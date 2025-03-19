by Dr. Joseph Mercola

Rising incidence of early-onset colorectal cancer is linked to changes in the gut microbiome, with specific bacterial strains producing mutagenic chemicals that contribute to cancer risk

Global studies are underway to identify mutational signatures associated with gut bacteria. This highlights the significant role of dysbiosis in colorectal carcinogenesis

Understanding the influence of gut bacteria on cancer development could lead to innovative therapeutic strategies and offer new avenues for prevention and treatment

Research has identified a subtype of E. coli producing colibactin, a mutagen associated with cancer. This suggests that early exposure increases the risk of developing cancer at a younger age

Dysbiosis, characterized by an imbalance in gut microbiota, is linked to colorectal cancer through mechanisms like genotoxicity, inflammation and oxidative stress, with specific bacteria such as Streptococcus bovis and Fusobacterium spp. playing a central role

Early-onset colorectal cancer, defined as colorectal cancer diagnosed before the age of 45, is becoming an increasingly pressing health issue in the U.S. Characterized by symptoms such as unexplained weight loss, persistent abdominal pain and changes in bowel habits, early-onset colorectal cancer poses significant challenges for early detection and treatment.

Younger adults, who are generally considered at lower risk for colorectal cancer, are now facing a higher likelihood of developing this disease. The rise of early-onset colorectal cancer is concerning. Recent studies reveal that the number of early-onset colorectal cancer cases surged by 49% from 1990 to 2021, increasing from 6,256 cases to 9,311 cases annually.1

Additionally, the age-standardized incidence rate per 100,000 population climbed by 34% during the same period. Notably, this upward trend is more pronounced among women and individuals born after 1983, highlighting specific demographic shifts in cancer incidence.

Long-Term Consequences of Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer

The rising incidence of early-onset colorectal cancer marks a significant departure from past trends, where colorectal cancer was predominantly associated with older age groups. Beyond the immediate increase in incidence, early-onset colorectal cancer carries substantial long-term consequences.

•Long-term health challenges — Young adults diagnosed with colorectal cancer face prolonged treatment periods, long-term health complications and a significant impact on their quality of life and productivity.

•Increased strain on health care resources — The rising trend of early-onset colorectal cancer strains health care resources and emphasizes the urgent need for targeted prevention strategies. As early-onset colorectal cancer continues to escalate, it becomes imperative to explore the underlying factors driving this increase.

•Emerging risk factors linked to early-onset colorectal cancer — Changes in diet, lifestyle and gut microbiome composition are emerging as key contributors to the heightened risk of colorectal cancer in younger populations.

•Prevention through research and lifestyle interventions — Addressing these factors through comprehensive research and public health initiatives, as well as individual lifestyle changes, is essential for mitigating the future impact of early-onset colorectal cancer and ensuring better health outcomes for younger generations.

What's the Role of Gut Bacteria in Colon Cancer?

Conventional treatments for colorectal cancer often involve surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, which have significant side effects such as fatigue, nausea and increased susceptibility to infections. These treatments do not address the root causes of the disease, often leading to recurrence or progression. It's important to understand that most conventional cancer treatments come with drawbacks that impact the patient's quality of life.

•Gut microbiome imbalances contribute to colorectal cancer — A significant factor driving early-onset colorectal cancer is alteration in the gut microbiome, where certain bacterial strains like Fusobacterium nucleatum and pks+ E. coli have been implicated. These bacteria produce harmful substances that damage DNA, leading to mutations.

•Diet, lifestyle and environmental factors play a role — Poor diet and sedentary behavior contribute to the disease. Environmental changes, including exposure to pollutants and chemicals, also play a role in altering gut bacteria and increasing cancer risk. These underlying causes contribute to early-onset colorectal cancer by creating an environment conducive to cancer development.

•Harmful gut bacteria contribute to DNA damage — Certain gut bacteria produce toxins that damage DNA in colon cells, leading to mutations that drive cancer progression.

•Processed foods and unhealthy fats elevate cancer risk — A diet high in processed foods, including those high in unhealthy fats like linoleic acid (LA), not only damages your mitochondrial function, reducing cellular energy, but also increases bile acid production, which certain bacteria convert into carcinogenic compounds.

This process, combined with a lack of protective fiber in the diet, leads to inflammation and further DNA damage, setting the stage for cancerous growths. Discover more about the connection between ultraprocessed foods and colon cancer in "Unveiling the Link Between Ultraprocessed Foods and Colon Cancer."

•Early diagnosis remains a challenge — Diagnosing early-onset colorectal cancer is challenging due to its subtle early symptoms, which often mimic conditions like irritable bowel syndrome. Standard diagnostic methods, such as colonoscopy, have risks and are not guaranteed to reduce your risk of colorectal cancer death.

•Current diagnostic methods fail to detect key bacterial interactions — The complexity of the gut microbiome and its role in cancer development is not fully understood, which means that current diagnostic methods often overlook key bacterial interactions that contribute to the disease.

As research continues, there is hope for more accurate and comprehensive diagnostic approaches that consider the intricate relationship between gut bacteria and colorectal cancer.

New Insights Into Gut Bacteria's Role in Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer

A commentary by Dr. David Kerr, professor of cancer medicine at the University of Oxford, explored the significant changes in diet and gut microbiome over the past few decades and their connection to the rising cases of early-onset colorectal cancer.2

•Dietary shifts have altered the gut microbiome — Kerr discussed upcoming research comparing the gut bacteria of older and younger colorectal cancer patients from around the world. Researchers hope to uncover whether early exposure to specific gut bacteria-produced mutagens, like colibactin, increases the risk of developing colorectal cancer at a younger age.

"The dominant hypothesis is that, over the past 20 to 25 years or so, there has been a change in diet that has allowed an alteration in the gut microbiome," Kerr explained, highlighting the shift toward processed foods as a key factor. "We now harbor, in some cases, more bacteria capable of manufacturing, synthesizing, and releasing mutagenic chemicals."

•Gut bacteria in younger and older colorectal cancer patients — An increase in harmful bacteria leads to an environment where DNA damage is more likely. "There's a subtype of Escherichia coli, which manufactures one such mutagen called colibactin," Kerr continued, pointing out one specific bacterial strain implicated in mutating colon cells.

•Bacterial mutagens leave identifiable genetic markers — "They have managed to, using a variety of different techniques — in vitro, observational, and so on — relate exposure to the mutagen colibactin to a particular mutational signature," Kerr said.

This methodological approach allows scientists to trace the origins of genetic mutations directly back to bacterial activity. "The hypothesis is that, if you're exposed to this mutagen in childhood, then it increases the tumor mutational burden," he explains, adding that early exposure has lasting impacts on genetic stability.

•Early exposure to bacterial mutagens accelerates cancer risk — "The earlier these [mutational events] occur, the greater the tumor, the greater the normal single-cellular mutational burden, and the more likely it is to develop cancer sooner rather than later," Kerr said. This means that mutations accumulate faster, increasing the likelihood of cancer development at a younger age, underscoring the urgency of addressing these microbial changes.

How Gut Microbiota Imbalance Influences Colorectal Cancer

A review published in the World Journal of Gastroenterology further explored how imbalances in gut bacteria, known as dysbiosis, contribute to the development of colorectal cancer. The paper focused on identifying specific bacterial species that are commonly found in individuals with colorectal cancer and exploring the ways these bacteria promote cancer growth.3

•Distinct differences in gut microbiota composition — The study examined gut microbiota from patients diagnosed with colorectal cancer, comparing it to those without the disease. Researchers discovered significant differences in the composition of gut bacteria between these two groups.

Specifically, bacteria such as Streptococcus bovis and Fusobacterium species were found in higher concentrations in cancer patients, suggesting a strong association between these microorganisms and cancer development.

•Streptococcus bovis triggers inflammation and DNA damage — The researchers identified several mechanisms through which these bacteria contribute to colorectal cancer. Streptococcus bovis, for instance, was found to adhere to both healthy and cancerous colon cells.

This attachment triggers inflammation and disrupts normal cell functions, creating an environment conducive to cancer growth. Additionally, these bacteria produce toxins that directly damage DNA, leading to mutations that drive the progression of cancer.

•Fusobacterium nucleatum weakens immune defenses — Fusobacterium nucleatum, another key bacterium identified in the study, interacts with the immune system, dampening your body's natural defenses against tumor cells and allowing cancer cells to thrive and spread more easily. This bacterium also enhances the ability of cancer cells to move and invade other tissues, making the cancer more aggressive and difficult to treat.

•Escherichia coli strains contribute to genomic instability — Specific E. coli strains belonging to phylogroups B2 and D, are implicated in colorectal carcinogenesis. These strains produce toxins like colibactin, which interfere with the cell cycle and cause DNA damage.

This disruption leads to genomic instability, a hallmark of cancer cells. The presence of these pathogenic E. coli strains in your gut microbiome significantly increases the risk of colorectal cancer by promoting continuous cell proliferation and mutation accumulation.

Learn more about the link between E. coli and cancer development in "E. Coli Toxin Sparks Cancer Concerns Worldwide."

Gut Dysbiosis Promotes Inflammation and Oxidative Stress

Inflammation emerged as a significant factor linking gut microbiota to cancer. Disruptions in the gut microbiome create an environment where proinflammatory bacteria thrive, triggering immune responses that fuel cancer progression.

•Dysbiosis fuels chronic inflammation — Chronic inflammation caused by an imbalance in gut bacteria allows cancer cells to thrive. The review highlighted that dysbiosis triggers the release of proinflammatory molecules, which not only promote tumor growth but also impair your body's ability to fight off cancerous cells. This persistent inflammatory state creates a feedback loop that exacerbates cancer development.

•Oxidative stress drives cancer progression — Oxidative stress is another mechanism identified in the review. Certain gut bacteria produce reactive oxygen species (ROS) that cause oxidative damage to cells.

This damage results in mutations and cellular dysfunction, further driving the transformation of normal cells into cancerous ones. The continuous production of ROS by imbalanced gut bacteria undermines your body's natural defenses and facilitates the progression of colorectal cancer.

•Dysbiosis supports multiple cancer-promoting pathways — The review concluded that dysbiosis plays a major role in colorectal carcinogenesis by supporting multiple pathways that lead to cancer development. By altering the composition of the gut microbiota, these bacteria influence host defenses and promote tumor growth.

•Targeting gut bacteria as a novel cancer prevention strategy — Addressing gut dysbiosis could serve as a therapeutic approach to reduce the risk or slow the progression of colorectal cancer. Understanding the relationship between gut microbiota and colorectal cancer opens new avenues for prevention and treatment.

By maintaining a balanced gut microbiome through diet, probiotics and improved mitochondrial function, you mitigate the risk of developing colorectal cancer.

Intestinal Bacteria's Influence on Colorectal Cancer Etiology and Treatment

A separate review published in Gut Microbes investigated how specific bacteria residing in the gut elevate the risk of developing colorectal cancer. The research focused on identifying particular bacterial strains that not only contribute to the onset of colorectal cancer but also influence its progression and response to treatment.4

•Certain bacteria are more prevalent in colorectal cancer patients — The review examined individuals diagnosed with colorectal cancer, analyzing their gut bacteria compared to those without the disease.

Researchers discovered that certain bacteria, including Fusobacterium nucleatum and pks+ Escherichia coli, were significantly more prevalent in cancer patients. This suggests a strong link between these microorganisms and the development of colorectal cancer.

•Certain bacteria strains promote cancer growth — Fusobacterium nucleatum, a type of bacteria commonly found in your mouth, was shown to attach to colon cells, promoting cancer growth. Similarly, pks+ Escherichia coli produce colibactin, which damages the DNA of host cells. The review also explored how these bacteria impact cancer treatment.

•Gut bacteria influence chemotherapy effectiveness — The review highlighted that Fusobacterium nucleatum influences the effectiveness of chemotherapy by modulating the immune response. By weakening the immune system's ability to target cancer cells, this bacterium makes treatments less effective, leading to poorer outcomes for patients.

•Potential for improved cancer risk assessment and treatment — Identifying the presence of harmful bacteria like Fusobacterium nucleatum and pks+ E. coli could allow doctors to better assess an individual's risk of developing colorectal cancer.

By understanding how organisms influence cancer development and treatment outcomes, researchers and health care professionals can develop more targeted and effective strategies for prevention and therapy.

How to Support Healthy Gut Bacteria and Prevent Colorectal Cancer

Your gut microbiome is pivotal in protecting against the development of colorectal cancer. Maintaining a balanced microbial environment reduces inflammation and supports cellular health. Here are the most effective strategies to optimize your gut health and lower cancer risk.

1.Eliminate processed foods and vegetable oils — The modern diet is rife with processed foods and LA-rich vegetable oils that damage your gut microbiome and promote harmful bacteria. LA is a mitochondrial poison that compromises your cellular energy production, limiting your ability to maintain a healthy gut environment.

In addition to processed foods, avoid nuts and seeds as well to reduce LA intake. It's also advisable to avoid dining out, since most restaurants use vegetable oils in their cooking, sauces and dressings.

Additionally, limit your consumption of chicken and pork, which are typically high in LA. Replace processed foods with whole, unprocessed foods and healthy fats such as grass fed butter, tallow and ghee. It's wise to keep your LA intake below 5 grams from all sources. If you can get it below 2 grams, that's even better. To help track your LA intake, enter all your daily meals into an online nutrition tracker.

2.Optimize carbohydrate intake — The other part of the equation is carefully modulating your carbohydrate intake. Carbohydrates play a role in supporting mitochondrial function since glucose is the preferred fuel for energy production at the cellular level. Tailor your carbohydrate consumption to support a healthy microbiome by aiming for about 250 grams of targeted carbohydrates daily for most adults.

Individuals with higher activity levels may require more. Introduce carbohydrates gradually to allow your gut to adapt, thereby minimizing digestive issues and endotoxin levels. Begin with white rice and whole fruits to nourish beneficial bacteria before considering vegetables, whole grains and starches. Avoiding high-fiber diets initially is important if your gut microbiome is compromised, as excessive fiber will increase endotoxin levels.

If your gut health is severely compromised, focus on easily digestible carbohydrates like dextrose water for the first week or two. Sip it slowly throughout the day to support gradual gut healing.

3.Reduce exposure to environmental toxins — Exposure to synthetic endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs), estrogen and pervasive electromagnetic fields (EMFs) further impair your cells' ability to generate energy efficiently. This energy deficit makes it challenging to sustain the oxygen-free gut environment necessary for beneficial bacteria like Akkermansia to flourish.

Further, a lack of cellular energy creates an environment in your gut that favors endotoxin-producing bacteria, damaging mitochondria and creating a vicious cycle of worsening health. By tackling excess LA, estrogens (xenoestrogens found in everyday items like plastic), EDCs and EMFs, you restore your cellular energy and start down the path toward optimal health.

4.Minimize antibiotic exposure and consider Akkermansia — Antibiotics devastate beneficial gut bacteria and significantly increase the risk of colon cancer. Use antibiotics only when absolutely necessary and focus on rebuilding gut flora through targeted dietary choices, including fermented foods, afterward.

Additionally, avoid conventionally raised meats that typically contain antibiotic residues by choosing high-quality, responsibly sourced proteins to support a healthy microbiome.

Meanwhile, Akkermansia is essential for a healthy microbiome, but many people have few to none at all. However, it's important to eliminate all vegetable oils from your diet for at least six months before starting an Akkermansia supplementation program.

This preparatory period allows your body to recover mitochondrial function and create a more hospitable environment in your colon for the beneficial bacteria. By taking these steps, you maximize the benefits of Akkermansia supplementation and support overall gut health.

When selecting Akkermansia supplements, choose those that utilize advanced, timed-release capsules or microencapsulation technology. These methods keep the bacteria dormant and protected until they reach your colon, typically within two to four hours after ingestion, ensuring that a higher number of live bacteria survive the journey through your digestive system.

