORDER granting 62 Motion to Dismiss; denying as moot 67 Letter Motion for Conference. For the reasons described above, it is hereby ORDERED that the motion filed by defendant Cyrus R. Vance, Jr., in his official capacity as the District Attorney of the County of New York, to dismiss (Dkt. No. 62) the Second Amended Complaint of plaintiff Donald J. Trump (Dkt. No. 57) is GRANTED, and the Second Amended Complaint is dismissed with prejudice, and it is further ORDERED that the motion filed by plaintiff Donald J. Trump for discovery (Dkt. No. 67) is DENIED as moot. The Clerk of Court is directed to terminate any pending motions and to close this case. (Signed by Judge Victor Marrero on 8/20/2020) (tro) Transmission to Orders and Judgments Clerk for processing.

Download PDF

Lynn worked at Simpson, Thacher & Barkett until 1984, during which time she divorced her first husband Alexander Platt to remarry in 1983. Her new husband, Andrew Stein, was Borough President of Manhattan at the time ~ 7. She had two children with Stein before their divorce in 1993. A year prior to their separation a gunman had somehow managed to get into their sixth floor Manhattan apartment and take their two children and the babysitter hostage, supposedly robbing the place before fleeing with a $100 cash taken from the babysitter ~ 8. Lynn’s eldest son Ben, only six at the time, would travel with his mother on Epstein’s plane just five years later at age eleven.

A Vanity Fair article from 2019 claims an ex-girlfriend of Epstein’s heard him boast that he was a close friend of Lynn’s and helped her out financially during her divorce from Stein.

“Epstein also said that his friend Lynn Forester, now married to billionaire Evelyn de Rothschild, needed his financial help during her 1990s divorce from politician Andrew Stein, and that he had graciously floated her. “One hundred percent false,” says a spokesperson for Forester.”

~9

Lynn Forester, Andrew Stein and Donald Trump at a Gala event held in Stein’s honour. November 28th 1988. It was through her then husband Lynn likely met Donald Trump. Trump was a substantial campaign contributor to Stein during the years preceding a license renewal for one of his casinos in 1987. There was an investigation into the casino license at the time, which also had something to do with Genovese crime family, and naturally, money laundering. ~ 10 – page 87. It appears the two maintained a close relationship as Stein was still scuttling around in a Trump Shuttle charter jet in 1989.

Trump donates Trump Shuttle to Help Out Puerto Rico After Hurricane Hugo, The Orlando Sentinel, 23 Sept 1989, page 11 Trump Shuttle was formerly Eastern Airlines Shuttle, and Trump would later sell it on to USAir Group Inc. He had previously taken on a fleet of 23 727s for a brief period as part of a cluster fuck deal marking his upward trajectory into the 1990s. This deal was his acquisition of Resorts International in 1987, which was a well known CIA cutout formerly called the Mary Carter Paint Company. This saga warrants its own attention, as in the early 1990s Trump ends up on the brink of bankruptcy multiple times, and Wilbur Ross is there to restructure his debt obligations in each case, which allowed Trump to keep all three of his casino’s. Ross was working as a senior director of Rothschild Inc. at this time.

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.