The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
4h

This has been happening in Florida for years... The developers of these communities hate to shell out for the cost of a security guard and an actual gate on the road into the development... and even that won't stop the folks coming over the walls and fences.

Consider this a preview to the way the wealthy / upper middle class lives all over the economically destroyed world. Guards, TALL walls with glass or razor wire on top, guard dogs, ane more. This is why the Global Financial Elites have castles, bunkers and islands...

Just imagine what it will be like in gated communities with their rent a cops (I used to be one) during an extended food shortage or famine. Oh yea. The cops won't stand a chance, and the only communities that will survive will be the ones with the most strategically smart gun owners. Shit, The Walking Dead trained on us for 11 seasons. We know what can happen.

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