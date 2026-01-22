by Drunken Irish Bard

Greenland Is Not Fer Sale – a fast Irish pub song, Celtic jig, and funny Irish ballad full of mockery and mayhem. A giddy 6/8 Irish jig that turns a global headline into a roaring Irish pub song packed with satire, sing-alongs, and spilled stout. Set in a warm, chaotic pub where the fiddle skips faster than common sense, Greenland Is Not Fer Sale tells a ridiculous tale of tantrums, nursery-rhyme logic, and the unstoppable wisdom of pub laughter. With skippin' fiddle, cheeky tin whistle, tappin' bodhrán, puffin' accordion, and a crowd that won't stay quiet, this Irish drinking song escalates from playful mockery into full cartoon chaos. The song leans hard into Irish folk humour — where exaggeration is tradition, ridicule is rhythmic, and even the silliest sulk can fuel a chorus. Sung in a theatrical Munster accent and built for foot-stompin' sessions, this one's made to be shouted back across the bar.

