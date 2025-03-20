Dear Subscribers,

Big Changes Coming... Beat the Rush!

It was the best of times... It was the worst of times...

The Best of Times: We just went over 10,000+ total subscribers across all four of our Substacks: Important News from the Art of Liberty Foundation (5954 subs on Substack, 123 paid, 7200+ on house e-mail, occasional), Five Meme Friday (1539 subs on Substack, 7 paid, 5500+ on house e-mail, weekly), The Daily News from AoLF (2442 subs, 63 paid, 3-7+ emails per day), and the Daily News Digest (515 subs, 23 paid, single digest e-mail of The Daily News per day)

The Worst of Times: While we have over 10,000+ total subscribers, only 216 are paid subscribers... We aren't covering the costs and my finance thinks I am CRAZY to be spending so much of my time on the Daily News and Five Meme Friday ...

So... I am going to put it to the market... We are going to begin transitioning everything to Paid Only over the next couple of weeks to see if we can get to "1000 raving paying fans" Here is how it is going to go down...

Voluntaryism Update: I have released two additional chapters which you can receive by signing up on the website to be notified of the release.

https://voluntaryism-book.org/

Top Stories of the Week

An Art of Liberty Foundation White Rose MUCHO GRANDE poster showing six monopoly media companies running hundreds of subsidiaries but operating as a cartel to control the information that the population receives about the legitimacy, necessity and desirability of having a “government”. ArtOfLiberty.org/White-Rose

A “Brute Force Manufactured Consensus?” is a tactic of inter-generational organized crime “governments,” banksters, and monopoly media where obvious falsehoods are propagandized through mandatory schools, monopoly media (including concepts woven into films and shows), and hierarchically controlled institutions like universities or NIH/CDC/NIAID that can push/force policies on state and local health departments.

Videos of the Week

I illustrated the transcript with visualizations, memes, and images

"Government", Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

by BlazeTV Staff,

Last spring when America was sadly still under the former regime, Biden and Harris via the EPA funneled $7 billion into a ghost fund called “the United Climate Fund.”

“This was all part of a $20 billion jackpot from the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund that was tacked in and tucked in so you could really find it in the so-called 'Inflation Reduction Act’ that had nothing to do with reducing inflation — nothing; it was a scam,” says Glenn Beck.

by Sotiris Rex

Slaves have the vast majority of their labour forcefully taken from them; they are forced - under the threat of violence - to essentially work for others.

If most of your income goes to someone other than you without you voluntarily making that choice, then you essentially work for that someone more than you work for yourself; against your will no less. You are a slave. And if you can’t admit this fact to yourself, then you are the worst kind of slave: a mentally enslaved one.

by Cristina Laila

Who was behind this Biden autopen?

Last week Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey asked the Justice Department to investigate whether White House staffers exploited Joe Biden’s cognitive decline and issued far-left orders at the end of his presidency without his knowledge.

“I am demanding the DOJ investigate whether President Biden’s cognitive decline allowed unelected staff to push through radical policy without his knowing approval,” Bailey wrote.

by Tyler Durden

A senior USAID official on Tuesday ordered the agency's remaining staff to report to their now-former headquarters in Washington DC for an "all day" group effort to destroy documents, many of which contain sensitive information, Politico reports.The materials marked for destruction include "classified safes and personnel documents" at the Ronald Reagan Building, according to an email sent by USAID's acting executive director, Erica Carr.

"Daily News of The Week”

by Carolyn Hendler, JD

Merck & Co. is about to face a jury trial defending against a claim that Merck advertisements misrepresented that the Gardasil vaccine was safe and effective. The jury will determine whether the drug giant hid the risks and side effects associated with its lucrative HPV (human papilloma virus) vaccine marketed to children and young adults.1

Merck received more than $8 billion dollars in the last two years from sales of its Gardasil vaccine, which was marketed as a safe and effective prevention of HPV. Plaintiff’s lawyer Mark Lanier, who has previously won multiple million-dollar lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies, warned:

This case has monumental significance to public health and the ways we trust companies who produce vaccines.2

Merck denies the claim and argues:

At Merck, the safety of our medicines and vaccines and the wellbeing of the people who take them are our top priority. An overwhelming body of scientific evidence, including more than 30 years of research and development along with real world evidence generated by Merck and by independent investigators, continues to support the safety and efficacy profiles of our HPV vaccines. The plaintiff’s allegations have no merit, and we remain committed to vigorously defending against these claims in the upcoming trial.

by futurism.com

Fresh off the heels of the AI-powered accent adjustments in the Oscar-nominated 2024 film "The Brutalist," the French company that owns the largest call center in the world has announced that it's using similar technology to "soften" its India-based agents' accents.

As Bloomberg reports, the Paris-based outsourcing company Teleperformance — which works with clients including Apple, Samsung, and TikTok — invested $13 million earlier this year in Sanas AI, a "real-time speech understanding platform" that boasts a so-called "accent translation" feature that uses machine learning to scrub the accents of overseas customer service workers.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Teleperformance deputy chief executive officer Thomas Mackenbrock said that Sanas' technology, which his employer has gained exclusive rights to through its partnership, can "neutralize the accent of the Indian speaker with zero latency."

The US government is currently stopping over 1,000,000 defaulted mortgages from going to foreclosure under the FHA mortgage program. The result is another Subprime Housing Bubble, one that could cause huge declines in home prices around the US if it's allowed to burst. Access housing data on Reventure App to track inventory and forecasts: www.reventure.app The WSJ just broke a story uncovering how the Biden administration continued to offer mortgage relief to defaulted homeowners well after the pandemic was over. Right now there are over 300,000 seriously delinquent mortgages being blocked from foreclosure by these regulations in 2025.

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

By Sayer Ji, Founder, greenmedinfo.com

When global intelligence networks deploy military-grade psychological operations against private citizens through carefully constructed cut-outs, we've entered a new era of state power - and Sayer Ji's case exposes the blueprint.

When a private citizen becomes the target of coordinated psychological operations by their own government, it's disturbing. When that targeting involves synchronized actions between U.S. and UK intelligence agencies, it's chilling. But when global military organizations like NATO single out individual Americans for information warfare campaigns, deploying front groups and weaponized media to destroy their reputations and silence their voices - that represents an unprecedented escalation in the war on dissent. This is exactly what happened to Sayer Ji, founder of GreenMedInfo, and others who dared to question dominant narratives around public health.

What does the title of this article—not to mention each unusual word in it — even mean? This is not a rhetorical question. We urgently need to understand each term. A precise political philosophy underpins each. A combination of these interrelated philosophies has been embraced — either in part or in their entirety — by some of the most powerful people on the planet. If we misapprehend how these controllers and influencers think, we risk blindly accepting whatever world order they wish to impose — and end up wondering how and why we find ourselves subjected to it.

by Iain Davis , unlimitedhangout.com

What did Elon Musk mean when he said he was “dark MAGA?” Exploring this question will certainly take us to a very dark conclusion. Yet, ironically, it is this very conclusion that, once seen in the right light, can liberate us.

by Matt Agorist

Ian Freeman is sitting in a cage for the “crime” of helping people use their own money. A peaceful advocate for financial sovereignty and longtime libertarian radio host, Freeman was targeted by the state for daring to operate outside its rigged, controlled financial system. He joins a growing list of political prisoners like Roger Ver and countless others who have been railroaded simply for providing alternatives to the government’s monetary monopoly.

His crime? Running an unlicensed bitcoin exchange business—meaning he helped people opt out of the financial surveillance grid without cutting the government in on the deal. For this, he was sentenced to eight years in prison and has been ordered to pay $3.5 million in restitution to so-called “victims” who, according to Fox News, fell prey to online scams that had nothing to do with Freeman himself.

By Bill Goodwin, Computer Weekly

Apple has filed a legal appeal against a secret Home Office order to provide “backdoor” access to its users encrypted data in a case that will test the limits of how far the government can lawfully go to access the public’s private messages and emails.

The Home Office’s pursuit of Apple is widely seen as a “stalking horse” for more significant targets, including WhatsApp, Signal and Proton Mail, which provide encrypted messaging and email services.

Apple has fought back against the Home Office by filing an appeal to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT) to challenge the lawfulness of the Home Office’s order, which requires it to provide UK law enforcement and intelligence services with access to encrypted files stored by Apple users on its iCloud service.

The Home Office appears to have chosen Apple as a test case to test the limits of government powers under the Investigatory Powers Act 2016 to issue Technical Capability Notices (TCNs) requiring companies to give government agencies the ability to obtain and read encrypted communications.

by Tyler Durden

It’s tax filing time for quite a few countries, as their financial year comes to end.

How differently do countries tax their citizens? Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao took a look at the top marginal individual income tax rates of nearly 150 countries to compare and contrast differences.

ata for this map is sourced from PwC’s Worldwide Tax Summaries, updated between Aug 2024–Feb 2025.

Of course there are limitations to the data. Only the highest portion of an individual’s income is taxed at this rate, and brackets vary significantly on how much money falls into that pool.

Furthermore, property, sales, or other indirect taxes are not included. It also omits state, provincial, and municipal taxes

Western European countries on average have the highest headline income tax rates in the world.

By OMG Team, okeefemediagroup.com

OMG’s latest hidden camera recording captures State Farm executive Haden Kirkpatrick making candid remarks about California wildfire victims, the company’s planned exit from the state’s insurance market, and his explicit hiring biases.

“Where the Palisades are, there should never be houses built,” said Haden Kirkpatrick, Vice President of Innovation and Venture Capital at State Farm, on hidden camera, making candid statements about California wildfire victims and the company’s controversial hiring practices.

Kirkpatrick bluntly critiqued California residents, stating, “People want to build in areas where they want to have, like, natural areas around them for their ego. But it’s also a f*ing desert. And so, it dries out as a tinderbox.” He also acknowledged that wildfires in these areas are not surprising to insurance professionals, claiming, “Climate change is pushing these seasons.” He explained, “If you’re an insurance professional, it’s predictable.”

by Tyler Durden

America’s dominance of the global stock market is unrivaled, and its share has only grown in the past two years.

The outperformance of the S&P 500 has played a role in America’s leading position, averaging 14.8% compound average returns over the past decade. Global equities, represented by the MSCI ACWI (excluding the U.S.) Index, have returned 7% by comparison.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Dorothy Neufeld, shows the world’s publicly-traded companies in 2025, based on data from Aswath Damodaran.

Below, we show the market share of publicly-traded firms around the world at the start of 2025:

The value of the U.S. stock market is roughly equal to all other regions combined, encompassing 6,062 firms collectively valued at $60.1 trillion.

At the end of December 2024, the market capitalization of the Magnificent Seven - Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Nvidia, Amazon, and Meta Platforms - was over $18.4 trillion, making up almost 30% of the entire U.S. stock market. Last year, these companies fueled more than half of the S&P 500’s returns. This year, it has been the opposite, fueling the downturn as they have lost over $2.5 trillion...

By Michel Chossudovsky

This article (edited and updated in 2018) focusses on China’s capitalist system under a “Communist” label.

Wages are exceedingly low, productivity is high. These are the social realities of commodities “Made in China” marketed worldwide.

China is an advanced capitalist economy integrated into the world market. Wages for non-skilled labor in Chinese factories are as low as 300$ a month (or lower), a small fraction of the minimum wage in Western countries.

The factory price of a commodity produced in China is of the order of 10% of the retail price in Western countries. Consequently, the largest share of the earnings of China’s cheap labor economy accrues to distributors and retailers in Western countries.

By ROB GILLIES

TORONTO (AP) — Ontario’s premier, the leader of Canada’s most populous province, announced that effective Monday it is charging 25% more for electricity to 1.5 million Americans in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war.

Ontario provides electricity to Minnesota, New York and Michigan.

“I will not hesitate to increase this charge. If the United State escalates, I will not hesitate to shut the electricity off completely,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a news conference in Toronto.

“Believe me when I say I do not want to do this. I feel terrible for the American people who didn’t start this trade war. It’s one person who is responsible, it’s President Trump.”

Ford said Ontario’s tariff would remain in place despite the one-month reprieve from Trump, noting a one-month pause means nothing but more uncertainty. Quebec is also considering taking similar measures with electricity exports to the U.S.

by Ken Klippenstein

ICE’s arrest of a Columbia University protester on Sunday marks Donald Trump’s opening of a new front in his war on the domestic “enemy” within.

Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia graduate who is married to a U.S. citizen, is a green card holder, making him a “lawful” permanent resident of the United States. By going after a lawful resident, Trump is expanding his war on the many supposed threats besieging America. The arrest goes well beyond Trump’s usual fixations, illegal immigrants or even foreign student visa holders. He is now just one step away from going after all Americans, trying to create precedent that protest and free speech is itself criminal.

“This is the first arrest of many to come,” Trump said today, referring to the arrest.

On social media, Trump labeled Khalil “a radical foreign pro-Hamas student” who has engaged in “pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity.”

by Fabian Ommar

Cooking and boiling water under any circumstance is a critical skill. Whether outdoor or indoor (i.e., bugging out or sheltering in place), we must be able to utilize different devices and techniques to perform these two simple yet essential tasks.

Boiling has many uses: getting rid of viruses, bacteria, and other waterborne pathogens, preparing foods and drinks, sterilizing instruments and baby items, etc. As for cooking, you don’t need me to tell you the importance of a hot meal for morale when times are hard.

by Zachary Ehrmann

A new advancement in battery technology might just transform how we power everything from smartphones to electric vehicles, according to a recent article in Tech Xplore. Researchers at Korea Electrotechnology Research Institute have developed an "enhanced coprecipitation method" that dramatically improves the production of all-solid-state batteries, potentially solving one of the biggest hurdles to their widespread adoption.

Unlike conventional lithium-ion batteries that use liquid electrolytes, all-solid-state batteries utilize solid materials to transfer ions between the battery's components. This eliminates the risk of fire or explosion that has plagued traditional batteries. However, the complex manufacturing process and high costs have also kept this safer technology out of consumers' hands.

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal

Rhode Island-based startup Regent Craft has successfully completed the first test of its full-size electric seaglider with passengers on board, validating the company's idea for a new kind of ocean-faring vessel.

The seaglider takes advantage of what's called the wing-in-ground-effect – where a winged vehicle experiences less aerodynamic drag when it's close to the surface it's flying above, like the ground or a water body.

With its numerous propellers mounted on a blown wing, the Regent Viceroy Seaglider promises to carry 12 passengers and two crew (or 3,500 lb/1,600 kg of cargo) over at least 180 miles (300 km) at a 180 mph (300 km/h) cruise speed, flying at ultra-low altitudes of just 30-60 ft (9-18 m) above the water.

Here's a clip from last week of the full-size prototype's first test out on the water, with passengers in tow:

by paulcraigroberts.org

Dear Readers, I am continuing my policy of holding accountable whatever government is in office. Consequently, I upset both Democrats and Republicans, both the liberal-left and conservatives. If this website is to continue, it must have its readers’ support. This website does not receive, as some others do, grants from USAID or other federal agencies and departments. The Rockefeller Foundation, the Ford Foundation, Bill Gates, and George Soros do not look upon me with favor.

Is President Trump an Israeli Puppet?

Paul Craig Roberts

President Trump has given every indication that he is as concerned with Israel’s interest as he is with the interests of MAGA Americans. I have expressed the hope that Trump’s sickening kowtowing to Israel is a strategy to keep the Israel Lobby off his back until he can deal with other opponents who stand in the way of his domestic agenda. I still have this hope, but it has been shaken by the Trump administration’s sacrifice of constitutionally protected free speech in order to protect Israel from criticism.

by Jimmy Dore, Climate Depot and Stephen Soukup

Mark Carney is Canada’s new Prime Minister. He is a former Goldman Sachs executive, and he was appointed governor of the Bank of Canada in 2007. In 2013, he became the governor of the Bank of England until 2020. He became Boris Johnson’s climate change advisor and he warned that pension funds that ignore climate change would risk bankruptcy. He also promoted COVID-style lockdowns for businesses that don’t follow the commands of the climate agenda, turning them into “climate roadkill.”

Carney holds three passports, Canadian, British and Irish. Carney has attended Bilderberg meetings. Several years ago, Klaus Schwab, the head of the World Economic Forum (WEF), revealed that over half of former PM Trudeau’s cabinet were Young Global Leaders of the WEF.

Continue reading

by The Corbett Report

From the depths of the scamdemic to the craziness of the trade wars, we've seen the economic destruction and disruption of our daily lives that can be caused by authoritarians who presume to rule over the world. But the society they are crafting is not the society we have to live in. Join James for this edition of #SolutionsWatch where he explores the concept of parallel societies and the steps that can be taken to create the building blocks for such societies to come about.

by Aaron Maté

Since Friday, fighters loyal to Syria’s new Al Qaeda offshoot government have massacred hundreds of people in the coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus, the heartland of Syria’s Alawite population. Contacts in Syria have shared stories, corroborated by gruesome videos circulating on social media, of outright pogroms: entire families murdered in their homes; residents rounded up and executed in the streets; shops looted and burned to the ground; and thousands hiding in mountains and farmland from the marauding killers, many of them foreign fighters. According to the Washington Post, “witnesses said the gunmen who wrought carnage were indistinguishable from government forces.” This has resulted in massive displacement, with thousands of civilians seeking refuge anywhere they can, including a Russian military base, churches, and neighboring Lebanon.

by Ed Cumming

Gene editing has long been touted as one of the next frontiers of food production, but the future is finally here. Tropic, a biotech firm based near Norwich, is launching a revolutionary product this month: the non-browning banana. After 10,000 years of humans enduring bananas that go brown, our ingenuity has finally provided a solution.

The new variant of the fruit has taken years of research. Using a proprietary technique called Geigs (gene editing induced gene silencing), similar to Crispr (clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats), Tropic has modified the Cavendish banana – the variety that comprises 99 per cent of all the bananas eaten in the UK – so its flesh does not go brown. Until now, bananas have been unwelcome guests in a fruit salad, becoming unappealingly sludgy within minutes of being undressed.

by Tim Truth

RFK Jr has now said:

I would do the pandemic preparedness protocols from WHO, CDC, the European Medical Association, the NHS in England have said for decades: which is you quarantine… You quarantine the sick, you isolate the vulnerable.”

“I support the measles vaccine. I support the polio vaccine. I will do nothing as HHS Secretary that makes it difficult or discourages people from taking either of those vaccine.”

“I recommend that children follow the CDC schedule”

“Operation Warp Speed was an extraordinary accomplishment,a demonstration of leadership by President Trump”

Always research the toxicity of the drugs and supplements these evil bastards push! Don’t let these people trick you into taking poisons such as ivermectin.

By EZ in News

"Today, I am thrilled to introduce not a hardware wallet, but the world's first personal security platform. Introducing Foundation's third generation device Passport Prime," announced Zach Herbert, co-founder and CEO of Foundation.

According to the announcement, the fully open-source device is set to deliver robust Bitcoin wallet support, advanced features, and a secure yet smartphone-like experience.

The third-generation device by Foundation will run on KeysOS and feature a third-party app store. It includes apps such as a 2-factor authenticator, a Security Keys app for multifactor authentication via USD and NFC, and Seed Vault for organizing seed phrases. Additionally, it targets encrypted flash drives with 50 GB of memory for storing sensitive files, secured by a feature called Airlock.

ed note–for those who think that the ‘JP’ is limited to just the Middle East and to those people whose lives and lands are being stolen from them by religiously-driven terrorists carrying out the commandments of the Torah, think again.

It is a 360 degree attack on all peoples everywhere, including in those places of the West where the morals, values, and traditions are doused in the moralic acid of Torah Judah-ism in its unceasing war against Gentile civilization, to wit–

‘When the Lord your God brings you into the land you are to possess and drives out the many nations larger and stronger than you, and when the Lord your God has delivered them over to you and you have defeated them, then you must destroy them totally. Make no treaty with them, and show them no mercy. Do not save alive anything that breathes…Do not intermarry with them…Do not give your daughters to their sons or take their daughters for your sons…Break down their altars, smash their sacred stones and burn their idols in the fire, for you are a people holy to the Lord your God who has chosen you out of all the peoples on the face of the earth to be his people, his treasured possession…’ –Book of Deuteronomy

We have been covering the multiple scams of Jeff Berwick in our multi-part investigative series: Chumped: The Unfortunate Truth About Anarchapulco and HBO’s Series: The Anarchists, The Scam of Stew Peters' "Documentary" Occupied, and Is Jeff Berwick Chumping His Audience... Again... His $10,000 TZLA Machine Looks Like Fluorescent Bulbs, Wires & a Tool Box?

With respect to the TZLA machine, the device has now been featured on ScamFinders (video below) AND has popped up on r/Scam on Reddit (link below) where, as of this writing, every single review and comment rips the whole thing mercilessly with many pointing out there is no address, team, board members, or any other identifying information for someone to get their money back…

by Shaheer Shahzad

A research team at the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) developed a quantum computing prototype that provides better performance than all existing supercomputers. The superconducting quantum processor Zuchongzhi-3 operates at a speed one million times faster than Google’s Sycamore quantum processor, which had established the benchmark for quantum computing.

Zuchongzhi-3 achieves its high computational speed through its combination of 105 qubits and 182 couplers. Zuchongzhi-3 surpasses Google’s Sycamore quantum processor because it contains 105 qubits while Sycamore only had 67 qubits. Random quantum circuit sampling tasks provided the proof of this breakthrough because they represent a standard evaluation method for quantum system performance. The sharp development of quantum computing technology focuses on developing devices that can handle supercomputing tasks that classical machines need years to finish. The United States and China lead an intense competition to control quantum technology, while China currently holds the lead position.

By Emma Rose Brown

The Senate confirmed Sean Duffy as President Donald Trump’s secretary of transportation on Jan. 28, 2025. Duffy, a Republican who represented Wisconsin in the House of Representatives, was expected to win confirmation with overwhelming bipartisan support but lost the backing of some Democratic senators who used the vote to criticize Trump’s freeze on federal grants.

Since taking office, Duffy has visited communities in Appalachia impacted by Hurricane Helene and directed the Department of Transportation to prioritize infrastructure projects and grants in regions with higher-than-average marriage and birth rates. He has also been at the center of debates over the future of the FAA following multiple incidents that occurred since he was confirmed.

Who is he?

Duffy and his wife, conservative television personality Rachel Campos-Duffy, have nine children. The couple met in 1997 on the set of MTV’s reality show “Road Rules: All Stars.”

By Candace Owens

Candace Owens investigates the background and history of Brigitte Trogneux Macron who reportedly fell in love with her current husband, President Emmanuel Macron of France, when he was just 14 years old and she was a 39-year old drama teacher who left her family to be with him. The source material for Candace’s series is from journalist Xavier Proussard’s book, Becoming Brigitte. Candace explores disturbing topics that include pedophilia, child grooming and incest. She provides evidence that Brigitte Trogneux may have begun her life as a male named Jean-Michael, who is purported to be her brother. Emmanuel Macron has mysterious ties to the Rothschild family. The case is important because there is a murky shadow world that influences political and economic policies.

By Jon Rappoport

This is so BIG.

And here’s the punch line—there is no way the Senate wanted Dave Weldon to take the slot as CDC director. Why? Because Dave knows stuff. Bad stuff. HEAVY stuff about the CDC.

Dave knows some CDC crimes that’ll make the American people jump off their couches with their hair on fire as they’re watching the TV news.

And if Dave won confirmation and went over to the CDC as chief honcho, one day a lying vaccine researcher could walk into his office and start spouting a mountain of crap about ‘safe and effective,’ and Dave could drop his nice-guy front and hit the ceiling and decide to blow the whole Agency COMPLETELY out of the water.

Which he definitely could.

As you’ll see as you read this story of corruption and betrayal and cover-up—a story Dave knows chapter and verse.

By Iain Davis

In continuing to unpack the ideologies of the oligarchs who are part of the new Trump administration, Iain Davis examines how their ideas are being translated into policy. He considers the consequent infrastructure rollout that is preparing the US and the world for an imminent Gov-corp Technate within a multipolar world.

In Part 1 of this series, we explored the political philosophies that have long been adopted and promoted by Elon Musk and Peter Thiel and considered the implications, given both men’s obvious influence on the Trump administration. Musk is a high-profile advocate of Technocracy, and Peter Thiel is an accelerationist neoreactionary who favours, in particular, the Dark Enlightenment.

Before you read this article (Part 2), I urge you to familiarise yourself with the explanations of Technocracy and the NRx (the neoreactionary movement) provided in Part 1. Otherwise, many of the references here will lack context.

Upcoming Liberty Events

Mises Institute Libertarian Scholars Conference 2025 - March 20th, 2025 - Event

Mises Institute Austrian Economics Research Conference 2025 - March 20th-22nd, 2025 - Event

Maker's Muse Festival: Light out of Darkness, Beauty out of Chaos - March 21st & 22nd, 2025 - Event - Come for an eclectic mixed-media experience featuring an array of local music, artists, speakers, street fair, and more! - - March 21, 2025: 5pm–10pm - March 22, 2025: 12pm–10pm - Free to the public - Live

Red Pill Friends are Playing in New York/CT... Next three entries are their shows

Music - Maker Radio 94.5FM Friday, 3/21 Comet Time Studio, 49 Summit St., Philmont, NY tickets at atomicmasquerade.com

Saturday, 3/22 House Concert, West Shokan, NY text Astrid at 845 428 4445 to RSVP



- Sunday, 3/23 The Lavender Village, Redding, CT email stephanie.lavendervillage [at] gmail.com for more info

The Free State Project's Liberty Forum Conference - April 24th-27th, Concord, NH

Our Enemy, The Bureaucracy: Mises Circle in Phoenix - April 26th, 2025 - Event

MidFest — Spring 2025, April 23rd-28th, 2025 Camp Copperhead Spavinaw, Oklahoma

Mises Institute Revisionist History of War Conference - May 15th-17th, 2025 - Event

Rothbard Graduate Seminar 2025 - June 8th-13th, 2025 - Event

Mises University 2025 - July 20th-26th, 2025 - Event

Mises Institute Supporters Summit 2025 - October 16th-18th, 2025 - Even's Liberty

Free Cities Conference: Returning to Prague - October 31st to November 2nd, 2025 - Event

Free State Project (New Hampshire) Corner

New Hampshire State Rep. Travis Corcoran (R-Weare) is working to pass a bill through the state’s Republican-controlled legislature that would revoke the tax-exempt status from any non-profits that resettle illegal immigrants in the Granite State.

The bill, HB 635-FN, imposes business taxes on any nonprofit discovered to be settling illegal immigrants by redefining those organizations as business enterprises and overriding their tax-exempt status.

Settling or resettling includes any activity providing or intending to provide assistance with housing, utilities, or other household goods, or any attempts to provide legal assistance in acquiring residency for an illegal immigrant, along with any efforts to secure taxpayer-funded benefits for an illegal immigrant, as the bill text defines.

Under Corcoran’s proposal, the first person to reveal that any given non-profit is helping to settle illegal immigrants will be eligible to receive a “bounty” equal to as much as ten percent of the newly imposed business enterprise tax each year that the tax is collected.

The Liberator

The Liberator– Our archive of “government” and media criminality



Important Note: New additions are added to the authoritative Liberator Dropboxes regularly but will not appear in the physical credit card-sized flash drive until we launch the next version. Anyone can download the current contents of the Liberator FOR FREE including all the primary sources and evidence from our investigation into “The Covid”.



Liberator #1 - Companion media to “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History. Exposed! https://www.dropbox.com/sh/s01ey167cszv1xa/AABwg9HPJMnWw1y1QzZE5LiYa?dl=0

Liberator #2 - Evidence of False Flag terror for police state and hoax shootings for gun control: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/f8vwa29bg8wpp0r/AAByoYT8XcVsbgUYFmrVPLxia?dl=0

Liberator #3 - Evidence that “The Covid” has been a scam and the vaccines are killing people: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/tbdhlxb8z27ktyv/AAB2JDYZGHLrC-YRbC6p8OH2a?dl=0

Liberator #4 - Voluntaryism and more evidence of "Government" corruption: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/smh30vmbafpo8dn/AACEpgLV4P8D18AV-9Rtfp3Pa?dl=0

Liberator #5 - Prepping and Self-Sufficiency - Hundreds of resources: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ow588jfgvq0y40r/AABXTfrhNaVBN4ZpmxSwliAra?dl=0

