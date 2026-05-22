by John

During its 15th Global Technology Conference, Gotion High-Tech, which counts Volkswagen Group as a backer, launched its new sodium-ion battery brand, Gnascent. The company revealed three dedicated cell variants and confirmed that gigawatt-hour-scale manufacturing facilities are already up and running in Tangshan and Hefei. The High-Energy cell reaches an energy density of 261 Wh/kg-roughly a 60 percent improvement over standard sodium-ion cells-and is aimed at weight-sensitive uses suchas light electric vehicles and drones. The Power variant delivers 162 Wh/kg and supports ultra-low-temperature discharge down to-50 C, responding to cold-weather performance requirements for commercial vehicles and outdoor equipment. The Energy Storage model provides a single-cell capacity of 180 Ah, a cycle life exceeding 20,000 cycles, and retains 88 percent capacity at-40 C. It has also passed rigorous safety tests, including an 8 mm Steel nail penetration test and continuous heating at 400 C without catching fire.

Gotion High-Tech intends to deploy Gnascent batteries across grid-side, industrial and residential energy storage systems, while also exploring specialized markets such as two-wheelers and start-stop power supplies. The technological backbone of Gnascent relies on more than 90 patents, covering cathode materials-layered oxides, polyanions and sodium manganese iron pyrophosphate-as well as hard carbon anodes and tailored electrolyte additives. An “anode-less” design further cuts material costs and raises overall energy density. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Hefei, Gotion High-Tech has grown into a vertically integrated global energy solutions provider, with Volkswagen as its largest shareholder. By the close of 2025, the company’s cumulative energy storage volume had reached 400 GWh, supported by 20 manufacturing bases worldwide. In April 2026, Gotion captured 6.6 percent of China’s power battery market with 4.05 GWh of installed capacity, ranking third behind the country’s two leading domestic suppliers.

As sodium-ion technology matures, Gotion High-Tech joins other major industry players in speeding up the commercialization of sodium-based battery systems.

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