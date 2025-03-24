Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

Etienne Note: This is another example of what I call the most powerful weapon in the world: "Control of Perception"... I think one of the reasons the organized crime system had their billionaires donate so much money to the Democrats last cycle was there were so many people voting Republican defensively while so many people had given up on the Democrat party for Immigration, corruption, and incompetence that they had to pump up Democrat numbers to make the fake contest look convincing. Here is another example of that dynamic.

by ZeroHedge

Denver, Colorado: Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes (D-NY) held a rally against the oligarchy and ‘Trumpism’ in an effort to muster support for the dying Democrat party and leftism. Sanders boasted that 34,000 people attended the rally. However, critics used a sophisticated algorithm to analyze data from all smartphone devices and discovered that there were only 20,189 devices, not anywhere near Sanders’ claim of 34,000. The data further revealed that an astonishing 84% of the cell phone devices present had attended 9 or more Kamala Harris rallies, Antifa/BLM, pro-Hamas, pro-Palestinian protests, and 31% had attended over 20!

ZeroHedge reports that the purpose of the rallies is to create momentum that is favorable for Democrats ahead of a potential color revolution against Elon Musk. NGOs may be lacking USAID funding to unleash BLM and Antifa-style riots.

The Democratic Party launched a full-scale propaganda blitz in a desperate attempt to sway public opinion as its favorability ratings plunged to record lows. True to form, the party of leftist radicals prefers to bend reality—relying on rent-a-protesters or, in this case, inorganic crowds—to create a false perception of popularity. And that’s exactly what unfolded on Friday in Denver.

Drone footage shows a large crowd as U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, spoke at Denver’s Civic Center. The outspoken socialist wrote on X: “34,000 people out in Denver. Largest political rally there since 2008.”

Sanders attempted to explain that the large turnout reflected what voters are saying: “No to authoritarianism. No to oligarchy. No to Trumpism.”

However, leftist corporate media failed to fact-check the socialist for misinformation or disinformation. Others did—using a sophisticated algorithm to analyze data from all smartphone devices at the event—and found the numbers were severely overinflated.

Many of the attendees were probably bussed in and had a history of participating in Antifa/BLM, pro-Hamas, and pro-Palestinian protests. The Democratic Party is known for bussing activists through NGO networks to events to fill seats—a tactic repeatedly used throughout Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign trail to create fake hype.

Data analyst Tony Seruga exposed just how staged the latest Democratic Party rally was, revealing their ongoing attempts to manipulate public perception with inorganic crowds made up mainly of DEI activists rather than genuine grassroots supporters:

GPS—Here we go again, there were 20,189 devices. Still a large crowd but not even close to the 30,000 quoted in Denver newspapers nor the 34,000 quoted by Bernie Sanders and AOC. 84% of the devices present had attended 9 or more Kamala Harris rallies, antifa/blm, pro-Hamas, pro-Palestinian protests, 31% had attended over 20. For more insight into what data we also look at in addition to GPS location data would be demographic and psychographic data using over 6,000 different databases, i.e., like the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), Pew Research Center, market research firms like YouGov, Experian, specialized tools like ESRI’s Tapestry Segmentation, consumer surveys, social media platforms like 𝕏, Facebook, Linkedin. Demographic data includes basic characteristics like age, gender, income, education level, occupation, marital status, family size, ethnicity, and where people live (e.g., city, state). Psychographic data dives deeper into people’s lifestyles, values, attitudes, interests, personality traits, social class, activities, and how they make purchasing decisions. For example, it might show if someone values sustainability, enjoys outdoor activities, participates in community activism. While demographic data is straightforward, psychographic data can reveal sensitive personal details, like beliefs even life goals. Additionally, by cross pollinating each device with other devices regularly within close proximity to the target device we are able to build a detailed profile for each target. 90% of those in the above 84% were likely working with one of these five groups and is the reason for their presence. Once again, this is based a very sophisticated algorithm that looks at the behavioral metrics for each device, including the physical 1:1 proximity to leaders and paymasters from these groups in the past. Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project, Troublemakers and the Democratic Socialists of America. Each receives money from ActBlue and at least three, via USAID. Disruption Project: Legal status is unclear, likely operating illegally. Rise & Resist: 501c4 non-profit Indivisible Project: 501c4 non-profit Troublemakers: Legal status is for profit. Democratic Socialists of America: 501c4 non-profit

The timing of the inorganic event—clearly an attempt to sway public opinion—comes just days after the Democratic Party’s favorability rating among Americans hit a record low, according to a new CNN poll.

This is also a ploy by the imploding party to create momentum in public polling data that’s favorable for Democrats ahead of the color revolution against Elon Musk that could begin very shortly. It’s the same Dem playbook used with BLM riots in the 2020s, yet this time around, the NGOs won’t have USAID funding to unleash domestic color war operations.

Continue reading...

