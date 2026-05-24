Has An Evil Milestone Been Reached 1.27MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

by The Ghost of Matthew Lyon

Via

The Scourge Of Aristocracy and Repository of Important Political Truth – Fair Haven, Vermont

Hello Everyone, I know it has been a while since my last message. It is not because there was not plenty to talk about.

More so, it was the fact that I was going to end up sending something thrice daily and burying your inbox. Out of respect for your busy lives. I decided against that level of nutty. As the pace of events picked-up over the last couple of months...

So, I thought I would maybe share a higher view. A summary of "system status", if you will?

Though it will not be complete. It may at least circle, the heart (and soul) of the matter. After all, it is a very big system that has been built around you with many moving parts now. One begun long before you were born.

NOTE – This is derived from a message to my friends and family. Alex Newman requested that I publish this. I do so now only out of appreciation for him.

Since the public/private partnership of the manipulation and censorship industrial complex has secured near ubiquitous network design and control. I have refrained from engagement in that curated-for-control Truman Showlike space we used to call; The Free Press and The 4th Estate. Noble names as they were...

Further yet, where the far reaches of “Alt-media” are not yet under reign, Noise of all manner, organic and technological (“AI”) is inserted to decease any honest signal getting through to an open ear or eye.

For those new to my limited published works, my perspective contends that - all major nation-states, including the United States of America, have been for a considerable time now, management functionaries of a systematic global money cartel pointed toward technocracy. Just think “Deep State®” but, much deeper, wider, and older... This oped operates from that premise.

For more on this, I recommend a piece written in September of 2019 titled Funding Your Own Enslavement - The Curse of Liberty Ignored (in 1, 2, 3 parts. Learn about Matthew Lyon here).

Take note today. Media that you do not seek and vet yourself is delivered for systematic manipulation. If it is boosted, or promoted through controlled platforms including your phone networks. That information is there to manipulate you, even if it is factual.

Have you noticed that most of what you see already confirms all or part of what you believe already?

This is not an accident. This is about divide to conquer. Division to the individual peccadillo to destroy commonality across all spectrums of potential human characteristic, preference, or bias is the purpose.

Your phone device photographing your facial reactions every 5 seconds. Your computing device taking and sharing data of a screenshot of your activity every 3 seconds is the feedback loop to your friendly local data center. A data center paid for by debt on your children and theft of every private moment of their life, not “Larry Ellison” or any other for-show “rich guys”.

Those C-suite frauds are but bag men. The Gates, the Musks, the Bezos and on – the front men. Familiar names in puppets on Plato’s cave wall for your entertainment and deception.

Endowed with “money” as the face of what is hidden in the system. However, the people who print and destroy currencies those who design and direct this evil system hold more than mere “money”. They hold the power. You likely aren’t going to hear those names anytime soon.

Don’t let “them” do this to you. The war is not in far-off lands. That is murder for profit in your name. The actual war is between your ears right now. Your good works and attitude, acts based in righteous and just principle in the immediate world around you is what really matters.

The word no is yours. You own it... The answer to “The System” is in your possession. In the form of that one word and what follows it from you.

A better tomorrow may begin with no. But a better World begins with a Yes. Yes, to the truth inherent in the fundamental principles of creation and Being of every human free from oppressions. This with a firm commitment to the being, and let being, of our fellow man free of force or coercion from any. Being in Liberty is the way of creation...

True defense of another’s Liberty, Freedom, and very Being, in the face of systematic coercion of any kind, is together the greatest act of self-defense and expression of love of The Creator and Creation.

Do not compromise with Evil. It gets all over you and it is very hard to get-off. Shine light. Do Good. Do this wherever you can even in the smallest things. Those acts really do create energy of their own. They make the most difference in what tomorrow looks like. Not only in the lives of those around you but, it feeds that wonderful soul that resides within you too... Love, The Ghost or ML... Read on -

Today, let’s combine and juxtapose some current events against the narratives that maintain them and,,, “The System”. You know the global one that the Money Cartel runs over all your transactions. Yes,,, that one...

(Don’t judge the scary looking guy in the link too quickly. Listen to his words.)

These articles in a “news” cycle propaganda background that today includes a retiring of the long-running Alex Jones operation. In this you may see the progression of the coming retiring of the Trump character as well.

(* Note - I do not endorse all the content of that podcaster in the video linked above (more below). However, it does not take away from the general correctness of his assessment of Jones. Jones has served as a successful prototype and anchor point of aspects of what I will describe for you below over the last 30+ years of controlled opposition)

While passing, what at least feels like milestone, events. We should watch for curated “real” terror around the (pre-planned) Trump/MAGA demonization narrative. This, as the Money Cartel retires Trump and zeroes in on Americanism as the “cause of Trump”. We will bring Hegel in in a minute.

I believe this is the plan to complete the fomentation of rejection of the individual in society and in the months and years moving to 2030. Thus is a rip in the universe that goes back as far as thought and prayer itself. That is the battle between those who understand that we are each beings. Individuals in the image of our creator. Beings with unique and infinite souls. Souls whose nature cannot be judged or altered by man. Beings whose creation is endowed with inseparable and inherent natural rights. This is the image of us in God.

This is opposed by the idea of “becoming”. Where humans are no more than a sum of their parts. Infinitely malleable, separable from the whole, and essentially programmable. You in the eyes of the Devil.

We do not have time to explore the players of this equation here. But I know someone who has taken on this exploration quite recently. Her name is Courtenay Turner. She and her work demand attention of any thinking human today. Anyone who might consider my own small words here in this letter to family and friends. Two of those friends are Courtenay and Alex. Please thank them where you can. You will not be disappointed if you make time for The Factory Reset.

You are in a mind war. Whether you know it yet or not... You can win! Once you see the magic, the magician is soon out of work. Then, we can get back to the business of Freedom.

Now let’s get back to less timeless and more current perspectives and events –

The war on the individual fed to our children from all sides today, becomes public justification for using the very un-American powers that have been maintained, expanded, and forwarded under the cover of the “Trump reign” and the many before

Ever heard of the American Academy of Achievement. Just scan that page with your eyes for a minute or 2... The Money Cartel are hiding nothing here in who they “honor”. They believe you have been sufficiently poisoned and propagandized, weakened and dumbed-down to celebrate Evil in plain sight... Many of whom serve and worship “The Becoming” openly.

We are now primed for that set-up to be turned on “Americanism”. Conservatism, religion, and every tenet lined out under the Globalist UN agendas for eradication of the very idea of individual freedom. This in the name of fighting “extremism” and that old trusty excuse of “safety” and “security”, in the very near future...

Most of the honest and productive low-information MAGA victims have no understanding - the ICE warehouses were for them all along.... It is going to get sporty very soon.

I am also watching the mainstream attention to, and amplifying of, the recent Taylor-Green activities as part of this process...

All I can say, is it appears a timeline just passed a coordinated milestone. This from what I have predicted going back most recently to October 23rd, 20241 two weeks before the “election” of Trump 2.0, specifically...

Let’s take a little sampling from this week and think about it in these terms...

#1 The Trump character continues on the track (first noticed on July 4th 2025 *See PDF America Party/Trump Discard Psyop-Begin 7-4-25), offering increasingly ridiculous statements designed to be unsympathetic to as wide an audience as possible. Including especially, divisions within those who believe in biblical and “American” ideals (of the nature of the Declaration of Independence). Those same groups formerly targeted to support such a character using very sophisticated means across demographics. (I believe purposefully. This in advance to assist with the sorting of individuals identified under Maincore. For the anticipated physical phase of the Great Taking/Reset)

Example: Trump On Hormuz Blockade: “We’re Like Pirates - And It’s Very Profitable”

#2 Here the beginning of a public display of “Western weakness” as to the global energy (food) choke-point operation the Money Cartel is orchestrating with Iran. Look for stronger “international outcry” directed against the US. Increasing now steadily as this plan plays out (as assisted from Washington - Arrr Pirates!!!).

Trump Must Choose ‘Impossible’ War Or ‘Bad Deal’ With Iran: IRGC Message To US (*Archived link - original title has since changed at live site link)

#3 Watch as the cover of fake regional war is used to attack energy (food) production itself as part of the depopulation/control agenda. *The globalist will feign sympathy and “solution” after the damage is done by the evil Trump... Shakespeare could not have written this better...

This as the technocracy is begged for by the masses in response,,, as planned. (Problem-Reaction-Solution)

Ukraine Flexes With Much Deeper Drone Reach Targeting Russia’s Refineries (this is about energy control and wealth extraction through deprivation. Ukraine is nothing more than a money laundering operation and a test bed of advanced weapons as a blank slate for murder and destruction to till the soil for Technocracy... JUST AS is Gaza. As was Clark’s 7 counties in 5 years, now “tilled” as well..

Great Leap Forward? 1974 rally criticizing Confucianism on the way to Yale/Rockefeller’s slave labor technocracy of “Modern China”.

“But, don’t’ worry. Blackrock is on the job for the “rebuild”. Don’t be fooled by the seeming the lull in their role. This ramps-up just as soon as the Clarity Act is signed by Trump legally systemizing asset tokenization.

This one-step-back will become a great leap forward, if we let this continue unchallenged and complied with. This is what public/private/partnership really means, fascism. Albeit, techno-fascism today or, Technocracy as defined by function. In replacing a republic with democratic processes, with top-down automated algorithmic governance, with nothing. Welcome to not only taxation without representation. Welcome to total control with no recourse...

Control of food through energy, and children through the lie of collectivist indoctrination, is just the path unseen by the masses toward authoritarian technocracy...

*Update for #3 (5-7-26) – Note, since writing this less than one week ago, no less than 10 additional energy facilities have been damaged or destroyed globally under “various circumstances”.

#4 During all this see an (unchallenged) continuation of a “smoothing for technocratic regionalism” in the western hemisphere toward global technocracy. This has been rapidly advanced and carried out since the second installation of Trump character. This allowing the “necessary evils” to be pinned on him (and Americanism itself) as the dirty work of the global agenda is carried out for the Money Cartel. (*See PDF Trump Psyop Begin 2-24-25 - Smoothing For Regionalism)

Trump Hits Cuba With New Sanctions; Rubio Warns Of Havana’s Foreign Influence Ops

Image - Technate of America The Technocracy Study Course (1934)

This is just a very small sampling of this perspective as examples from the last week.

There are several other such operations I am tracking both macro and micro. These playing out on what is very apparently, a coordinated timeline with set milestones working to major 2030 goals. This has been inserted in the collective mind now for some number of years in, first Agenda 21, and later Agenda 2030 narratives across all aspects of culture by operators for this Money Cartel and its systems.

I believe these recent events, the engagement in conflict of these last significant outstanding nation-state regional pressure points, signal one of those milestones is being met right now and a shift to build on that (evil) work.

As, radical coordinated events triggered pre-planned crackdowns domestically (Patriot Act) and conflicts (Wars in the Middle East per Clark) following the 911 event, “Jim Sensenbrenner’s” long-assembled surveillance/police state was unleashed domestically. The tilling of the soil for global technocracy in the Middle East began in earnest simultaneously. That was 25 years ago this year...

As, January 6th (J6) played out after the Trump second installation, so ended the very idea of marches on the DC mall for redress of anything,,, and the fortifying of COG Continuation of criminal Government (always the plan with that.(Problem-Reaction-Solution, yet again))

As, Slavery 1.0 - simple currency and debt (1913 - soon) shifts to Slavery 2.0 - complex interoperable universally globally surveilled and infinitely programmable behavior/energy credit/demerits built on the ridiculously proven lies of CO2 as pollution, and generative hydrocarbons from the earth (oil) as dead dinosaurs (+/- 2030 - sometime in the near or distant future when nature eventually corrects for it), resisting this only becomes more difficult to affect by the day...

We are watching a new phase shift now. Have milestones been met?

The fact that all the important outstanding nation-states for the global control grid by region are now engaged a reaction phase of Hegel’s dialectic must be understood.

The “solution” of global Slavery 2.0 technocracy is the solution the Money Cartel hopes the Peoples of the World will buy from them. Don’t do it!

We must see, understand, and communicate this. Most of all we must not comply with any of this 2.0 Slavery system’s tenets... No bio-digital ID, no mass surveillance, or programmable slave tokens to transact. What is in place, must come down...

No nation-state or politician is running this. It is The System upgrading itself for greater control.

A system we have empowered with our very own creativity and sweat over more than 100 years. Through allowing “them” (The Money Cartel) control of our human transactions by the currency/debt systems we have chosen, and still too widely and willingly, choose to use.

More must stop choosing their own enslavement and that of their children and grandchildren. It is those of us who understand who must do this work to help our neighbors understand this too.

It is not just stopping technocratic slavery...

It is restoring honest weights and measures to human transaction and interaction.

Make no mistake continued compliance is death for the many at the hands of The System. Maybe even you and your family if this Evil is done...

I will promise you one thing I am certain of. The Money Cartel does not plan to leave a group of people in tact that think they own anything including themselves.

What has been wrought in their evil schemes on the World in the name of western civilization and these United States of America in particular, is planned to come home here if we do not take responsibility for what is done in our names by this pure Evil system.

The Money Cartel is carefully aligning the entirety of the rest of the World (through the farce of the Rockefeller bought, paid for, and housed UN and its Bank of International Settlements (BIS) BRICS and other East/West Right/Left lies) against Freedom itself.

The planned cathartic event of this? The destruction of the evil “Trump’s” US and all it “stands for”...

Quite frankly, the set-up itself is pure evil genius of what must be the Devil himself.

Another thing I can tell you is - the “upgraded” system of Slavery 2.0 cannot tolerate those who believe they own even their own very being...

Make your choices sooner than later...

Once the flying monkey bots are connected to the total awareness data centers (not built to complete with “China” but with debt on your children and a promise of future total enslavement of them) choice itself may be exponentially more difficult to execute or even contemplate...

Can you hear it?

Sounds like the Great Taking/Reset Build-Back-Better crowd just clicked another tooth on their clock and checked a box on their timeline...

Can you smell it? Tea brewing in the harbor and coffee on your counter right now....

Ignorance is not strength. Today, it is a path to near certain death. Even for those who instill the lies in others and think they will be protected by this system. Those within “our”, Money Cartel bought and paid for, granted and endowed, if you prefer, institutions.

Those weak-minded or willed within them, who failed to seek or learn from the histories of Stalin and Mao, Castro and Pol Pot, and on and on and on... Worse yet, those who do know, and are complicit... If this goes down, none will be spared the pain of it, deserving or not. It truly is both Orwell and Huxley’s boots on the face of humanity forever, if this evil be done on man.

Here are a few more video commentaries from this same media source we began with for those interested -

*out this week.

His title - The Awakening Actually Happening (Me, I would like to hope so but, we are still a long way behind the Money Cartel in taking actions in our lives.)

More on the Jones psychological operation-

This one framing next generation Money Cartel owned system operative actor, Nick Fuentes

So,,, has a milestone been reached for “The System”?

What do you see?

Remember, Love! In Life,

The Ghost of Matthew Lyon

1 – Letter to Friends and Family “Trump prediction”

Below originally sent - Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024 at 3:20 PM,

The Ghost of Matthew Lyon wrote:

Hello all,

Most of you have heard me say, That Trump will be installed to insure the division of the Right in the coming crackdowns. John Whitehead speaks well to this today. Link further down.

My assertion:

The fascism must come from the Right to be most effective. For the power structure to install the Left again in the Executive would serve only to unite the low information Right, with the principled Right, and even elements of the Old Left, and Middle. This would counter the effectiveness of the Money Cartel’s most heavily invested program. The primary weapon of destabilization,,, divide to conquer... That is why it is implemented at every level of society and human connection today. The Global Money Cartel must not have us unite. Even in a relatively small percentages with abilities to coordinate privately and in public.

The multi-decade training exercises are soon to go active again on the political stage. The acting (and professional wrestling) rehearsals are nearly over, the (s)election near complete, the players will soon take the main stage again for another act, and the curtain will be thrown open...

We should believe what the marionettes say, as the strings on the corners of their mouths are tugged. At the same time,,, we-damn-well-better be looking directly at the source of the tugging from the rafters of the theater... To do otherwise is failure before you even begin to see.

Buckle-up for safety!

PROBLEM (thesis) -

The Left pump is primed.

The “danger to democracy” of the horrible dictator Trump is soon to confirmed for all the true-believers on the Left. The prophecy of this long running saturation of propaganda is soon to be fulfilled.

The machine of violence and fomented hate tested on the streets in 2020 will be propped up and unleashed on the streets again. This time likely with exponentially more pronounced effects.

Watch for the brick deliveries coming to streets near you in “opportunity zones” soon... AND, no matter what the “fact-checkers” say, pallets of bricks are never spaced on sidewalks in a distributed fashion during normal construction operations of any construction project. They are always placed as close to where they will be installed as possible. It is about labor. Mark my words, this time it will be more than just bricks.

REACTION (antithesis) -

The Right pump is primed.

The crackdown on everyone and complete disregard for over 500 years of progression of the natural Rights of man in western civilization as outlined in the Magna Carta, and the now defunct US Constitution’s failed Bill of Rights will be a “justified reaction” to immorality and lawlessness of carefully fomented rage and violence to be orchestrated as incitement from the Left of the very presence of Donald Trump installed in office.

Trump’s lips will twitch, “I have to do it to save the country!” “It’s for national security!!” “Its for your safety!!!” By God Almighty, it is for the children!!!!”

Far too many will march in lock-step and cheer for the real loss in-practice of their very own freedom as his strings are tightened to a fascist soft-shoe dance.

You may even expect leagues of Brownshirts to form seemingly organically on this grand stage. These players to misdirect and control those who sincerely, if not dangerously ignorantly, believe they are being “patriotic” in supporting their own oppression and enslavement with the coming “solutions”. Going so far as to justify immoral violence against the fake Leftist/”anti-facist” and others caught up in the mind control of 100 years of collectivist/progressive rhetoric by the mechanisms of historical schooling and media/cultural manipulations.

The language around these groups and their actions will be carefully crafted to confuse others who might resist independent of the created outrage groups. People will be manipulated to “pick a side”. Those who refuse, will be suspected by those who persist within the fomented and indoctrinated fake Left/Right trap of the simulacra of politics and culture today. Dangerous times for free thought and action,,, let alone, free speech are on this horizon.

SOLUTION (synthesis)-

Under the cover of crisis, unrest, or even more degrees of war, the Global Money Cartel masquerading as the UN/WHO/WEF/BIS and many of the nation-state governments will advance each item of its agenda for the destruction of freedom in the West and global government. This as the now shocked and stressed people of US, and Western civilization at large, largely abandon reason to continue to look to government and leaders to free them from what those very governments, institutions, and men and women that make the up, have wrought for their true controllers, those who print the money of the soon to be old system.

As this progresses, the Great Taking/Reset in all its mechanisms are further ushered in. The frightened, angered, and ignorant of the US and the West will have their “solution” ready made as the pleas to be saved pour into the very ears of the oppressor. As the Patriot Act dropped from a shelf into law after 911, So to will the mechanism and crimes of Global control roll to the “rescue”.

Money replaced by credit and behavioral systems with controls directed by advanced technological surveillance and force exerted on all levels of human endeavor. This, extended from an enhanced Chinese model developed and innovated to enslave as the West quietly slept and consumed the fruits of that evil arrangement.

What will be our reaction? This course may take only a subtle step forward in November, or it may be part of a cataclysm of intersecting 5th generation warfare elements globally used for fear and social control that is loosed at once. The pace and severity is certainly up for debate. However, I am quite certain this is the immediate path of the Global agenda, using these players in these ways. This path that has remained essentially constant for over 100 years.

I gain no benefit from such a prediction. I am equally not offended by the opinions of others as to my own thoughts, opinions, or convictions. If what I share here about what small slice of what I understand helps one person to analyze their own information more closely, now or in the future as events unfold, at this point, I am willing to state my experience and that understanding. We are going to need each other more and more. Common understandings have always been key to social cooperation. That has been under attack now for a very long time. I paraphrase what Charles Mackay once said, “men lose their minds in groups and come to sanity slowly one by one”.

I do not have grand answers. However, I am pretty certain I am correct about the questions that will be faced.

As the countdown to the 5th of November ticks, and so, we might, remember, remember,,, (*the preceding film metaphors are not to be construed as a call to violence. It is a call to active rejection, self-ownership, and non-compliance with evil)

I offer those thoughts in the form of the Hegelian Dialectic for you today. Use or discard them as you see fit.

Without the (s)election prediction,,, John Whitehead reiterates the rhetorical trend I mention here. This currently coming directly from the mouths of Harris/Trump today. The direct words of the puppets themselves are an escalation from long lead-up of division that has been brewing widely across schooling, media and nearly all culture to divide across every identifiable social and interpersonal line possible.

I agree with Whitehead’s assessment quoted here with one caveat below -

“... Then there’s Trump, never a fan of free speech protections for his critics, who has been particularly vocal about his desire to see the military vanquish “radical left lunatics,” which he has dubbed “the enemy from within.”

If it were only about muzzling free speech activities, that would be concerning enough.

But Trump’s enthusiasm for using the military to target domestic enemies of the state should send off warning bells, especially coinciding as it does with the Department of Defense’s recent re-issuance of Directive 5240.01, which empowers the military to assist law enforcement “in situations where a confrontation between civilian law enforcement and civilian individuals or groups is reasonably anticipated.”

This is what martial law looks like—a government of force that relies on the military to enforce its authority—and it’s exactly what America’s founders feared, which is why they opted for a republic bound by the rule of law: the U.S. Constitution.

Responding to concerns that the military would be used for domestic policing, Congress passed the Posse Comitatus Act in 1878, which makes it a crime for the government to use the military to carry out arrests, searches, seizure of evidence and other activities normally handled by a civilian police force.

The increasing militarization of the police, the use of sophisticated weaponry against Americans and the government’s increasing tendency to employ military personnel domestically have all but eviscerated historic prohibitions such as the Posse Comitatus Act.

Yet sometime over the course of the past 240-plus years that constitutional republic has been transformed into a military dictatorship disguised as a democracy.

Unfortunately, most Americans seem relatively untroubled by the fact that our constitutional republic is being transformed into a military dictatorship disguised as a democracy. ...”

My only comment would be to suggest “is being” be understood more accurately as “now long has been”.

Link to full article https://www.rutherford.org

Best!

GoML

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