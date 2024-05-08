by Mehdi Hasan

In a letter to the ICC chief prosecutor, 12 Republican senators, including Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, Marco Rubio, Marsha Blackburn, Rick Scott, Ted Budd, Katie Brit, Kevin Kramer, Pete Ricketts, Bill Hagerty, and Tim Scott, warned that if an arrest warrant was issued for any Israeli leaders, “We will interpret this not only as a threat to Israel’s sovereignty but to the sovereignty of the United States.” The Senators threatened to sanction the court, the court’s employees, and associates. Israel and the United States are not members of the ICC, but the Palestinian territories were admitted with the status of a member state in 2015 and the court ruled that it had jurisdiction over Gaza and the West Bank. Every Senator on the list is funded by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) Jewish lobby.

In a letter led by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), the senators warn ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan, citing reports that the court may be considering issuing international arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials.

Such actions are “illegitimate and lack legal basis,” the lawmakers wrote, warning they would result in severe sanctions against Khan and the ICC.

“Target Israel and we will target you. If you move forward with the measures indicated in the report, we will move to end all American support for the ICC, sanction your employees and associates, and bar you and your families from the United States,” the senators wrote in the letter sent April 24.

“You have been warned,” the letter concluded.

Other signers include Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Sens. Marsha Blackburn, Katie Britt, Kevin Cramer, Ted Budd, Ted Cruz, Bill Hagerty, Pete Ricketts, Marco Rubio, Rick Scott and Tim Scott.

In the letter, they also blasted the ICC for not issuing arrest warrants for controversial leaders including Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Syrian President Bashar al Assad, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, or Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Last year, Cotton, Cruz and Rubio introduced a bill to sanction ICC officials who investigate or prosecute U.S. troops and allies who don’t recognize the court’s authority, such as Israel.

