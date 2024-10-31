by Jimese Orange

This article was originally published in The Organic & Non-GMO Report

John Williams, manager of the Urbana, IL organic farm Sola Gratia, noticed a reduction in yields this summer. On the twelve acres of vegetables surrounded by a neighborhood, he saw plant leaves that were deformed, producing unexpectedly low yields. His director Traci Barkley reached out to other growers and university specialists and discovered the problem: weedkiller residue was drifting onto crop fields, damaging leaves and impacting crop outputs. “We’re talking about, likely, an event where a product was applied a quarter mile away or half-a-mile away,” Barkley said.

The two primary chemicals responsible for the damage are 2,4-D and dicamba, which can transform from liquid to gas and drift for long distances. Other than planting trees around the farm to protect from drift, not much can be done. “When you talk about specialty crop. producers, you know, we don’t even have crop insurance that applies to us right now,” Barkley said. “So, we’re hit pretty hard by things like this. And it’s not just us—it’s orchards and other growers as well.” Sola Gratia expects to lose $10,000 on their pepper crop alone this year. Source: WCIA.com

Continue reading...

Art of Liberty’s Etienne de la Boetie2 Launches IndieGoGo for His New Book: Voluntaryism!

Etienne de la Boetie2, the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation and editor of Important News, The Daily News and Five Meme Friday has announced an IndieGoGo campaign for his upcoming new book: Voluntaryism – How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony Prosperity, and Good Karma for All! Etienne’s 1st book: “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! revealed the illegitimacy and criminality of “government” and their partnership with monopoly media and monopoly academia. The new book reveals the solution: The good news message of Voluntaryism: We really don’t need “government,” and all the legitimate services provided by “government” would be better delivered by the free market, mutual aid societies, armed protective service companies, dispute resolution provides, non-profits and genuine charities. Discover how society would be dramatically wealthier and more harmonious with REAL freedom by pre-ordering a copy of the book today at: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/voluntaryism-why-we-don-t-need-government/