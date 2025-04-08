by Olive Barker

There are still a lot of questions surrounding the Brigitte Macron story, and I want answers.

If you don’t know what’s going on in France, let’s bring you up to speed.

The Strange Story of Brigitte Macron

According to Wikipedia, Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron is the current wife and first lady of France, who is married to President Emmanuel Macron. She is allegedly a 71-year-old woman, a former teacher, who met her husband Emmanuel while she was teaching at the age of 39.

The problem with that story is that things don’t quite add up the way Wikipedia explains it.

In 2024, Journalist Candace Owens made a video sharing a story that she discovered from a French journalist named Xavier Poussard. In that video, she shared that Poussard had spent 8 years of his life working on a story about the first lady of France.

The story Poussard tells is much different than the story that’s being presented to the public. And there’s a lot of evidence to back up his claims.

He discovered that the first lady of France was actually a man named Jean-Michele Trogneaux, who at the age of 39-years-old groomed a young boy named Emmanuel Macron before transitioning into a woman named Brigitte Macron.

Somewhere along the way, in between grooming Macron and becoming the First Lady of France, Jean-Michele Trogneaux met a woman named Veronique Dreux and had children. We know from Xavier’s research that they had at least two children together, but it’s possible that there were more, and you’ll see why here shortly.

Before we get into that part of the story, I want to be clear that Xavier Poussard spent 8 years of his life working on this story and had to move his family to Italy because of how dangerous it was exposing the corruption of the French Government.

One of the things that makes this story so dangerous is that Xavier was able to use facial recognition technology to prove that Brigitte Macron and Jean-Michele Trogneaux were the same person using a photograph from a Jesuit school in Paris while Jean-Michele was on deferment of his required military service.

Emmanuel and Brigitte have worked tirelessly to hide Brigitte’s true identity. They would do anything to cover up the lies that they have sold to the French people. And people around the world.

They’ve even gone as far as offering Candace Owen’s money - millions of dollars- to stop reporting on this story because they know what will happen when everyone learns the truth. The truth being that Emmanuel Macron is married to a man who groomed him from the age of 14.

Brigitte Macron Exposed As Jean-Michele Trogneaux

As I mentioned earlier, Xavier Poussard used facial recognition technology, one of the best in the world, during his research, which concluded that Brigitte Macron was actually a man named Jean-Michele Trogneaux.

This isn’t the only thing, however, that’s led to the exposure of Brigitte’s deepest, darkest secret. There’s also the fact that Jean-Michel Trogneaux surrounds himself with trans individuals and individuals who have been known to have some sort of sexual offense charge involving minors.

Trogneaux also has an eye for art and has allegedly filled the Élysée Palace with decor and books written - all designed and written by pedophiles. You can see this for yourself if you take a look at Emmanuel Macron’s Presidential photo, where there’s a book in the background written by pedophile André Gide. A story where he leaves his wife to go and rape young boys.

Last year, I was able to uncover this picture of first Jean-Michele Trogneaux dressed as Brigitte Macron while out on the water with friends. If you look closely, you can see that it appears the first lady of France has something poking out of her bathing suit where her alleged lady parts are. They almost look like the same parts that God gave man.

It’s almost like Brigitte was born a man.

