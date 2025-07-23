The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
3m

I want to know which Central Banksters were involved in the planning of the Ukraine conflict? ...and all of the other lucrative conflicts taking place right now.

Which wealthy global financial elite families are hoovering up taxpayers dollars through the militaries of the countries involved?

It isn't just BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street [controlling Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Northrup Grumman, Boeing, etc.], in the driver's seat on this.

The financial elite families control BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street - and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and the parasitic fraudulent Federal Reserve CENTRAL Bank... and every other central bank in the 194 odd countries on the planet.

For decades, war reporters have faithfully risked their necks to bring war carnage home to us - and for what? People are so sick and exhausted now, they don't leave their homes for the massive protests on the Mall, or resistance like we saw during the VietNam war.

War reporters frustrate me because as a group, they NEVER find out who is actually causing the war to happen, and they ignore the FACT that the banksters bankroll both sides. They report on the gore and what either side is doing and that's it. No substance. No real understanding of who is the ultimate architect of all this violence.

Ukraine was a tiny bit different initially. The war reporters did report on child organ harvesting operations and Seymour Hersh did report on how the US intelligence officers were cashing in on Zelensky's sale of our weapons on the dark web and skimming of $400 million on diesel purchases FROM RUSSIA. That reporting could have ended US involvement in the war in earlier times... but today, our elected officials are worthless tools who don't listen to us and there is no rationality to be found in the US federal or state governments.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture