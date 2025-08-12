by Dr. Joseph Mercola

Independent testing of 51 popular toothpaste brands revealed 90% contained lead, 65% arsenic, 47% mercury, and 35% cadmium. Only six toothpastes tested clean

Heavy metals enter toothpaste through contaminated raw materials like hydroxyapatite, calcium carbonate, and bentonite clay used in manufacturing

Lead and cadmium disrupt cellular functions, causing kidney damage, osteoporosis, anemia, and various other health complications

Despite evidence, toothpaste companies refuse to remove heavy metals. Some even use legal means to intimidate whistleblowers

Switching to a homemade toothpaste made from coconut oil, baking soda, and essential oils offers safer protection compared to mass-produced alternatives

One product that's an essential part of oral care is toothpaste. Sold in different colors and flavors, almost everyone has a preferred brand they regularly buy. However, most people take toothpaste for granted and don't think twice about what's in it. As it turns out, the minty flavor you've been enjoying reveals a dark side — heavy metals.

Independent Testing Reveals Heavy Metal Contamination in Popular Toothpaste Brands

In an investigative report published by Lead Safe Mama (LSM), an organization advocating for safety in consumer goods and lead poisoning prevention, they recently released an updated list of 51 popular toothpaste brands containing common heavy metals. Spearheaded by Tamara Rubin, a filmmaker and environmental activist, their work has already resulted in six product recalls, showing their commitment to protecting public health.1

•Heavy metals are in your toothpaste — In a summary of LSM's report, 90% of samples had lead, 65% had arsenic, 47% had mercury, and 35% had cadmium.

•The movement started many years ago — According to a report from The Guardian, Rubin's campaign against heavy metals in toothpaste began 12 years ago. While working with children who had been exposed to heavy metals, she noticed that their families had a common toothpaste brand, which contained lead.

•Toothpaste will put your health at risk — The highest limits of the samples have been found to violate the state of Washington's highest set limits, but not federal limits. Still, the federal government acknowledges the dangers of lead, saying that no level of exposure is safe.

•Manufacturers are not willing to change — Despite the shocking exposé by LSM, toothpaste manufacturers are turning a blind eye. In fact, many have attacked her, according to The Guardian:2

"So far, none of the companies Lead Safe Mama checked have said they will work to get lead out of their product, Rubin said. Several sent her cease-and-desist letters, which she said she ignored, but also posted on her blog. Some companies have defended themselves, often claiming that lead is found in trace levels throughout the environment and is impossible to avoid. Others have said the levels Rubin found are not concerning."

•The root of exposure — According to Rubin's research, many ingredients used in mass-produced toothpaste are the source of heavy metal exposure:3

"Rubin said the contamination seems to lie in some ingredients added to toothpaste, including hydroxyapatite, calcium carbonate and bentonite clay. Hydroxyapatite is extracted from cow bone and added because it allegedly helps teeth absorb calcium, though Rubin said she doubts it does. Calcium carbonate is added to help remove stains from teeth. Bentonite clay is a cleaning agent," The Guardian reported. "Those with the highest levels all had bentonite clay. Meanwhile, Rubin's testing of hydroxyapatite and calcium carbonate as individual ingredients showed concerning levels of lead and other metals, suggesting those are the source."

•Few toothpastes are safe to use — Rubin noted that so far, LSM has only found six toothpaste that have nondetectable levels for lead, mercury, arsenic, and cadmium.

For the full list of the toothpastes LSM has tested, refer to the image below. If you find your toothpaste in this list, get rid of it right away.

The Presence of Heavy Metals in Toothpaste Is Everywhere

LSM isn't the only one shining a light on the dangers of heavy metals in mass-produced toothpaste. In a systematic review published in Frontiers in Dental Medicine, researchers are also aware of the growing dangers of these products.4

The team analyzed 11 studies from around the world to gauge how widespread heavy metal contamination is in over-the-counter toothpastes. The sample size reviewed toothpastes from regions including Asia, Europe, and Africa.

•Heavy metals in toothpaste are common — Overall, researchers consistently found concerning levels of heavy metals, notably lead, cadmium, and chromium, across the tested products. The review highlighted that these heavy metals appeared frequently enough to pose genuine public health concerns.

•Lead was among the most troubling metals — It showed up in varying quantities, sometimes negligible, but in certain studies, levels soared as high as 6,313 parts per billion. For reference, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sets the limitations of lead at 20 parts per million (ppm), showing how much people are at risk when using these products.

•Cadmium appeared almost as frequently — Most of the toothpastes in the cited studies contained this metal. Research shows that even low levels of exposure from this heavy metal increases your risk for osteoporosis, as well as kidney and liver disease. It does this by causing mitochondrial dysfunction after exposure.5

•Chromium is another dangerous heavy metal — Prevalent in most of the tested toothpastes, chromium has no reason to appear in these products. In fact, one of the cited studies in the review noted that this element was not supposed to be in toothpaste at all.

•Reckless manufacturing allows heavy metals to seep in — The researchers emphasized that the primary route these heavy metals use to get into toothpaste products is through the raw ingredients, often in areas where the soil naturally contains heavy metals. Unsurprisingly, when manufacturers do not thoroughly test these raw materials for contaminants, heavy metals easily slip into your toothpaste unnoticed.

•The effects of heavy metals on your health — From a biological standpoint, the reason these metals are so harmful revolves around how they disrupt key bodily functions at a cellular level. For instance, cadmium interferes directly with your kidneys' filtration systems. In addition, it's been found to affect the lungs and pancreas.6

Lead, meanwhile, targets multiple vital functions throughout your body. Exposure is linked to a wide range of issues, such as appetite loss, weight loss, vomiting, constipation, anemia, kidney failure, black gum deposits and irritability.7

These findings reinforce the urgent need for better testing and monitoring for toothpaste. As noted by the researchers:8

"There is a need for specific guidelines on the limits for heavy metals in toothpastes, with a clear distinction between essential and nonessential metals. Toothpastes should not exceed the acceptable safety limits prescribed by regulatory agencies. Stringent quality assurance processes need to be developed and put into place by manufacturers and strictly assessed and evaluated by regulators."

While regulatory bodies debate stricter guidelines, you can immediately protect yourself by carefully choosing oral care products that transparently disclose their ingredients and testing standards. Better yet, you can make your own toothpaste at home.

