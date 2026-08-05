Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

By Martin Armstrong, Armstrong Economics

Private land may be seized to construct transmission lines required by the rapidly expanding AI data-center industry. If a property owner refuses to sell an easement voluntarily, a utility may resort to eminent domain, provided the project is declared a “public use” and the owner receives what the government calls “just compensation.” Let us call this what it is: legalized theft.

The government does not ask whether the land has been in your family for generations, whether you built your home with your own hands, or whether the money offered would ever replace what is being destroyed. A bureaucrat determines the supposed market value, a judge blesses the taking, and armed government agents will eventually remove you if you continue to resist. They hide behind legal phrases because “confiscation for corporate benefit” would expose the practice for what it has become.

The United States already has more than 3,000 data centers, with another 1,500 under development. These facilities consumed more than 4% of total US electricity in 2024, and demand is rising rapidly as companies construct gigawatt-scale AI campuses. New transmission lines must cross somebody’s property, and when the owner says no, the state may simply decide that no does not matter.

Seventy percent of Americans reportedly oppose having a data center built near their community. These facilities can consume enormous quantities of electricity and water while creating noise, traffic, pollution, and higher infrastructure costs. Health risks are not fully understood although reports of increased cancer risks are prevalent in communities near these facilities. Yet the same governments that claim to represent the public are preparing to override that opposition because the technology companies have more influence than the families whose land stands in their way.

This is already happening. CBS News reported that Georgia Power acquired more than 300 parcels for a transmission project intended largely to serve data centers. The utility said that between 70% and 80% of the new line’s capacity would support data-center demand. Families were informed that if they refused the proposed sale, Georgia Power could pursue condemnation.

Ansley Brown’s family sold the home her grandparents had built after receiving an eminent-domain notice. She called the process “theft,” and she was absolutely correct. Georgia Power would not even identify the data-center companies benefiting from the project, citing customer confidentiality. The landowner must surrender everything, but the corporate beneficiary is permitted to remain hidden. That tells you exactly who the government serves.

The Fifth Amendment states that private property shall not be taken for public use without just compensation. The government has twisted those words beyond recognition. A transmission line that principally benefits unnamed private technology corporations is now presented as a public necessity merely because the electricity passes through the broader grid. Under that reasoning, nearly any private commercial project can be disguised as public infrastructure.

The Supreme Court opened the floodgates with Kelo v. City of New London in 2005. The Court ruled 5–4 that private property could be taken and transferred to another private party as part of an economic-development plan. The politicians promised jobs, tax revenue, and revitalization. The proposed Pfizer-related development never materialized as promised, and much of the condemned neighborhood remained vacant for years. Families lost their homes so politicians could gamble with property that was never theirs.

I have written about the abuse of eminent domain repeatedly because it destroys the very foundation of a free society. In South Dakota, around 80 farmers faced eminent-domain lawsuits connected to the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline. Surveyors entered private property while the government protected the corporation rather than the owners. The project was sold under the ESG banner, just as these latest confiscations will be sold under the banners of AI, grid reliability, national competitiveness, and technological progress.

In New Jersey, officials moved to seize the Henry family’s profitable 21-acre farm, which had remained in the family since 1850, to satisfy an affordable-housing mandate. The family rejected a multimillion-dollar offer, so Cranbury Township voted to take the land anyway. Four generations of that family were buried in the town, but government officials decided that their housing quota carried more weight than 175 years of ownership.

This abuse crosses party lines. Republicans support eminent domain when they want pipelines, border infrastructure, or corporate development. Democrats support it for affordable housing, environmental schemes, and urban redevelopment. Both sides believe private property remains yours only until the state discovers a politically favored use for it.

Jamie Dimon openly wrote in 2023 that governments, businesses, and nongovernmental organizations might need to invoke eminent domain to accelerate investments in grids, solar facilities, wind projects, and pipelines. That statement exposed the direction of policy. The political and corporate classes view private property as an inconvenience standing between them and whatever agenda they have declared urgent.

Now AI has become the latest excuse. This is not an argument against technological development. Private companies have every right to build data centers, but they should purchase the required land in a voluntary transaction. If an owner refuses to sell, the company should change the route, improve its offer, develop alternative power supplies, or build elsewhere. The word “no” is supposed to mean something in a free market.

There is no genuine property ownership when the government can determine the buyer, the price, and the date you must leave. What Americans possess under this system is conditional occupancy. You pay property taxes forever, comply with thousands of regulations, and may still be expelled when a corporation with political connections wants the land beneath your feet.

The AI companies will keep the profits. The utilities will recover their investments through rates. Politicians will hold ceremonies and boast about jobs and innovation. The displaced landowners will be handed a check calculated by strangers and told that the seizure was performed for the public good.

That is not capitalism. It is corporatism enforced by the state, and eminent domain is the weapon that makes the robbery legal.

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