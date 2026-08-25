Etienne Note: Don't forget AIPAC just brought TENS OF MILLIONS into a single Kentucky primary to get rid of one of the most popular Congressmen in recent history: Thomas Massie. See my article: Thomas Massie's Loss to AIPAC Funded "CIA Republican" Ed Gallrein Proves Elections Rigged & "Government" A Scam, for the details!

By David Moore, Sludge

The pro-Israel group’s enormous conduit operation has routed millions to lawmakers, with giving focused on key defense and spending committees.

The PAC of pro-Israel group AIPAC has funneled $45.9 million to members of Congress, their caucus PACs, and federal candidates this election cycle, according to a Sludge review of its most recent FEC filing, covering activity through July 31.

AIPAC is on pace to surpass its PAC giving from the 2024 cycle and is, by far, the top-contributing conduit PAC among groups that endorse federal candidates. The sum is overwhelmingly composed of earmarked contributions from U.S.-based individuals to members of Congress. Giving is particularly focused on lawmakers on the House and Senate Defense and Appropriations committees, which AIPAC lobbies on issues including billions of dollars in annual military aid and deeper defense policy coordination.

Below, Sludge has compiled a searchable list of how much money AIPAC PAC has given to every member of Congress and other federal candidates in the 2026 midterm cycle. Search by name or state.

Etienne note: According to Sludge, AIPAC’s political action committee has funneled $45.9 million to members of Congress, their caucus PACs, and federal candidates this election cycle, based on a review of its most recent FEC filing, covering activity through July 31. At this pace, AIPAC is on track to surpass its PAC giving from the 2024 cycle, remaining by far the top-contributing conduit PAC among groups that endorse federal candidates.

To put that figure in individual context, we turned to FundVoter, an independent database that tracks public FEC filings daily. It’s worth noting the selection criteria: like Sludge, FundVoter separates direct AIPAC PAC contributions from spending by its affiliated Super PAC, the United Democracy Project (UDP) — an important distinction, since the latter is not money given directly to candidates, but rather spending on ads and other communications for or against them.

To keep the comparison honest with Sludge’s timeframe, the table above includes only figures FundVoter explicitly labels as belonging to the 2026 cycle, excluding the multi-cycle “career” totals the database also reports for other lawmakers.

Note: FundVoter’s aggregate total on its site ($99.7M in “AIPAC-linked campaign contributions”) should not be compared directly to Sludge’s $45.9 million figure, since that global number blends current-cycle amounts with contributions accumulated across prior cycles (2022–2026) for many lawmakers.

As with Sludge’s broader findings, the pattern among the largest 2026-cycle recipients tracks closely with committee assignments tied to defense and foreign policy. Several of the top-funded senators and representatives sit on the Appropriations or Armed Services committees in their respective chambers, the same panels AIPAC has historically prioritized when lobbying on military aid and broader defense coordination with Israel.

The figures above represent only a portion of AIPAC’s full financial footprint this cycle. A more complete accounting, including the group’s Super PAC spending and its complete list of more than 400 recipients, is available through Sludge’s full report and through FundVoter’s continuously updated FEC tracker..

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