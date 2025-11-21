The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guido's avatar
Guido
1h

I would guess porn/masturbation in males, particularly, contributes to the lack of genuine romance and the birth rate, and that is a sin when it impedes the order to "go forth and multiply".

I would also surmise the apparent bitterness between sexes of these public-screwl orientated young adults does stem in some degree to their life skills being taught by obviously self-loathing

commies with an agenda has to be mentioned. That is what amounts to "mentors" in modern society, along with a phone loaded-up with "influencers" for when they just need someone to tell them how to think, like when they were in school. This appears to be "Murica's future. It's all anti-freedom, anti-liberty, anti-productive, anti-human, and pro chaos and communism.

Onward, Christian soldiers!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture