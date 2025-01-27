By David Moore, Donald Shaw

Lobbying group the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) was by far the largest PAC contributor to members of Congress and federal candidates in the 2023-2024 election cycle, funneling hard dollars to the campaigns of lawmakers who approved military aid packages for Israel’s war in Gaza.

Below are the complete totals of how much money congressional campaigns, leadership PACs, and party committees received from AIPAC PAC last cycle, according to Federal Election Commission data.

The money that AIPAC PAC contributed during the election cycle was overwhelmingly provided by individual donors who used the group as a conduit that passed their money along to candidates and other political groups.

The data table below also includes the totals of how much AIPAC’s super PAC, the United Democracy Project (UDP), spent in the elections, largely opposed to candidates that the group deems insufficiently supportive of Israel, as well as spending that supported its endorsed candidates.

AIPAC’s PAC and UDP spent nearly $126.9 million combined during the 2023-2024 election cycle, according to the FEC. This includes more than $55.2 million in donations given to federal candidates—at least $45.2 million of which went to the campaigns of members of the new 119th U.S. Congress, Sludge identified.

UDP made almost $61 million in disbursements last election cycle, of which around $37.9 million was independent expenditures supporting or opposing candidates for U.S. House. In 2023 and 2024, UDP received seven-figure sums from more than a handful of billionaire donors. Its spending went in large part to media and ad blitzes that did not mention the issue of Israel. In addition, UDP made nearly $8.6 million in contributions to six other PACs last cycle.

