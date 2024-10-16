By Iulian Dnistran

GM Defense, a subsidiary of auto giant General Motors, unveiled a new tactical vehicle prototype that blends the silent operation of an all-electric powertrain with the low fuel consumption and high torque of a diesel engine.

Dubbed simply “Next Gen,” the four-door pickup is based on the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD ZR2 truck but the result is anything but ordinary. That’s because it’s an extended-range electric vehicle, just like the upcoming Ram 1500 Ramcharger. However, unlike the Ramcharger that uses a gas-powered V6 engine to turn an electric generator, GM Defense’s new tactical vehicle makes use of the good-old turbocharged 2.8-liter Duramax turbo-diesel lump to extend the range of the battery pack.

Speaking of the battery pack, the very long and very green pickup you see in the photos below has a 12-module battery that sends juice to a pair of electric motors–one at the front and one at the rear. We don’t know how many miles this new prototype can drive on electric power alone, but with the option of a diesel engine that can turn a generator, it shouldn’t be an issue anywhere in the world, as long as there’s fuel in the tank.

GM Defense said that this type of powertrain enables the Next Gen to offer something called Silent Drive and Silent Watch. In other words, warfighters can drive silently into high-threat areas and watch bad guys without having to burn any fuel. And when the diesel lump is cold, it’s also harder for baddies to detect the vehicle with thermal cameras.

Thanks to the 12-module battery (presumably using Ultium EV battery tech), the tactical pickup can export a healthy amount of electrical power to things like high-energy-demand sensors. And because it’s based on the road-going Silverado 2500HD, it comes with roll-over protection, anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control, four- and five-point seat belt harnesses and 360-degree camera views.

According to the company, the military EREV uses less fuel than a conventionally powered truck and it can take advantage of the existing JP8 kerosene-based fuel infrastructure. It can also be augmented with add-on armor and was designed to work as a manned or unmanned vehicle thanks to the autonomy-ready tech baked in.

GM Defense will offer the Next Gen truck in two-, four- and six-seat configurations. According to the company, the battery-powered pickup will be optimized to support multi-mission capabilities, including command and control, launched effects, network extension, counter unmanned aerial systems anti-armor, casualty evacuation and other critical missions.

