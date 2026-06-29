By Matt Agorist/The Free Thought Project - Activist Post

As corporate profiteers rake in billions under the guise of public safety, their vast network of automated license plate readers is quietly transforming the basic right to peaceful travel into an inescapable, taxpayer-funded surveillance dragnet.

Every time you pull out of your driveway, you probably still harbor the illusion that you are a free individual going about your business. The reality is far more grim: your vehicle is bleeding data into a massive, unregulated dragnet the moment you pass the neighborhood entrance. Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs) and Flock cameras have infested our communities, quietly transforming the American landscape into an open-air panopticon.

You are no longer just a traveler; you are a heavily tracked data point in a system designed to treat every peaceful citizen as a suspect. The apologists for the police state are always quick to play the devil’s advocate when these surveillance grids face public scrutiny. They will breathlessly point out that ALPRs do sometimes help law enforcement track the plates of a stolen car or a violent suspect.

Police departments and the corporate salesmen hawking this gear parade these isolated victories in front of gullible city councils to justify millions in taxpayer funding. We are constantly told that solving a fraction of property crimes requires us to surrender our basic human dignity and privacy. But this statist narrative entirely ignores the tyrannical caveat that makes the whole operation illegitimate.

For every single actual criminal apprehended, the daily movements of tens of thousands of peaceful, innocent individuals are meticulously logged, tracked, and stored in massive databases. You have committed no crime, yet the State knows exactly when you dropped your kids off at school, which doctor you visited, and what political rally you attended. It is a preemptive strike by a paranoid ruling class against the very people they claim to serve.

According to the Electronic Frontier Foundation, these automated systems do much more than just read numbers on a bumper. They capture the time, date, and precise coordinates of every passing vehicle, storing this highly sensitive location data for months or even years. This allows law enforcement to retroactively hit “rewind” on anyone’s life without ever setting foot inside a courtroom to obtain a warrant.

The ACLU has thoroughly documented how this dragnet operates, revealing that the overwhelming majority of people swept up in these databases are completely innocent of any wrongdoing. Despite this glaring fact, the data is pooled and shared across thousands of jurisdictions, essentially creating a national tracking system operated by private entities.

Taxpayers are literally being extorted to fund the infrastructure of their own surveillance. Nefarious corporate groups like Flock Safety are getting extraordinarily wealthy off this unconstitutional model. They sell fear to local politicians and walk away with lucrative contracts, deepening their network of unlawful data collection as we have consistently covered here at The Free Thought Project. The public is forced at gunpoint to foot the bill for a corporate-state partnership that actively violates their inherent rights.

This panopticon is being built piecemeal through thousands of localized contracts quietly approved by city councils, police departments, and even private homeowner associations. Flock Safety alone has embedded itself in over 6,000 municipalities, operating a staggering network of more than 80,000 cameras nationwide to indiscriminately log the movements of peaceful individuals.

The financial windfall generated by this unconstitutional dragnet is nothing short of extortionary. Weaponizing the public’s fear of crime, Flock Safety has ballooned into an $8.4 billion empire, siphoning massive amounts of wealth directly from the taxpayers they are constantly monitoring. With local governments shelling out up to $3,500 per camera annually, this corporate-state partnership raked in over $300 million in recurring revenue by early 2025. The public is literally being forced under the threat of state violence to finance their own digital incarceration, enriching corporate entities while fundamental rights are casually discarded.

To grasp the true, dystopian scale of this operation, consider that these private systems are performing over 20 billion scans of vehicles across the country every single month. They have successfully privatized the police state, transforming the basic, unalienable right to travel into an endless and highly profitable data extraction industry. We are witnessing the systematic abolition of privacy in real-time, orchestrated by corporate profiteers and rubber-stamped by local politicians who view citizens as nothing more than trackable data points. No wonder these people want to build hundreds more data centers despite already having more data centers than the next 14 top countries combined.

As with any tyrannical measure ostensibly designed for your safety but in reality a giant dragnet to enslave you, the state must resort to any means to justify it. The standard defense from the establishment is always the same: you have no legal expectation or perception of privacy in public. It is true that if you walk outside, a neighbor or a passing police officer can plainly see you. However, the idea that the State possesses the legitimate authority to constantly keep us under their watchful eye should shock the conscience of any free person.

There is a monumental difference between being casually observed in passing and being subjected to algorithmic, permanent surveillance by a government apparatus. Under even the most basic principles of liberty, tracking and building a digital dossier on a peaceful individual who has harmed no one is an inherently aggressive, hostile act. It violates the core tenets of a voluntary society by treating existence itself as a suspicious activity requiring constant monitoring.

The state only exists through coercion, and this pervasive camera network is just the latest technological weapon used to enforce absolute compliance. We do not have to accept this digital cage as a permanent condition of modern life. Communities across the country are finally waking up to the fact that the power to dismantle this infrastructure lies in local, decentralized pushback.

Resistance requires dragging this information into the light and targeting the local politicians who blindly approve these insidious contracts. We have the ability to demand the removal of these cameras and to flatly refuse compliance with a system that treats peaceful travel as a crime waiting to happen. To take real action against this creeping tyranny, citizens are currently organizing the National Week of Action Against ALPRs, providing the exact blueprint needed to help push this dystopian technology out of our neighborhoods for good.

It’s high time we deflock these tyrants. Visit Deflock.org to see just how massive this network of privacy-destroying digital snoops has become and learn how you can stop them.

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