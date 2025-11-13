About Today’s Guest: Hakeem Anwar is a technologist and educator who dropped his career in big tech to work on meaningful social movements. He founded #TakeBackOurTech to teach freedom lovers how to use technology privately, and created Above: a privacy-first technology company that develops phones, laptops, and communication services.

About The Higherside Chats Podcast:

THC is an interview-based podcast where Greg Carlwood hosts conversations with the best researchers, authors, and experts on a whole host of unusual, suppressed, alternative, paranormal, occult, and all-around fringe topics. Fun!

As a fan of both podcasts and conspiracy culture, THC tries to raise the bar, take the best of both, and avoid some of the major annoyances many people have with them.

THC has no ads or commercial breaks, a host who is always familiar with the guests’ work, and a lengthy format which allows us to go as deep as we can.

About Greg Carlwood:

Greg Carlwood had a pretty stereotypical mid-western middle class life growing up in Arnold, MO. After spending K-11th grade in the local Catholic School pipeline, causing a fair amount of trouble along the way, St. Pius X High School in Festus, MO kicked him out on the first day of senior year and he’s still bitter about it. Eventually making it to the University of Missouri, Greg studied nothing, dropped out, and wandered into corporate retail management- captaining such notable ships as Great American Cookies, Sunglass Hut, & Gamestop. Knowing this was a low-paying road to nowhere, and not feeling right in Missouri; he moved to San Diego, CA in 2010 with a desperation plan to grow marijuana. After growing a few successful crops, but not knowing anyone who actually buys marijuana by the pound, he started another desperation venture: The Higherside Chats Podcast. It was a success.

