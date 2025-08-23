The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
36m

BULLSHIT... and I prove this to you

Water is all we need as a source of energy... inexpensive... and inexhaustible.

Prof Daniel Nocera and his Artificial Leaf

MIT Professor Dan Nocera believes he can solve the world’s energy problems with an Olympic-sized pool of water. Nocera and his research team have identified a simple technique for powering the Earth inexpensively – by using the sun to split water and store energy - making the large-scale deployment of personalized solar energy possible.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/prof-daniel-nocera-and-his-artificial

A Revolution of Ideas

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/a-revolution-of-ideas

WATER POWERED CARS ARE THE NEW REALITY

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/water-powered-cars-are-the-new-reality

HYPERSONIC ZERO EMISSION TRANSPORTATION

The Invention the Illuminati does not want you to know about

Absolute Zero Emissions forever combined with theoretical infinite speed

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/the-invention-the-illuminati-does

The Implication of Water as Energy upon Society Income Health Interstellar Space Travel Freedom ZEN and the Future for Mankind...

Fritz Freud teaches them so called Leaders of the World a lesson

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/the-implication-of-water-as-energy

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture