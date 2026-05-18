The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
2h

Remember Donald Rumfields missing 2.1 trillion dollars?

The American people have no idea what one trillion dollars looks like. Trillion is the new billion??

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