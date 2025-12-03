Dear Friends of the Art of Liberty Foundation,

This Giving Tuesday, we’re asking you to join us in striking the root and paving the way for a freer, voluntary world. By becoming a sponsor of the Art of Liberty Foundation, you’re not just donating—you’re partnering with us in our mission to end war, indoctrination, propaganda and tax slavery worldwide.

At the Art of Liberty Foundation, we challenge the status quo by exposing the illegitimacy and criminality of “government” and its hidden partnerships with the monopoly media, mandatory schools, and tax-supported government universities.

We are unique in achieving a “one-way revolution” by exposing the unethically manipulative techniques and tricks that the inter-generational organized crime system behind “government” is using.

Because no one likes to get tricked and “chumped,” once exposed we are freeing minds and educating our friends, neighbors, and relatives on the good karma alternative of REAL Freedom!

Why Your Support Matters

Your sponsorship fuels projects that make an immediate impact:

Developing Viral, Uncensorable Content

Through low-cost “picture books”, USB flash drives, posters, and stickers, we’re bypassing media monopolies and algorithmic censorship to deliver the message of liberty to the masses.

Conducting Groundbreaking Research

We explore actionable paths to transition from centralized control to decentralized solutions like private schools, free-market arbitration, and anonymous digital cash. Your support helps us identify and promote these transformative ideas.

Creating Visual Learning Tools

With books, infographics, and videos tailored for visual learners, we simplify complex ideas about voluntaryism, libertarianism, and the flaws of government systems. Our media makes the invisible visible and empowers people to challenge the existing paradigm.

Exposing Government Illegitimacy

Our resources don’t just advocate for change—they expose the immorality, illogic, and easily rigged corruption of “government”, equipping individuals with the knowledge to understand the prosperity and harmony possible in a world of REAL Freedom.

What Your Sponsorship Supports

By supporting us, you help distribute resources like:

“Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! Scientifically designed to wake people up with visual evidence and easy-to-understand breakdowns of how governments manipulate society.

The Liberator Flash Drive - A portable, 64GB library of truth featuring documentaries, eBooks, and resources that educate and inspire.

The Everything Bundle - The ultimate toolkit for sharing the message of liberty and voluntaryism.

Your Sponsorship Benefits

Becoming a sponsor isn’t just about giving—it’s about joining a movement.

Tire Kicker ( $50 )

Receive a paperback copy of “Government” OR To See the Cage is to Leave It OR a Liberator Flash Drive.

Sponsor ( $100 - $499 )

Receive a paperback copy of “Government” OR To See the Cage is to Leave It + a Liberator Flash Drive + Stickers.

Sustaining Member ( $500 - $999 )

Receive a signed hardcover of “Government,” AND To See the Cage is to Leave It AND a Liberator Flash Drive, Stickers, and an invitation to 500 Club Calls with Etienne.

Patron ( $1,000 - $4,999 )

Everything above PLUS a T-shirt, Everything Bundle, and a personal call with Etienne.

Benefactor ( $5,000 - $24,999 )

All the benefits above PLUS a Pop-Up Guerilla Bookstore OR 10 Books + 10 Flash Drives.

President’s Club ($25,000+)

Host an Art of Liberty Foundation presentation in your town similar to our Liberty on the Rocks conference, receive 5 Everything Bundles, and become a key partner in spreading the message of liberty.

Help Us Reach Our Goal

We’re on a mission to raise $25,000 to launch our upcoming book: Voluntaryism - How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All. So far, we’ve raised $7,665.62 from 120 donors with $17,334 left to go—and with your help, we can close the gap.

Donate Today

Prefer crypto? Donate with Cryptocurrency

Prefer to mail a check? Download the form here.

Together, We Can Make History

Thank you for joining us on this journey.

Yours in liberty,

“There are always a few, better endowed than others, who feel the weight of the yoke and cannot restrain themselves from attempting to shake it off: these are the men who never become tamed under subjection and who always, like Ulysses on land and sea constantly seeking the smoke of his chimney, cannot prevent themselves from peering about for their natural privileges and from remembering their ancestors and their former ways.

These are in fact the men who, possessed of clear minds and far-sighted spirit, are not satisfied, like the brutish mass, to see only what is at their feet, but rather look about them, behind and before, and even recall the things of the past in order to judge those of the future, and compare both with their present condition.

These are the ones who, having good minds of their own, have further trained them by study and learning. Even if liberty had entirely perished from the earth, such men would invent it. For them slavery has no satisfactions, no matter how well disguised.