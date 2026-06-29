The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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DoxieLover7's avatar
DoxieLover7
5h

Stop supporting these companies!

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
40m

In the 2008 fedgov orchestrated economic meltdown, US taxpayers forked over MILLIONS to GM to shore it up and "save jobs." GM took those millions of US taxpayer dollars and started 11 Joint Ventures in China.

FUCK USA and FOREIGN DOMICILED TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATIONS THAT DON'T PAY TAXES ANYWAY..., AND HAVE SHELTERED THEIR PROFITS OFF-SHORE FOR DECADES, WHILE WAITING FOR THE US PRESIDENT IN THEIR POCKET, TO LET THEM RE-PATRIATE THEIR UNTAXED GAINS FOR PENNIES ON THE DOLLAR...

But then there is another thing - what moron is going to purchase these deadly, carcinogenic, EMR ridden, surveillance devices that are pretending to be new vehicles now? Every American should walk away from new cars and not inflict them on themselves or their families.

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