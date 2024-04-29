by Dr. Eddy Bettermann Md

At the end of this month, new research will be presented at the Conference of the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases showing that the artificial intelligence-driven ChatGPT program dispenses propaganda in promotion of vaccines that comes directly from official public health agencies.

In order to combat so-called “vaccine hesitancy,” ChatGPT has been programmed to push whoever uses it into taking whatever injections the government and media are pushing at any given time, arguing that they are all “safe and effective.”

In addition to dispensing propaganda about sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and other relevant societal problems, ChatGPT is especially focused on encouraging the public to go out and get jabbed at every opportunity – for “public health,” of course.

A press release about the new research explains – supportively, mind you – that “vaccine hesitancy, directly linked to misinformation – false, inaccurate information promoted as factual – is on the rise.”

(Related: ChatGPT is part of the authoritarian future the globalists have planned for the world, complete with AI, palm scanners, facial recognition, augmented reality, and other horrors.)

ChatGPT, the new AI government

Many people’s whose own brains are apparently not up to par are now using ChatGPT for all sorts of things. These people ask it questions about information that interests them, including things like “Should I get vaccinated for [fill-in-the-blank]?” ChatGPT then responds to them that they should, no questions asked.

The researchers involved in the new study about ChatGPT’s role in urging users to get vaccinated say that it can be “an effective tool to help reduce vaccine hesitancy among the general public.”

The silver lining in all this is that, for those paying attention, we are already ahead of the game. You now know that ChatGPT is artificial fake intelligence – or perhaps it is better described as artificial unintelligence, because there is nothing intelligent about getting vaccinated these days.

There are so many resources now available that were once unavailable showing all the risks and harms caused by vaccine injections, and especially those being peddled on the masses for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19). There is simply no excuse with everything that is out there to fall for any more vaccine scams, though the powers that be are trying with the use of ChatGPT.

When asked any type of questions about STIs, ChatGPT also immediately responds with regurgitated propaganda from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including the 2021 CDC STI Treatment Guidelines document.

In other words, ChatGPT is nothing more than the same government goons peddling lies, but in this case through a “cool” and flashy AI program that portends to be “intelligent” artificially.

“Overall, ChatGPT’s responses to vaccine hesitancy were accurate and may help individuals who have vaccine-related misconceptions,” promised lead study author Dr. Matthew Koh, an infectious diseases physician at National University Health System Singapore. (Why is Singapore driving U.S. public health information anyway?)

“Our results demonstrate the potential power of AI models to assist in public health campaigns and aid health professionals in reducing vaccine hesitancy.”

Thank God we live in the United States rather than Singapore. No offense to you if you do live in Singapore, but at least for now, Americans have the right to just say no, as the late First Lady Nancy Reagan once warned, to say no to drugs, including pharmaceutical drugs of the vaccine variety.

“ChatGPT is quite useless,” one commenter at The Defender, a publication of Children’s Health Defense, wrote. “If it does not like the discussion, it just stops and wants to go on to a different subject. Definitely a tool for the very gullible.”

“I am not ‘vaccine hesitant;’ I’m violently opposed,” joked another.

View Source

Please Donate to the Art of Liberty Foundation’s Fundraising Campaign

Hello friends of the Art of Liberty Foundation, Five Meme Friday and the Daily News,

We are in the midst of a fundraising campaign to continue our work exposing the illegitimacy and criminality of “Government.” If you value having an organization “Striking the Root,” Can you please help us meet out fundraising goal?

We have raised $38,107 (76%) of our $50,000 goal. We need to raise the remaining $11,893 as soon as possible!

We have some outstanding premiums to say thank you!

You can donate via Credit Card @ ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor, and we have options for offline mail-in donations and cryptocurrency donations below.

You can watch a short video from Etienne explaining the goal and needs HERE. You can download our Annual Report HERE.

Peter S. who became a $250 Founding Member on Substack wrote me a wonderful note that I would like to quote from:

"You are doing awesome work, and I am happy to support your efforts. You are helping to launch a totally new way of thinking about governments, for which I am most thankful. I have already bought several copies of your book, with the intention of giving them away to others, something which I have almost never done in my life, since your perspectives and take on history needs desperately to be shared far and wide. Even though as a philosophy major in college--before turning organic farmer—I valued books and ideas very highly, yours is a real paradigm changer!"

Donate Bitcoin: 146giKW9aQ13hNeUtE69aSCiKfZSwmzJLL

Donate Bitcoin Cash: qqryf3uuua5eh3wr9s7wj6pctppjlm3tm52qmq6749

Donate Ethereum: 0x35508763733662412386Ec5B40220eb5AF7F77A6

Donate Monero: 4AQQVfU8Yr5bNkXQdc8kjbBSDD9FWFnMTgS4m1VEsDg8dRrj4cC6TY2C8PiexYmgb9Tp5qdVhBBtcUU1o1oZ51KMRdy58f2