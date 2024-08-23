by Chris Menahan

Google is now censoring searches for Information Liberation using the "site:" operator and forcing people to wade through page after page of regime propaganda to get a single result.



Here's the raw results of a search I performed early Thursday morning.



Page one:



Page two:



Page three:



In this case, you literally have to go to page three before you see a single article from the site you're exclusively searching for.



Over the past year, I've noticed that many of my articles stopped showing up at all when I searched Google for them directly using the "site:" operator. They've been phasing in this new form of censorship for a while now but I've never seen it this bad.



Google phases in all the changes they make over time and Google searches are not always the same for everyone -- so you might not see it (yet) when you do the exact same search -- but it has been replicated.







You can test it for yourself here.



Incidentally, the top result Google is force-feeding users from the American Jewish Committee has a total of 11 "likes, shares and comments" on Facebook, according to their debugger.



It has been shared 10 times total on X.







The AJC's article likely has no organic traffic but Google is making it the top result even when you use "site:informationliberation.com"!



This is a lot like when Google chose to make the ADL the number one result when you searched "racism" -- but even worse.

